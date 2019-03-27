Arbor Realty Trust: Still A Good Buy

Last year, I wrote about Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), a mortgage REIT. Back then, I came to the conclusion that the company was an attractive proposition. Close to a year later, with the recent release of the company’s full-year results for 2018, I take another look at the company to determine if it remains an attractive proposition.

A Brief Recap - The Business Model

Arbor Realty Trust has two main business segments - Structured Business and Agency Business. Through the former, the company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in both the multi-family and commercial real estate markets. Through the latter, the company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily finance products through government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company’s Agency Business was formed in 2016 when the company became internally managed.

2018 Performance

The company had a great 2018. Its investment portfolio in its Structured Business segment increased by over 20% from $2.7 billion on December 31, 2017, to $3.3 billion a year later. Its Agency Business segment also improved during this period as well; the company originated $6.8 billion of loans in 2018, an 8% increase from the previous year. The strong performance in both its business segments saw the company’s net income rise by over 50% from the previous year to $148 million.

The company’s performance has been reflected in its share price. Since my previous article on the company, Arbor’s share price has increased by close to 30%, from $9.94 to $12.83. With the exception of a couple of weeks in December when there was a major sell-off in the markets, the company’s share price has been mostly in one direction - up.

Stable Income

Arbor has come a long way since the formation of its Agency Business segment in 2016. The company has diversified its income streams, such that it is almost unrecognisable from just a few years ago. Interest income on its loan portfolio, which used to take up two-thirds of its portfolio, has now been reduced to just over a third. In its place lies revenue derived from its Agency Business.

Source: ABR Q4 2018 Presentation

Given that the bulk of the company’s income now comes from its Agency Business segment, it is vital the company is able to ensure the flow of such income as any disruption to this segment will significantly impact the company’s performance. Thankfully, the company has done just that, with its portfolio having a weighted average life of 8.6 years, an increase from the previous year’s 8.1 years. That the company has secured a substantial portion of its income for most of the next decade (and is still seeking to do so as evidenced by the increase in the weighted average life) will certainly appeal to investors.

Source: ABR 2018 Form 10-K

Consistent Dividends

In my previous article, one of the points I highlighted about Arbor was how management had been consistently increasing dividends. Since my last article, the company has increased its quarterly dividend yet again to $0.27/share, making it two dividend increases in 2018 alone (the company started the year with a $0.21/share quarterly dividend). On top of this, the company also paid out a special dividend of $0.15/share, bringing its total dividends in 2018 to $1.13/share.

Source: ABR website

Based on the company’s closing price of $12.83 on March 22, the company has a 8.42% dividend yield at present, excluding any special dividends. Given the management’s propensity to increase its dividends (since 2015, the company has increased dividends at least once each year), coupled with its great performance in 2018, it is highly probable that the quarterly dividends at the end of the year will be greater than the current $0.27/share.

This substantial increase in dividends is more than covered by the company’s finances. As of December 31, 2018, the company’s diluted adjusted funds from operations per share (AFFO/share) stood at $1.21/share, comfortably covering the dividend payout. On top of this, the company has been improving its balance sheet as well; its amount of cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) saw an increase of over 50% to $160 million. With its stable financials, the company is well-placed to maintain this increase in dividends.

Valuation

Based on a book value per common share of $9.33 on December 31, 2018, the company is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B Ratio) of approximately 1.38. That’s certainly not a discount by any means. In fact, when comparing to other mortgage REITs, it may seem to be more expensive when looking at P/B Ratio alone.

Conclusion

Many of the factors which made me believe Arbor was a good buy when I wrote my article last year still remain. The company continues to increase its dividends, showing no signs of stopping, and it has performed well enough in the past year to justify this increase. The company has also taken steps to ensure it will not be too adversely affected in the event of an economic downturn. Though the company’s dividend yield and P/B ratio are less attractive now than they were last year, this is due mainly to the significant jump in share price over the past year.

I am optimistic about Arbor’s future, and I believe the company remains a great option for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.