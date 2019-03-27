M&A Updates: Will The Third ArcLight's Offer For American Midstream Be The Last One?

ArcLight Capital Partners - American Midstream (AMID) Possible Offer Raise

Spread: 2%. Closing: Q2 2019

ArcLight, a private equity company that invests mainly into energy infrastructure assets has been targeting their gas & oil MLP American Midstream since last year's autumn. The initial offer came in September and was priced at $6.1/share; however, on the 3rd of January got amended to $4.5/share. As ArcLight holds 51% of the company, it seems that only the approval of the independent committee is needed to proceed, however, it wasn't given for both of the already mentioned offers (the last deadline has expired on the 31st of Jan.). Now, recently, a new proposal of $5.25/share has come up, which for us offers 2% upside for a deal, that if approved should close very quickly. On the other hand, if that does not happen, it is quite possible that ArcLight may raise the offer once again.

All of these proposals came at a very hard time for AMID, which since the start of 2018 has seen its share price fall from $14/share to as low as $3/share, and, therefore, has received a lot of noise from the shareholders. The fall is a result of numerous operational fails, well described in the activist shareholder letters (here and here). One of the major ones is low credit ratios - AMID is a highly leveraged (5.5x) firm. Due to these problems, it initially had to cut its distribution by 75% (July 2018 - shares fell 55%) and later had to stop it completely (December - shares fell 22%) until the debt ratio returns come down to least 5x. The above-mentioned shareholder values AMID at $9 and argues that most of the problems could be solved in short term; therefore, significantly increasing AMID's stock price. He also accuses ArcLight of intentionally leading AMID into these lows, to "to take AMID private at an extremely low price" and actually some of the facts like the second offer (with the price cut of 35%) coming just a few days after the complete distribution cut does look a bit dubious. On the other hand, ArcLight is a serious player that has done many acquisitions in the past and aside from the energy infrastructure assets, controls numerous big private equity funds with the most recent of them being launched in mid-2018. So, they should consider the reputation and care about the continuity of the business; therefore, I think that in case the current proposal does not go through, we shouldn't see any more price cuts, and on the contrary, the raise is very likely.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Mellanox (MLNX) All Cash Merger

Spread: 6%. Closing: end of 2019

This is a widely discussed large-cap ($6.9bn) merger between Nvidia - a GPU producer that is still recovering from crypto hangover - and a high-performance chip maker Mellanox. This acquisition is the biggest one so far for NVDA and will significantly expand the buyer's portfolio in a fast-growing data center market, therefore, intensifying the competition with such big players as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Arista (NYSE:ANET). The board has already approved the transaction, while other conditions are a majority of Mellanox shareholders' approval and regulatory approval in US, China, and Europe. Shareholder approval won't be a big problem as the deal seems good and strategically logical for the both companies, moreover, the price comes at a premium to an all-time high. Aside from that, regulatory consent is a bit worrying (especially in China). On one hand, both companies have different products and only 25% on Nvidia's revenues come from the data center market; on the other hand, given the last year's experience and the block on QCOM/NXPI, Chinese regulatory approval proved to be a risky bet. Consideration is $125/share in cash, which is 6.16x in terms of EV/revenues and also the all-time high. The premium to last closing price is low (5.5%) as MLNX price has already been reflecting the rumors of the acquisition. Financing will be done by cash on hand and will consume almost all of Nvidia's cash reserves. Termination fees from the buyer and target sides stand at $350m and $250m respectively. Downside to the pre-rumors is considerable (25%); however, there is always a possibility of another offer coming from the competitors.

