Buy America Airlines: A Serious Value Stock With Real Cash Earnings

This value stock easily has the capacity to double from its current $30 price.

.But we are very confident that the most important fear, of the industry creating excess capacity, is unfounded.

The stock's 5 P/E has to be near the lowest in the S&P 500.

We investors live in a truly strange time. A time when The New York Times felt compelled to make this statement:

“Many shareholders expect the businesses they invest in to eventually make money.” (March 26, 2019)

What?! Hopefully the journalist was being a wise guy, but the article was about WeWork’s $2 billion loss last year. $1 billion loser Lyft is about to go public, with $3 billion loser Uber not far behind. And I can’t resist adding this quote:

“Walmart’s secret weapon to take on Amazon: Jetblack, a money-losing personal-shopping service.” (Wall Street Journal, March 22, 2019)

So yes, Mr. Market is infatuated with money-losing growth stories. I am not. If you aren’t either, let me tell you the tale of American Airlines. Its stock price sits at a sad $30.50, down a whopping 45% over the past year. What awful crimes did American commit over the past 12 months? Here is what it has publicly admitted to:

Revenue up 4.5%

Operating EPS of $4.55 per share

Payments to investors of $2.12 per share in dividends and share repurchases, and a ½ billion debt paydown.

Per-share payments to investors were $3.71 in 2017 and $8.56 in 2016.

And American’s rap sheet is set to grow even longer. Wall Street analysts forecast 2019 EPS of $6.00, and $6.22 in 2020. If that wasn’t bad enough, American’s free cash flow story is even more horrifying. Winning stocks like Netflix know enough to hemorrhage cash, to the tune of nearly $3 billion of cash losses last year. Dopey Old Economy American’s free cash flow should be about $3 billion this year and $4 billion in following years. That will be greater than reported earnings because American expects its capital spending to fall sharply after this year (more on this later), and it won’t pay material cash taxes for at least the next five years because of loss carryforwards.

What will American do with $19 billion of free cash flow over the next five years? Let’s assume it splits the cash between debt repayment and shareholder return. If so, American will:

Repay about 30% of its existing debt.

Maintain, or probably raise, its existing $0.40 annual dividend.

Have about $8 billion to buy back its stock. At its current stock price, that would buy back over 250 million shares, or nearly 60% of its current shares. In which case, American’s EPS five years from now would be north of $12 per share! Will management push hard on buybacks? Almost certainly yes; since the end of 2014 it bought back 39% of its shares.

Investors have rightly punished American for all of this good news. The stock at present sits at a 5 P/E. Yes, you read it right – a 5 P/E. Or, flipping the P/E ratio around, a 20% earnings yield. If investors eventually decide that they don’t mind some profits, American will turn out to be a dazzlingly cheap stock. A double from the current price is not unreasonable at all. And not even that different of a price from recent history; in recent years the stock traded over $50 several times.

What are the fears swirling around American?

Growth stocks are measured by their, well, growth. Duh. Value stocks are measured by their fears. A bond or a stock with a 20% yield, as American is, clearly has a lot of fears surrounding it. Recommending a value stock therefore means dispelling or diminishing fears. The major fears for American as I see them are:

Excess capacity Oil prices Debt Unions Pilots Pensions

Let’s start the dispelling!

Fear #1: Excess capacity. In my not very humble opinion, nothing is more important for a company and industry’s profits as the supply/demand balance. Too much supply (or capacity) will kill the fastest growing industry, and too little supply can make even the dullest business a lot of fun. Long-time airline investors know this fact all too well. For example, Warren Buffet at his 2013 shareholders meeting:

“Investors have poured their money into airlines ... for 100 years with terrible results. ... It's been a death trap for investors.”

Why the death trap? Because of serious mismatches between demand and supply. On the demand side, the U.S. airline business is mature. Since 2000, growth in miles flown by U.S. carriers has averaged 2.3% a year, which is quite similar to real GDP growth over that period.

The supply side has been the real story. The deregulation of the airline industry back in 1978 set off a wave of new competitors, and new capacity, trying to take advantage of the industry’s bloated cost structure. What followed was a two-decade bloodbath, with nearly every airline going bust at least once.

But while we humans enjoy our bloodbaths, thankfully they don’t last forever. Take a look at this chart:

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS)

The shocks of 9/11 and the ’01 recession finally started wiping out excess capacity and gradually aligned the supply of planes with demand for seats. For nearly a decade now the airplanes have been flying pretty full. We all know too well the consequences of this healthy supply/demand balance – no leg room, baggage fees, higher fares on many routes, etc. Bad for us flyers but awesome for airline investors. Take a look at what the improved capacity utilization did for Southwest Airlines’ profitability (I use Southwest because it managed not to go bust, so historic data is available):

Source: Company reports, Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Maintaining the industry supply/demand balance is the key to maintaining American Airlines’ profitability. I am comfortable that the balance will be maintained, for three reasons:

History. Industry capacity usage has been stable for nearly a decade. Industry structure. The U.S.’s four major airlines – American, Delta, United and Southwest – control about 80% of the market. The more concentrated any market is, the more likely that it will be stable. Greed. The industry’s senior executives get paid more when their stock prices rise. Investors have continually punished the airline stocks whenever there is a hint of what investors consider to be excessive capacity growth.

