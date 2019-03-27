Continental's Oil Production Growth Forecast For 2019 Is Misleading

The headline production increase for Continental's (CLR) oil production in 2019 is for growth of 13-19% compared with 2018. But when we look at crude oil production in Q4, 2018 of 187,000 b/d, and compare it with forecast production for 2019 of 190,000-200,000 b/d, it seems that there is a definite slowing trend taking place in terms of quarter on quarter growth. Assuming the upper end of the estimate will be met, Continental will produce about 210,000 b/d in the fourth quarter of this year. That is a 12% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. If, however, Continental's production will be closer to the lower end of the 2019 average production estimate, it will mean that Q4 2019 production might not be much higher compared with the same quarter of 2018. Or it might not be at all higher. Continental is clearly gently applying the brakes to production growth. In my view, it is yet another indication of a wider industry-wide trend of companies starting to conserve whatever prime acreage they have left in their portfolio.

Lack of profits not the reason for production growth slowdown.

The main reason why Continental seems increasingly eager to pace itself in terms of production growth is certainly not due to lack of profitability. For the fourth quarter of last year, it registered revenues of $1.15 billion, and net income of $198 million. The profit margin on revenue was therefore over 17%. Interest expenses declined in 2018 compared with the previous year to $393 million, which is a decline of only $1.5 million compared with 2017. It nevertheless suggests that it is not a matter of out-of-control debt servicing costs that is at the root of it either. Long term debt declined to $5.77 billion at the end of 2018, from $6.35 billion at the end of 2017. Clearly, Continental could easily support a more intense capital spending schedule, leading to higher rates of oil production growth if it wanted to. The reason why it might not want to do so, which also seems to be the case with its industry peers, is becoming a subject of debate among investors and analysts.

The consensus seems to be that companies are increasingly looking to cater to investor demand, by switching from production gains which is what was being rewarded by investors some years ago, to focusing more on producing profits, which for many years was a missing part of the shale boom story. Given that until just two years ago most companies had a hard time proving that they can be profitable, it should not come as a surprise that investors are increasingly more worried about seeing profits rather than production growth. Plenty of the production ramp-up stars within the shale industry ended up going bust in the past few years, or are just struggling to survive, while their investors are struggling to cope with their losses. The thing is that there are now a large number of companies that were able to prove that they can be profitable within the current oil price environment within the last two years or, so, therefore, one would think that they could afford to assume some leeway from their investors at this point.

The most likely culprit behind an increasing tendency of companies to pace themselves in terms of drilling intensity is something I have been writing about for some years now, namely prime acreage availability. In fact, I covered Continental and its most likely situation in this regard last year, and concluded that at most, it may only have about seven years left before it will become wholly dependent on second-tier acreage. Seven years is was what I regard to be a best-case scenario, with an impact on its profitability to be expected within just about three to four years. If I am correct, it should come as no surprise that Continental and most of its peers are increasingly looking less and less eager to continue to ramp up drilling. In fact, the Baker Hughes data suggests that they are systematically cutting back, even though oil prices increased significantly so far this year. It seems therefore that there is an industry-wide trend, and contrary to expectations, higher oil prices may not necessarily lead to a return of the drilling boom.

Continental may enter production decline within a few years.

As I pointed out in a recent article, there is more and more evidence suggesting that the shale boom recently entered a new phase, with a dramatic decline in production volume growth. We should not be surprised, therefore, to see the trend mirrored in Continental's forecast for this year as well. Of course, it takes paying closer attention to the data in order to realize what their production forecast really means. On the surface, 2019 will still see a 13-19% increase in production compared with the 2018 average. as I already pointed out.

If wee look at Continental's Q4, 2019 production growth estimate, compared with the same quarter of 2018, at best we may see a 12% increase, while at the lower end we may see no increase in production at all. Stagnation, especially if it will happen within the context of decent oil prices, would signal the beginning of production decline within a few years

Looking at selective Continental data in regards to recent well performance would by no means suggest we are close to production stagnating and possibly even starting to decline. After all, new wells are showing an improvement in production, not a decline.

A closer look at the data yet again confirms what I have been saying for some years now, namely that shale drilling has become highly targeted towards the sweet spots within fields and within individual company acreage portfolios. If we look at the map, we can see that new record wells are mostly occurring within relatively narrow windows within the overall Bakken acreage that Continental controls. The acreage within those windows is being drilled systematically and they will keep at it until the acreage will become completely saturated. At that point, a switch to higher grade second tier acreage may be unavoidable, which could result in a production decline and a decline in profitability, just as I suggested in my article on Continental's acreage situation late last year. There is absolutely no reason at this point for any shale producer to rush to drill through their prime acreage.

Of course, Continental is by no means forecasting stagnation going forward. It sees production continuing to grow at a robust pace for the next five years or so.

Given the production growth trend we are seeing this year, expectations to 2023 seem to be highly optimistic. One could argue that perhaps Continental is forecasting an acceleration in production growth based on significantly higher oil and gas prices, which it sees itself responding to. That may indeed be a plausible explanation, except, that its own behavior, as well as that of its peers seems to suggest that higher oil prices are not likely to have the same production-boosting effect it used to have.

Last year was an impressive year for Continental in terms of production growth, as were a number of other years, aside from 2016 and 2017 when production stagnated due to low oil prices.

We may continue to see production growth for the next few years at least, but I doubt we will see the kind of growth we have seen between 2011-2015, or last year. This year's results will be deceptive because of the strong growth in production that occurred from the beginning of the year to the next, which will make it seem like there was a substantial increase in average production for this year, compared with last year's average. But when looking at average production growth on a quarter over quarter basis, we will see a definite trend of declining production growth rates, which is what we need to pay attention to in order to get the real picture. So far the picture suggests that the era of Continental and its shale peers being considered growth stocks is at the beginning of the end.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.