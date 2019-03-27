A Tough Road Ahead For Neos Therapeutics

I sold my shares last year at a loss and not looking to buy them back right now.

We have seen the fundamentals improve lately, but they seem insufficient.

The company is still burning cash and has a $52.5 million loan to pay back in the next few years.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) have trended higher in the last few weeks. This recovery begs the question of whether the company’s fundamental prospects have improved lately. I think the answer to that question is yes with a few caveats. One of the major caveats is that the improved fundamental prospects are the result of the company avoiding bankruptcy by significantly diluting its shareholder base in late 2018. The other is that I don’t think the cash raised will be enough to get the company to cash flow break-even (mainly due to the scheduled repayments to Deerfield).

The company also faces a tough commercial battle and is forced to give large discounts on its medicines to get them reimbursed and its ADHD product portfolio’s growth has not been as good as expected despite significant discounts. And finally, I have lost faith in the management team which is very important for me when making investment decisions. So, while there are improvements in fundamentals, they are insufficient for me to buy back the shares I sold at a loss last year, but since I was asked about Neos several times lately, I felt compelled to write a more detailed update.

Significant dilution is a short-term fix, Neos is not out of the woods yet

Below is a chart that shows how destructive dilution can be to shareholders. Neos’s market cap is approximately $140 million with a share price of around $2.90. Now, you can say the stock was trading at $13 last year and that it has a long way up to reclaim those highs. But on a dilution-adjusted basis, that price is actually around $6 – Neos’s market cap when it was trading around $13 last year was around $300 million. If it were to trade at $13 again this year, its market cap would exceed $600 million.

Source: YCharts.com

But dilution is better than the alternative – bankruptcy. And the company was on the verge of one in late 2018, when Neos managed to raise $43 million by selling roughly 20 million shares and amending the senior secured debt facility with Deerfield. And even with significant dilution, Neos is not out of the woods yet.

As mentioned, Neos amended the senior secured facility with Deerfield by paying $7.5 million in November, which leaves $52.5 million outstanding. Another $7.5 million are due in May 2019, $15 million in May 2020 and May 2021 each and the final $15 million in May 2022. Payments can be deferred in 2020 and beyond if annual sales reach or exceed certain thresholds (see Neos's 2018 annual report for additional details).

The company finished 2018 with $46.5 million in cash and equivalents and given the still low gross margins and not that great prescription growth, I suspect another liquidity crisis is possible as the end of 2019 approaches (unless the company dilutes again, which I think is likely if it wants to avert the crisis). I believe cash burn in the following quarters will be in the mid single-digit millions and that Neos will end 2019 with approximately $20 million in cash and equivalents after paying Deerfield another $7.5 million in May. And Neos is still going to owe Deerfield $45 million by the end of 2019 (after paying $7.5 million in May).

I would not be as concerned with the financial situation if the company’s products were growing as fast as they were in 2017 and early 2018. But they aren’t, and that’s another point of concern.

Growing sales are (lately) more the result of improved net pricing than prescription growth

Looking at Neos’s Q4 numbers may have led investors to believe underlying growth is improving. However, most of the sequential revenue growth was achieved through improved net pricing. That in itself is positive, but not enough. Neos needs both prescription growth and improved net pricing to get to cash flow break-even or cash flow positive status.

Adzenys XR ODT has basically flat-lined in terms of prescription growth over the last five quarters. I don’t know what Neos can do to reinvigorate its growth other than improving the net price per prescription.

Source: Neos earnings reports

Cotempla seems like the only real hope the company has in achieving higher prescription growth in the following quarters, short of Adzenys XR ODT’s recovery.

Source: Neos earnings reports

Gross margins are also far from where they should be and from levels management promised a long time ago. With the current gross margin levels, Neos would need to almost double its Q4 2018 revenue run rate to reach cash flow break-even (assuming costs stay the same), and somewhat less if margins trend higher in the following quarters and exceed 60-65%.

Source: Neos earnings reports

Add to these issues the fact the company has cut sales and marketing costs – Neos reduced its sales force by 40%. Rare are the occasions where a company can both cut costs and achieve growth acceleration – we often see the opposite. A company usually needs to spend more to ramp up prescription growth, not cut costs. Cost cutting gives me even less confidence Neos’s ADHD product portfolio can grow revenues to reach cash flow break-even anytime soon.

Source: Neos earnings reports

All these issues inspire little confidence. I sold my shares at a loss last year and don’t have an intention to buy the stock back anytime soon.

Positive takes – management comments on the Q4 call

Management offered some insight into early 2019 growth trends. They said that the company’s ADHD portfolio’s market share has been flat in the first few weeks of 2019. That in itself is good news considering the above-mentioned 40% sales force reduction because it means the reduced sales force was able to maintain market share. Management claims this was achieved by increasing the net revenue potential of each territory where the company still has sales reps by 55%.

However, maintaining market share is not going to be enough for Neos because it would imply very limited prescription growth – the ADHD market is not growing that rapidly for Neos to see sales growth just by maintaining market share.

The company is also seeing its net price improvement initiative bear fruit:

A year ago, in January 2018, the net revenue per commercial prescription for the Neos ADHD business declined 29% from the previous month, December 2017. For the same comparison this year, net revenue per commercial prescription not only did not decrease but actually increased 15% in January 2019 versus the prior month, December 2018.

This is good to see as it should very positively affect the company’s gross margins.

So, there are some encouraging signs, which may have driven Neos’s share price higher in the last few weeks.

ADHD portfolio’s patent life provides a narrow window for value creation

In late December 2018, Neos announced a settlement with Teva (NYSE:TEVA) to resolve all ongoing litigation involving Neos’s patents protecting Cotempla. Under the terms of the agreement, Teva has the right to start selling its generic version of Cotempla on July 1, 2026. This is a little bit longer than the settlement for Adzenys, which will go generic in September 2025.

The passage of time and the company not breaking even shortens the window for value creation for shareholders.

A lot of things need to go right for Neos to create shareholder value in the following years

With all of the above in mind, a lot of things need to go right for Neos to create shareholder value:

Prescription growth needs to accelerate significantly in the following quarters. I don’t see that happening given the company’s focus on cutting costs, increasing revenue per script (revenue maximization goes opposite of broad reimbursement and prescription growth) and the lack of momentum for Adzenys XR ODT.

Quarterly revenues need to exceed at least $25 million at current gross margins for Neos to stop bleeding cash each quarter.

Between now and 2025/2026, Neos needs to create a pipeline from scratch to replace the lost revenues when Adzenys and Cotempla go generic. And for now, all Neos has is the in-licensed NT0501 for the treatment of sialorrhea or excessive drooling. This candidate so far does not strike me as something promising, but I could be wrong.

Conclusion

The cash raised last year helped avert a disaster, but Neos’s financial position is not strong enough yet and the efforts the company is making (cutting costs, maximizing revenues per script) are generally not a way to accelerate prescription growth for its ADHD product portfolio. I see more risk than reward and prefer not to buy back my shares.

