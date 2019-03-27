Allied Properties: Favorable Leasing Spreads Should Continue

Investment Thesis

Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) (TSX:AP.UN) delivered solid Q4 2018 result with top and bottom lines growth. We believe the company will be able to carry this growth momentum in 2019 thanks to its focus in major urban markets, higher leasing spreads, and several development projects that should reach completion in 2019. The company also has a robust development pipeline that should fuel its growth through 2023. The company continues to trade at a premium valuation to its peers thanks to its excellent track record and its portfolio of high quality assets. We believe it is a fine investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Q4 2018 Highlights

Allied Properties delivered solid Q4 2018 with strong top and bottom line growth. Its rental revenue increased by 4.8% year over year to C$112.9 million. Similarly, its net operating income increased by 6.8% to C$70.4 million. The growth was driven by a 8.7% increase in its same asset NOI. This has helped it to deliver another year of growth in its funds from operations.

(C$000') Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change (%) Rental Revenue 112,889 107,709 4.8% NOI 70,371 65,871 6.8% Same Asset NOI 68,727 63,204 8.7% Funds From Operations 55,657 49,051 13.5% Normalized FFO 0.535 0.527 1.5%

Reasons why we remain optimistic about Allied Properties

We believe Allied Properties should continue to do well in 2019 for the following reasons:

Favorable leasing spreads trend

The table below shows Allied Properties’ weighted average in-place rental rates and average market rental rates of its lease expiry properties through 2023. As can be seen from the table, Allied should be able to renew its properties at a much higher rental rates. For example, the company should be able to renew its lease expiries in 2019 with C$26.99 per square feet rental rate. This would be much higher than its in-place rental rate of C$23.99 per square feet (or an increase of 12.5%). Similarly, the company can renew its expiring gross leasable areas in 2020 with an average rental rate of C$32.52. This would be much higher than the in-place rental rate of C$28.48 (or an increase of 14.2%).

We believe the demand for high quality office properties in major urban centers will likely continue to support double digit rental rate growth for its lease renewals in the next few years. For example, in its major market Toronto, all-class vacancy rate for office properties in the city is only 3.4% in 2018. This low vacancy rate should help support growth in rental rates in 2019.

Strong balance sheet to fund its development/intensification projects

Allied Properties has a healthy balance sheet with a debt to gross book value of only 29.4% (at the end of 2018). This debt leverage is one of the lowest among its Canadian peers. The company has recently completed its 5 million units equity offering for gross proceeds of C$230 million. This should further reduce its leverage by a few hundred basis points lower. Allied Properties’ strong balance sheet should help support its development and intensification projects. The table below shows Allied Properties’ properties under development. These 8 projects have an estimated gross leasable area of 1.88 million square feet on completion. As can be seen from the table below, two properties (King Portland Centre, and TELUS Sky) will be transferred to its rental portfolio in 2019. There are also several projects reaching completion through 2023. As can be seen from the table, its two projects reaching completion in 2019 (King Portland Centre and TELUS Sky projects) are expected to generate C$12.3 ~ C$13.1 million of annual NOI. This is equivalent to C$11.3 ~ C$0.12 per share annually.

Besides its properties under development, Allied Properties has also initiated the intensification approval process for 7 rental properties. As can be seen from the table below, these properties are estimated to result in significant increase in its GLA from 187 thousand square feet to 2.76 million square feet. We really like the potential, as Allied Properties’ intensification opportunities are located in major urban centers that have above national average population growth rates. In addition, its largest market, Toronto, receives about one third of new immigrants annually. Once developed, its intensification properties should enjoy above-average rental rate growth for several years to come.

Management expects to focus on acquisitions in Vancouver

Allied Properties currently has a portfolio of 367,676 square feet of office properties in Vancouver. In the conference call, management indicated that they would like to focus on acquisition opportunities in Vancouver. The company expects to eventually increase its Vancouver portfolio to over 1 million square feet of properties in the next few years. We view this strategy favorably as Vancouver is a strong market with very little space available for lease. As can be seen from the table below, the 5.1% vacancy rate for office property in Vancouver is one of the lowest among major cities in Canada. It is only behind its largest market Toronto. Management also indicated in the conference call that there is also a very strong base of high-tech businesses in the city.

Valuation at a Premium

Allied Properties is trading at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 27.0x. This valuation is much higher than the average of 16x of its peers. We believe Allied Properties’ premium valuation is warranted because of its track record of growth and its focus in high quality properties that are located in key urban markets in Canada.

Attractive Dividend

Allied Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.133 per share. Its dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.2%. As the chart below shows, the company has increased its dividend every year since 2012. Looking forward, we believe Allied Properties will continue to increase its dividend at about 2% per year. However, its current dividend yield of 3.2% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

While we recognize that Allied Properties has the potential to grow its GLA significantly through urban intensification, investors need to be aware that the entire development process may take longer depending on several factors. First, intensification requires local government approval. Second, supply and demand in the local markets market may not be favorable at the time when its projects reach completion. Other risks that the REIT faces include macroeconomic risk. In an economic recession, demand for office spaces may diminish. This may result in lower occupancy rate and will reduce its ability to raise its rent.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like Allied Properties because of its excellent track record of growth and its future growth potential. The company is a fine choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth. We believe any pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

