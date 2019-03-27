Samsonite: Strong Growth In Asia And E-Commerce

Investment Thesis

Despite concerns regarding slowing global economy and travel market, shares of a leading luggage manufacturer and seller - Samsonite International (OTCPK:SMSOF) - currently trade at a very attractive price level with respect to their intrinsic value. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for an entry to all long-term investors looking for exceptional upside potential.

Corporate profile

Samsonite International is a designer, manufacturer and global distributor of a broad range of luggage, travel bags and various accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes thirteen brands – Samsonite, Tumi, Speck, American Tourister, Gregory, Lipault, Hartmann, High Sierra, Kamiliant and eBags – with Samsonite accounting for approximately half of the company’s total revenue, Tumi and American Tourister each for a little less than one fifth and the other ten owned by the group for the rest. The company’s products are divided into two segments – travel and non-travel – representing roughly 60 and 40 percent of the company’s sales. Geographically, around 37 percent of Samsonite’s revenue comes from the U.S. with an almost identical percentage being generated in Asia and the rest in Europe and Latin America.

Key highlights from the latest quarterly earnings call

During the latest quarterly earnings call, the management of the company highlighted several recent successes and also emphasized major risks on the horizon. The first concern regards a deteriorating global economic environment and uncertainty around U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and services. With respect to operational smoothness, Kyle Gendreau, Samsonite’s CEO, also mentioned negative effects of recent protests in France, leading to temporary store closures and loss of revenue. On the other hand, the company’s three core brands experienced a remarkable growth which was supported primarily by positive e-commerce developments. The key drivers of Samsonite’s growth have become the Tumi brand, which since the company’s acquisition grew at the fastest pace and experienced a strong growth particularly in Asia, and American Tourister, gaining a lot of traction in Europe after a successful campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo. Lastly, in the question-and-answer session, the company’s CEO shed some light on a fast growth in India and some entry-level brands such as Kamiliant, which create a little friction within the company’s portfolio (particularly in combination with American Tourister) but at the same time provide an extraordinary source of growth.

Financial analysis

From a financial perspective, Samsonite’s growth and profitability metrics so far have been remarkable. The company’s top line has grown at an annualized rate of more than 10 percent and showcase a modest acceleration in the most recent year. The company’s twelve months trailing return on equity, return on assets and return on investment total 18, 7 and 9 percent. In contrast to high growth and exceptional profitability, the company’s increasing days inventory outstanding signal deteriorating liquidity.

Valuation

Plugging-in Samsonite's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be severely undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 10 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 10 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 70 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 43.5 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

In the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, Samsonite's shares long-run potential seems to be skewed to the positive territory. According to my model, assuming 10 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales ratio of around 1.2x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover around HKD$36. Should the price-to-sales ratio rise to 2x, the shares could be priced as much as HKD$60. These scenarios suggest an annualized rate of return potential of approximately 10 to 24 percent in the following years.

Key risks

A slowdown of the global economy and travel could negatively impact the company’s financial operations and results.

The company’s international operations carry a great deal of risk stemming from foreign exchange fluctuations, differentiated regulatory and interest rates environments.

If the company fails to retain existing personnel and attract new talent, its operations may be adversely impacted.

If the company’s information systems are accessed without authorization, the company’s reputation may be compromised.

Any natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and tsunamis could negatively impact the company’s manufacturing facilities and operating results.

A failure to innovate and to come up with new products and services that meet the market’s constantly evolving needs can negatively influence the company’s operations and financial results.

The bottom line

To sum up, Samsonite is an outstanding company that is no longer exclusively about its flagship brand. In the most recent year, the company’s growth has been largely driven by re-invigoration of American Tourister and international expansion of Tumi – especially in Asia and through direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels. In the context of the current economic environment, a focus on delivering, emphasized in the latest quarterly call, can show up to be a wise step with positive consequences going forward.