Fear #2: Oil prices.

American burned 4½ billion gallons of fuel last year, costing it nearly $10 billion along with related taxes. So yes, when oil prices rise, American’s profits decline, as this picture shows:

Source: Company reports

But investors should keep in mind two positives about fuel expenses. First, the industry’s good supply/demand balance allows the airlines to raise prices when its energy costs rise, albeit with a lag. Second, an oil price increase caused by increased energy demand means the economy is most likely growing, which means more passengers.

The big unhedged risk is a supply-driven rise in oil prices, which is occurring as we speak – OPEC and Russia have voluntarily cut back their production, Venezuela has screwed up its production, and Russia and Iran are being sanctioned by the U.S. But keep in mind that despite the current constraints on oil supply, American is expected to earn $6.00 per share this year. What if oil production increases from any of these sources?

Fear #3: American has a lot of debt.

This table shows that American has roughly double the debt of its peers Delta and United:

Sources: Company reports

That has many investors worried; American’s 5 P/E is well below United (7 P/E) and Delta (a heady 7½!). But the table makes other points. For one, American has more assets per plane than its peers, which means that its debt/assets ratio is well less than double its peers. Second, American’s fleet is far newer than its peers – 11 years old on average versus 15/16 years. American’s extra debt should therefore be viewed as an investment in more efficient equipment with a longer useful life, an investment its peers will have to make down the line.

American’s capital spending averaged $5.4 billion a year from 2014 to 2018, funded by a substantial increase in debt and lease obligations. But it expects its capital spending to drop to $2.2 billion by 2021 and average only $3 billion in the following years. The decreased spending is driving the increased cash flow for investors I noted above, and should allow for healthy debt paydowns.

Fear #4: Unions.

Airlines are a modern rarity – a heavily unionized private sector industry. A high 84% of American’s 128,000 employees are represented by unions. The goal of a union is to shift the balance of power between workers and management/owners towards workers, so American’s high union share is a real risk to investors. In fact, when American forecasted $5.50 to $7.50 of earnings this year, it made the caveat “Excluding special items and the impact of new labor agreements.”

But I argue for a few offsets to that risk:

Nearly the whole airline industry is heavily unionized, even low-cost Spirit Airlines. So American isn’t at a competitive disadvantage.

As usual, the healthy supply/demand balance in the industry gives American and its peers some pricing power to offset higher negotiated wages.

During the wave of industry bankruptcies a decade ago, airline workers experienced huge layoffs and material wage cuts. As a result, union leadership and members are more aware of the need of the airline companies to thrive financially. No guarantee of course, but…

Fear #5: Pilot shortages. I’ll let American explain the issue: “…This industry-wide pilot shortage is becoming an increasing problem for airlines in the United States. Our regional partners have recently been unable to hire adequate numbers of pilots to meet their needs, resulting in a reduction in the number of flights offered, disruptions, increased costs of operations, financial difficulties and other adverse effects, and these circumstances may become more severe in the future…”

I admit that when this news surfaced a few years ago, I was surprised. Don’t kids dream anymore of becoming pilots? I guess being a barista is more attractive. At least making lattes doesn’t require 1,500 hours of flight training, like commercial pilots need.

But I argue that the growing pilot shortage isn’t all bad. It certainly limits the ability of the industry to add capacity. That’s a very good thing.

One more. Fear #6: Pensions

Like other unionized companies, American sponsored defined benefit pension plans. American shut its plans down in 2012, presumably as part of its bankruptcy filing. But as of the end of last year, the plans were underfunded by a whopping $6 billion. Not good. But in American’s forecasts are payments scheduled to fully fund the plan over the next 5+ years. Not good, but at least it’s in the numbers.

Wrapping up. The good stuff should well outweigh the bad stuff.

Even Netflix’s story has some warts. OK, just kidding. But no, I’m not kidding. So yes, American Airlines has some real risks. But it has enduring operating strength from relatively stable industry supply/demand. And it is selling at a 20% earnings yield, which can’t be far off from the highest yield (lowest P/E) in the S&P 500. As usual, this value stock will likely take time to pay off. But with each passing day we should see more evidence that:

The airline industry is not going to create irrational excess demand.

American should be able to earn $5+ in earnings per share a year.

Investors will get rewarded with significant share repurchases plus dividends.

I’ll take American over Lyft any day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.