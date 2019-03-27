Compass Diversified Holdings: My Own Advice Bit Me

In my opinion, as Compass reallocates the capital from the Manitoba divestiture, it must assure the potential it buys is greater than the potential it let slip through its fingers.

There is consolation, though, in the shares Compass Diversified will receive from Tilray. And, yet, it distinctly states it does not desire to hold shares in publicly-traded companies.

Manitoba Harvest is a leading hemp food manufacturer and the hemp industry is in its infancy. It certainly seems Compass may have short-changed the potential of Manitoba.

In 2016, I had advised shareholders of Compass refrain from getting attached to the companies it holds. In this specific instance, I'm finding it difficult to heed my own advice.

Alongside its 2018 full-year reporting in February, 2019, Compass Diversified Holdings announced it would be divesting its holdings in Manitoba Harvest to Tilray.

Advice is the only commodity on the market where the supply always exceeds the demand. - Unknown

In early 2016, I recommended shareholders in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) not get too attached to the companies it “holds”.

“An investment in Compass Diversified should be based on its acquisition criteria and management capabilities.”

In February, when I read Compass was selling one of its holdings, Manitoba Harvest, to Tilray (TLRY), I found it difficult to heed my own advice. I know it's illogical. It seemed to me Compass was shortchanging Manitoba's potential.

I even considered recommending a divestiture of Compass Holdings from my investment club's portfolio.

The Potential of Manitoba Harvest

Compass Diversified acquired Manitoba Harvest for $103 million (C$130 million) in July 2015. In December 2015, it expanded with a bolt-on acquisition of Hemp Oil Canada.

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer in the world of hemp-based foods.

For years, hemp was a misunderstood plant because of its plant species, Cannabis sativa. Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant species. The University of Minnesota's College of Biological Sciences and College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences identified a single gene which justifies the two should be regarded as separate plants.

“While marijuana is rich in psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (NYSE:THC), hemp produces mostly a non-euphoric cannabidiol (NYSE:CBD), but the genetic basis for this difference was a matter of speculation until now. The study was published in the July 17 online edition of New Phytologist."

There's little disagreement that hemp is “a plant of major economic importance”. The uses for hemp are multiple and varied – textiles, construction, paper, plastic and personal care products. Even as long ago as 1938, Popular Mechanics claimed hemp could be used in the production of over 25,000 products.

The “hearts” or seeds of hemp are edible. In fact, hemp is considered one of “nature's perfect foods”. Hemp hearts contain healthy fats, high-quality plant-based protein, and key nutrients and minerals. Eating hemp food products delivers benefits inclusive of heart health, skin health, digestive health, cellular health and hormonal health as well as immune system support.

Agriculturally, hemp grows like a weed - quickly and aggressively. But, it is actually considered a beneficial crop. Hemp's deep roots aerate the soil and suppresses weeds. The unharvested portions of the plant fertilize the soil for the next crop. In 1994, farmers in the province of Manitoba experimented with hemp crops. By 1998, Canada legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp. Manitoba Harvest was also founded in 1998.

For the most part, farmers supplying hemp to Manitoba Harvest supply to it exclusively. Since Canada has been the only country in North America commercially growing hemp, the company estimates it has access to over 60% of the hemp supply in North America. As well, Manitoba Harvest has been able to establish strict standards on the product it will accept.

After two decades, legislation in the United States is progressing. The U.S. Agriculture Act of 2014 allowed industrial hemp to be grown for research and agricultural pilot programs as it distinguished industrial hemp as distinct from marijuana. In December, 2018, the U.S. Farm Bill passed allowing industrial hemp to be grown and sold effective January 1, 2019.

Manitoba Harvest's original mission was to “educate consumers on the health and environmental benefits of hemp-based food products”. It is now considered the world's “largest vertically-integrated hemp food manufacturer” and is involved with the manufacturing process from seed to shelf. Hemp products are some of the fastest-growing products in the natural food industry. And, Manitoba Harvest's products are some of the fastest-growing products in the hemp food industry.

Even though the benefits of hemp have been known for decades, plenty of potential abounds.

“Management plans to continue to innovate on existing product lines through new formats and flavors as well as continued development of new product categories to broaden customer appeal and increase the number of hemp food usage occasions.”

The Performance of Manitoba Harvest

Despite all of the potential, Manitoba Harvest had not yet consistently turned a profit for Compass Diversified.

Pro forma revenue was $40.6 million in 2015. In 2016, due to the acquisition of Hemp Oil Canada, revenue increased nearly 50% to $59.3 million. Revenue in 2017 and 2018 was $55.7 million and $67.4 million, respectively.

