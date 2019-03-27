Credit Is Telling Us That 'Everything's Is Gonna Be Alright'

This signal is still not sufficient to suggest that a market top has been reached.

Credit curves

Business cycles are driven by credit expansion then credit contraction. Therefore it makes sense to be able to assess how credit spreads are able to indicate an impending recession. Increase in financing costs is what typically leads the virtuous cycle of credit to tip over into a vicious cycle of credit reduction or credit crunch. In this article I will go over the combination of 3 indicators that can enable you to make your own assessment of the credit cycle: the 10-year minus 3 month Treasury yield differential, the NFCI credit sub-index and Moody's Baa corporate yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury.

National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI)

The Chicago Fed has built a financial conditions index and an Adjusted NFCI.

Source: Fred

The index is a measure of whether financial conditions are easier or tighter relative to their average since 1971. Basically the index is a normalized multiple regression. Sound fancy? It's not! You take a bunch of indicators, throw them into a regression, then you subtract the average of the output of the regression and divide by the standard deviation of the output of the regression. So if the NFCI is above zero, conditions are tighter than the average since 1971 and if the index is below zero, then conditions are easier than the average since 1971.

(Note: There are a number of similar indicators offered by investment banks out there. The best part of this one is that it is free and most likely an indicator that the FOMC looks at since it is built by the Fed.)

The NFCI credit sub-index

The NFCI is composed of 3 sub-indices: risk, leverage and credit. The one that interests me is the credit sub-index which has the components you can see below:

Source: Chicago Fed

The reason I don't use the other 2 indices is that they contain components that aren't really credit, e.g. the leverage sub-index uses prices from the S&P 500. If you check the items within the credit sub-index, they come purely from credit markets and that is what I am trying to isolate here.

Source: Fred

red line = SP500 index (including dividends)

green line = NFCI credit sub-index

Bank lending and yield curve inversion

An inversion of the yield curve has an effect on the way banks (and shadow banks) conduct business. The simple way of thinking about it is that banks buy long-term assets (loans) that they finance with short term funding. Therefore, when the short end of the yield curve, i.e. the 3-month or 2-year Treasury yield, goes above the yield of the 10-year Treasury, banks start to get skittish about lending money. So an inversion of the yield curve directly affects banks' willingness to lend and therefore has an impact on the credit markets. (For more on this please follow this link).

I have found that the 10-year minus 3 month yield differential has the best predictive ability but also the longest history (i.e. all the way back to the 30s). However, in practice it is probably best to look at the 10y-2y and the 10y-3m differential as they both provide valuable information and there hasn't been a recession in the last 50 years without them both inverting.

(For more on this follow this link)

Source: Fred

red line = SP500 index (including dividends)

black line = 10-year minus 3 month (monthly average) + 10bps

shaded yellow = yield curve inversion (10y-3m)

Corporate yield spreads

Corporate yield spreads have an impact on the financing of corporations. Therefore, they have a direct impact on the earnings of the S&P 500. The more strained a company's balance sheet is the more sensitive it is to increases in its cost of financing. Therefore the worse the credit rating the more sensitive a company's financing should be to tighter financial conditions. The way we measure this is the spread of corporate bond relative to the 10-year Treasury yield. The corporations and bonds that are the most sensitive to tighter financial conditions will therefore be high yield bonds (i.e. "junk") then BBB or Baa (the lowest of investment grade).

[Note: Why do we take the yield spread to the 10-year and not directly the yield of the corporate bond?

It is true that if the Treasury yield increases, the company will have to pay more to finance its business. But, we would assume that the reason for an increase in the 10-year would be either from increased GDP growth or an increase in inflation, both of which should show up in some shape or form on the top-line of a company. Therefore an increase in the Treasury yield should not have a substantial impact on its ability to service its debt as the increase in financing cost coming from the Treasury yield increasing should be offset by an increase in revenue. (This is different from the valuation of its equity component. Here we are purely talking about its credit-worthiness.)

Source: Fred

red line = Moody's Baa bond yield minus the 10-year Treasury yield

blue line = high yield rate minus 10-year Treasury yield

I prefer to use Baa because we have a longer history and as you will see later, if we normalize high yield and Baa there isn't much of a difference in the insight provided.

The cost of financing becomes an issue as it increases, mostly because corporations get used to financing their business at a lower credit spread level. Therefore, what I will try to measure is a substantial increase in financing from a low level. The way I have approximated this is by comparing the current credit spread relative to the lowest credit spread since the last recession. I assume that during recessions corporations restructure their balance sheet and basically start fresh from a financing perspective. It is not entirely accurate but it is the best I can do with the data available.

Tighter financial conditions usually drive equity prices lower therefore I will invert the Baa and High yield spreads relative to their minimum on the following graph:

Source: Fred

red line = SP500 index (including dividends)

black line = Baa spread to 10-year yield minus its rolling minimum since the last recession (measured in standard deviations from its mean, inverted scale)

yellow line = high yield spread to 10-year yield minus its rolling minimum since the last recession (measured in standard deviations from its mean, inverted scale)

What we see is that before recessions, credit spreads tend to have a spike up (which you can see by a spike down on the graph, inverted scale).

What we also see is our normalization of credit spreads show that the effect between high yield and Baa doesn't look much different. Therefore, given the longer history I will only use Baa credit spread in the analysis.

Bringing it all together

Source: Fred

red line = SP500 index (including dividends) (log scale LHS)

blue line = Baa spread to 10-year yield minus its rolling minimum since the last recession (in standard deviations relative to its mean RHS)

green line = NFCI credit sub-index (in standard deviations relative to its mean, inverted scale)

yellow shaded area = yield curve inverted

orange shaded area = yield curve inverted + green line<0 + black line<0

Ok, I'll concede the graph above looks close to a Stars Wars space battle. It doesn't look pretty and is not easy to read. In addition, given that we normalized everything the meaning of the zero line is basically just the difference from tighter or easier conditions relative to the history since the 1970s.

What is the graph telling us?

1. A yield curve inversion is the beginning of the end of the equity bull market (shaded yellow areas).

2. Once the yield curve has inverted wait for the green line to get close to 0, i.e. for credit conditions to get tighter.

3. Once credit conditions are tight and the yield curve has inverted, the straw that breaks the equity bull market's back is a run spike in credit spreads (orange shaded area).

Conclusion: what does this mean for current conditions?

There has recently been a yield curve inversion between the 10-year yield and the 3-month yield:

Source: investing.com

While the recent inversion of the 10y-3m is not a sign of long term longevity for the equity bull market, it should be taken with a grain of salt. First, the predictive value is in the monthly average, not just a few days. Second, the yield curve usually inverts by at least 10 bps on a monthly average for the past 5 recessions (at least). In addition, the 10-year minus 2 year yield differential has still not inverted (which it always has). Finally, credit is still not tight as demonstrated above. Therefore, based on the above analysis, I would suggest that the bull market is definitely aging. While the first signs of cracking have appeared, I would find it difficult to rule out another all-time high in the S&P 500 (SPY).

Epilogue

In 1998, we had a close call for a recession with the Asian and Russian debt crisis and the failure of LTCM. All the indicators I mention above were very close to giving off signs of a recession. However, the Fed came in and provided liquidity which steepened the yield curve and relaxed the credit tightness. The recent comments by Jay Powell would suggest that if a similar crisis were to appear the Fed would react accordingly and inject liquidity. We have to bear in mind that the economy and recessions work in stages not on a defined timeline. We can very well go back a stage by Fed intervention. There is a saying on Wall Street: "Don't fight Mother Nature and don't fight the Fed!"

