Tencent Music Entertainment: Promising Fundamentals In A Long-Term Uptrend

At 53x PE, the stock may seem pricey but its future prospects justifies valuations - and the some.

Investment Thesis

Despite the profit-taking in the last week following the 4Q earnings announcement, and the consequent retracement after the IPO rally, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) posted solid results and continuous operational expansion. Due to the company’s long-term strategy and focus on building a platform for growth, expectations were largely for both a profit margin decline and high top-line growth.

In 4Q, TME showed significant improvements in its operations and, together with the good indicators provided by the online music industry; we expect the company to continue its fundamental momentum.

The key metric we think investors should keep an eye on subscriber additions (39.2% increase in paying users for online music and a 22.9% increase for social entertainment in 4Q) as these results tend to be reflected in the financials in the long run. Beyond this, strategic partners like Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment (“music label partners) are big wins and should help the company continue to acquire market share and increase its paying ratio going forward.

Technically, we see a long-term uptrend as the price consolidates a support zone higher than its previous resistance zone. Also, the price movements have the support of long-term exponential moving averages and should, at least, trade sideways before a new rally.

4th Quarter Earnings Review

Overall, the quarterly results presented by TME exceeded analysts’ expectations with a significant revenue outperformance, increasing by 50.5% YoY, while fast-growing operational indicators demonstrate the company’s development in the online music and social entertainment industries - optimistic results for long-term investors.

Online music: Still in the investment stage

Online music remains a key investment focus in the predictable future. To improve segment performance, TME aims to expand its label partnerships to more niche genres: ACG, traditional Chinese ancient music, and urban-type music. Also, the expansion to multi-format content such as video, music variety shows, talk shows, and long-form audio shows is an important investment objective through joint ventures (Sony and Liquid State for example).

The growth rate of music subscription revenue accelerated to 38% in 4Q18 (YoY), thanks to better-than-expected paying ratio expansion (4.2% in 4Q18), against 3.8% in 3Q18). Paying ratios are expected to improve as users take time to embrace the pay-for-streaming model.

Social Entertainment: Strong momentum in live streaming & online karaoke

The company’s revenue from social entertainment services and others rose 53% YoY, mainly pushed up by higher paying user and average revenue per user (ARPU) trends. The paying users of social entertainment were 10.2 million in 4Q18, up 23% (YoY), driven by the growth of social entertainment mobile’s monthly average users (MAU) which presented 228 million (up 9% YoY), supported by both WeSing and Kugou/Kuwo.

Paying ratio (paying user/MAU) further rose to 4.5%, up 0.5% YoY, led by various features like multi-microphone singing room. While TME’s paying users of 10.2 million are already higher than Momo (9.1 million) and YY (8.9 million), we think TME has further upside in paying users. TME’s paying ratio of 4.5% remains low against Momo (8%) and YY (5%) in 4Q18 - which suggests there is still plenty of untapped potential here.

Financial Results and Stock’s Price Implications

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 stood at RMB 5.4 billion (up 50.5% from the same period in 2017) and exceeded market consensus. The main events that drove revenue higher include higher subs, sublicensing and digital album sales.

Cost of revenues for 4Q18 was up 62.5% YoY, primarily due to the increase in content fees and revenue sharing fees. The rise in content fees can be attributed to higher original production costs, i.e., increased investments in the high-quality original music content’s production as well as increased market price and licensed content.

TME did, however, suffer a net loss for 4Q18 of RMB 876 million (vs a profit of 536 million in 4Q17). The reason for this discrepancy was the one-off RMB 1.52 billion share-based accounting charge for the label music partnerships - reflecting TME's need to invest in partnerships near-term to create a platform for future growth.

Technical Analysis

Source: TME’s price chart and Technical Analysis, TradingView

To analyze the stock price implications, we think a look into technical patters from the IPO to the present day makes sense. TME’s stock price performed an impulse move to the upside following the company’s growth in the past year, following the double bottom chart pattern.

Projecting a better result in the fourth quarter of 2018, investors pushed the price up before the results announcement for the period. The exhaustion of the past uptrend move together with a net loss, may have led to a retracement of price levels and the stock now trades above an important support zone (which was a past resistance zone), tending to consolidate around the support before continuing on a long-term uptrend.

The long-term moving averages also point toward an uptrend, along with TME's bright future prospects. Overall, we think TME's results have been commendable - the company has performed well since its IPO and has a clear long-term vision to acquire market share in China and compound its user base at an exponential rate in the next few years.

Valuations

EPS (NYSE:TTM) 0.32 P/B 3.7 P/E (TTM) 52.47 FCF yield (%) 4.1% ROE (%) 13.1% Net debt/equity (%) (46.1%) EV/EBITDA 38.2 Leverage 1.2 Receivable days 25.4 Days payable outst. 44.9

Source: Yahoo Finance and calculations from TME’s financial statements

In regard to the valuations, TME may seem pricey on both P/E and EV/EBITDA, with a moderate ROE at 13%. However, TME is growing rapidly (50% yoy top-line) and managing its operations well while maintaining a net cash position.

Both technical and fundamental analyses give us a sense that while TME is optically pricey, its long-term prospects justify current valuations - and then some.

Conclusion

Despite the recent net loss, the company has made great strides in terms of operational improvements, which should not be ignored. The company has a clear vision of its long-term strategy and has proactively built important partnerships to acquire market share and increase paying ratio while leveraging the growth potential of a rapidly developing industry.

Technically, we expect the continuation of a long-term uptrend for TME stock’s price as the fundamentals and technical analysis are providing good indicators to better results in the future. Despite TTM PE at 53x, it is matched by a ~50% top-line growth, thus we don't think valuations are unreasonable. All in all, we like the stock and will be keeping a close eye on developments going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.