Income from operations was minimally positive in 2016 at $321 thousand. Losses in 2017 and 2018 were $9.3 million and $1.75 million respectively. The loss in 2017 was primarily attributed to an impairment expense of $8.5 million.

In my opinion, the numbers certainly don't represent failure but do reflect an industry still in infancy. And, it certainly seemed Compass Diversified management agreed when it described Manitoba Harvest in its 2018 fourth quarter earnings call.

“Manitoba Harvest is kind of - was our fastest growing business from a revenue standpoint and was really positioned incredibly well. And, I think, as some of the legislation is changing and we’re finding what kind of - we term internally - this hemp curiosity that was starting to take place, we had real positive views as to this company and its opportunity. And, the company has announced recently that it is entering into the CBD market in states where it’s legal to distribute which is another huge positive.”

Nevertheless, Compass Diversified announced the divestiture of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray.

Why Compass Diversified Acquires And Divests

Compass Diversified targets “highly defensible middle-market businesses with strong cash flows and a reason to exist”.

Source

Compass is interested in businesses whose “absence from the market place would disrupt the category”. Further, the long-term trends of a potential company's industry should be tracking positively. Manitoba Harvest certainly exemplifies those characteristics.

Unlike a BDC, business development company, Compass operates differently because it does not simply, passively lend to its holdings. Rather, it is both the sole lender to the business and the controlling investor who actively participates in the management of the business. The mission at Compass is to assist the management of each holding in optimizing performance, growing organically and pursuing add-on acquisitions. The company also divests businesses opportunistically with the intent of creating value for its shareholders.

Manitoba Harvest was sold for an aggregate sales price of up to C$419 million.

“Under the terms of the Agreement, shareholders of Manitoba Harvest, including CODI, will receive up to C$419 million, of which C$277.5 million is payable at closing, comprised of C$150 million in cash and C$127.5 million in Tilray Shares. Six months after closing, Manitoba Harvest shareholders, including CODI, will receive C$92.5 million, comprised of C$50 million in cash and C$42.5 million in Tilray Shares. Manitoba Harvest shareholders, including CODI, will receive an additional C$49 million in Tilray Shares upon Manitoba Harvest achieving certain performance milestones in 2019, such amount to be reduced to the extent that some or all of the milestones are not achieved.”

The sale is expected to generate ROIC (return on invested capital) significantly greater than Compass' threshold. It expects to use the net proceeds to pay down its revolving credit facility. In its March 2019 investor presentation, Compass numbered the gain for the Manitoba Harvest sale at more than $100 million. It equated to 50 times the adjusted EBITDA generated by Manitoba in 2018.

“We expect a stronger balance sheet position as a result of our expected sale of Manitoba Harvest and we anticipate generating our highest level of CAD (cash available for distribution) since going public almost 13 years ago.”

In the 2018 fourth quarter earnings call, management shared another motivator, beyond price, for its decision.

“But, equally important, as we thought the buyer here was just the ideal partner for this company and that together they’d be able to do more than what we would have been able to do with this company on our own.”

That expectation was a driving force for Compass Diversified's decision to accept Tilray shares to stay invested.

“So, we have a very favorable outlook on kind of the entire space, on the buyer and on Manitoba. And, so that, we feel good about the shares that we’re taking, which is why we took a relatively healthy slug as part of the consideration here.”

Shareholders should not be surprised, though, if Compass Diversified elects to divest shares in the future.

“Our business is not to hold publicly traded companies because as we are in predominantly, we look to generate income on our assets and holding publicly traded stock is a non-income producing balance sheet asset.”

Shareholders may want to review Compass Diversified's decisions in a similar situation. In January 2008, Compass Diversified purchased Fox Factory Holding, a manufacturer of high performance suspension products, for $80 million. In August 2013, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) completed an IPO. Shares closed the first day at $18.61. Compass Diversified was the majority shareholder with 53% of the outstanding shares.

Over the next four years, through secondary offerings, Compass divested its shares of Fox. The last executed in March, 2017 at a share price just under $27.

“Including this divestiture, we have realized approximately $525 million in proceeds from FOX.”

Certainly, the ROIC was respectable. But, Fox Factory Holding's shares exploded above $30 in late April, 2017 and now trade in the $70 range.

Unless Tilray ends up being the wrong partner, it's my opinion that divesting of those shares in the next four years will be premature considering the potential and possibilities in the hemp industry. There are few businesses with this potential that would warrant a divestiture and reallocation of capital.

The Decision To Hold

Back to my 2016 advice, valid reasons to hold Compass Diversified were its acquisition criteria and management capabilities.

Interestingly, the face in the top spot at Compass Diversified has changed since I penned my recommendation. Elias Sabo assumed the CEO role in May, 2018 when former CEO, Alan Offenberg, retired. But, since Mr. Sabo is a founding partner, he is certainly not new to the Compass culture and mission.

And, since that recommendation, the company has added two more companies. Crosman, designer and manufacturer of airguns, archery products and accessories was acquired in June 2017. In August, 2018, the business was renamed Velocity Outdoors and in September 2018, Ravin Crossbows was added to the subsidiary. Foam Fabricators, operates 13 molding and fabricating facilities, designing and manufacturing custom and OEM molded protective foam products. It was acquired in February 2018.

Still, it's the business, 5.11, acquired in 2016 which Compass believes holds the greatest potential. Relative to purchase price, at $400 million, 5.11 is the largest acquisition to date for Compass Diversified. 5.11 leads the market in the design and manufacture of “purpose-built” and “functionally innovative” gear and clothing.

“It's the company that has the biggest market potential and the one that has a very large potential multiple on exit given its shift to consumer lifestyle. And so, that's the business that we continue to believe, internally, can be transformational to the entire company.”

The acquisition of Manitoba Harvest was sandwiched between the acquisitions of Clean Earth and Sterno in 2014 and 5.11 in 2016.

Clean Earth provides “environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged materials, hazardous waste and universal and electronic waste”. Sterno Products manufactures and markets portable food warming fuel and table lighting solutions and is the “go-to” supplier for chafing fuel products.

Of these four acquisitions, Compass Diversified had the greatest hopes for 5.11 and Manitoba.

“We had always thought, of really kind of, the two primary businesses that were going to generate organic growth were 5.11 and Manitoba.”

With the divestiture of Manitoba, Clean Earth fills the number two spot regarding potential.

“I would say the second company, which has just done such a phenomenal job and continues to do a great job, is Clean Earth because it's able to continue to consolidate amongst what are a lot of one and maybe two plants, operated small mom and pops, that are out there. These are bought at really attractive valuations. And that company and the management team is so skilled at integrating these that, in many cases, we're finding these are low single-digit multiples, post-synergies that we're able to bring them. That is massively value-accretive.”

The law governing the disposal of solid and hazardous waste, RCRA, was passed by Congress in 1976. RCRA gave birth to the hazardous waste services industry addressing municipal and industrial wastes. The company analyzes, treats, documents, disposes and recycles waste streams generated in multiple end markets such as power, construction, oil and gas, infrastructure, industrial and dredging. Since its original acquisition, Compass Diversified has added several bolt-on companies to Clean Earth, three in 2018 alone. It continues to search for additional acquisition and expansion opportunities.

Mentioned previously, Compass expects to generate its greatest level of CAD (cash available for distribution) since going public. For 2019, CAD is expected to range from $91 million to $115 million for 2019. Its distribution payout ratio, based on a total distribution similar to 2018 of $86.3 million, will fall between 75% and 95%. Shareholders will note this range does not yet include the impact of the Manitoba Harvest transactions.

“Manitoba Harvest is included in the number as if we continue to own it. We’ll update guidance after the sale likely in our first quarter. That being said, given the timing of payments, I think, as we communicated in our release we’re getting a portion of our proceeds upon the close. We’re also getting a portion of the proceeds six months later. So, as the result of that, it also has as much of a positive CAD impact given the staging of those payments.” (emphasis added)

Other Considerations

After the market correction in late 2018, my investment club decided to pursue new investments in alternative options, specifically preferred shares, for 2019. Interestingly, in 2018, Compass Diversified executed two issues of preferred shares, Series A and Series B.

The Series A issue pays 7.25%, is perpetual with a call date of July 30, 2022 and is non-cumulative. The Series B issue pays 7.875%, is perpetual with a call date of April 30, 2028 and is cumulative.

Since my club's yield on cost on our existing investment is over 8% at this point, I don't see a benefit in converting our investment. But, it is an idea I'll continue to monitor.

Summary

I'm still not thrilled with the Manitoba Harvest decision. It may have generated out-sized returns but I'd argue that return should have been compared to future potential in the hemp industry rather than historical returns in non-related industries. There is some consolation in the shares Compass will receive from Tilray in the transaction.

As well, even though Compass Diversified does not desire holding shares in publicly-traded companies, I'll be disappointed if the company divests the Tilray shares as aggressively as it did the Fox Factory Holding shares from 2013 through 2017. Furthermore, to forego my ongoing skepticism, as Compass reallocates the capital from the Manitoba divestiture, it must assure the potential it buys is greater than the potential it let slip through its fingers. And, at this juncture, that seems quite a high bar.

I am going to heed my own advice. I don't plan to recommend selling the club's shares at this point. But, if the acquisition strategy and management capabilities show signs of teetering, I won't hesitate to act.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.