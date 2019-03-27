Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Casey - IR

John Maslowski - President and CEO

Alfred Lane - Chief Medical Advisor

Sean Buckley - VP, Business Administration

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Ben Shim - Canaccord

Karen Casey

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell, Dr. Alfred Lane, Chief Medical Advisor of Fibrocell and Professor Emeritus of Dermatology and Pediatrics at the Stanford University of School of Medicine, Dr. Anna Malyala, Vice President of Research and Development at Fibrocell and Sean Buckley, Vice President of Business Administration of Fibrocell. John will begin the call with an overview of our recent corporate highlights for FCX-007 before introducing Dr. Lane who will report on the additional data readout from our ongoing phase 1/2 trial of FCX-007. After that, John will provide an update on FCX-013. Sean will provide a summary of our full year 2018 financial results which will be followed by Q&A session, hosted by John who will be joined by doctors Lane and Malyala.

I'd like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us. Throughout 2018, and the first quarter of this year, our dedicated team continued to make significant progress in advancing the clinical development of our gene therapy candidates. We believe our pipeline assets offer potential to be transformative for patients living with rare devastating genetic conditions of the skin and connective tissue, for which few treatment options currently exist. This momentum has positioned us well to continue achieving additional key milestones in 2019.

Now, let's dive a bit deeper into our progress. Our most advanced program, FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by mutation in the COL7A1 gene, resulting in the absence or deficiency of type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin. In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis skins separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds and scarring response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching.

Chronic non-healing wounds that persist for long periods and cannot heal on their own have highly significant impact on the lives of RDEB patients. Such wounds result in long term pain or highly prone to infection and can lead to aggressive squamous cell carcinoma, the leading cause of mortality in RDEB patients. FCX-007 uses our proprietary fibroblast cell technology to address the underlying cause of RDEB by providing high levels of COL7 directly to the affected area.

We're excited to announce that we recently completed a Type B end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the design of a phase 3 clinical trial protocol for FCX-007. In the Type B meeting, the FDA provided us with invaluable advice and we are grateful for their comprehensive feedback and guidance on various design aspects of the proposed phase 3 trial named DEFI-RDEB, which stands for our dermal fibroblast RDEB.

The proposed phase 3 trial will be an open label multi-centered intra-patient controlled trial and we expect to enroll 15 to 20 patients. Selected wounds will be monitored for several months prior to just in the confirmed [ph], they are non-healing. For each patient, up to three pairs of wounds will be identified at baseline and randomized, with one wound receiving FCX-007 and the other would left as an untreated control.

Two doses of FCX-007 will be administered four weeks apart to the treated wounds. Both treated and untreated wounds will also receive standard of care, which includes routine skincare and bandaging. The proposed and primary outcome measure for the DEFI-RDEB trial is comparison of the proportion of FCX-007 treated wounds and untreated match wounds with complete closure in a prospectively defined wound pair at 12 weeks post administration of the first dose.

The FDA commented that they considered complete wound healing as a clinically relevant measure if they -- if used as a primary endpoint. It would not require success in a co-primary, key secondary validated patient related outcome measure for future approval. As previously mentioned, chronic non-healing wounds are highly impactful on the lives of RDEB patients and the ability to achieve complete closure in these wounds could potentially lower the health burden associated with their persistence. Dr. Lane will review the phase 1/2 data that supports this endpoint in the next portion of today's call.

Secondary endpoints will include evaluation of the proportion of wounds achieving greater than or equal to 50% wound closure compared to untreated wounds, the patient reported outcome measure as well as analysis of durability after 24 weeks. We also assess the presence of Collagen 7 by analyzing biopsy samples in a sub population of patients as an exploratory endpoint.

We are working diligently to incorporate the FDA’s feedback from the type B meeting into our IND for FCX-007 and tend to submit a revised clinical trial protocol and statistical analysis plan for the phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2019.

It’s important to note that we’ve not yet received the official minutes from our meeting with the FDA. So finalization of the protocol will occur after that time. In addition, we plan to submit requested chemistry and manufacturing and controls information to the IND prior to the initiation of phase 3 trial.

As you know, RDEB is a devastating rare disease that remains an urgent unmet medical need. Our goal is to develop a treatment that has the potential to offer at least the patients suffering from this chronic painful and debilitating disease. We expect to initiate our phase 3 trial of FCX-007 in the second quarter 2019, which we hope to bring us closer to providing transformative treatment for RDEB patients. Today, we are pleased to report additional encouraging data from our ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-007.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Lane to provide an update on the trial.

Alfred Lane

Thank you, John. Additional data for FCX-007 continues to demonstrate positive trends in wound healing and continues to be well tolerated. To date, FCX-007 has been evaluated in eight wounds across five RDEB patients. Consistently with previously reported results, no product related serious adverse events or circulating auto antibodies to Collagen 7 have been reported. In terms of the proportion of wounds healing at increasing percentages, 12 weeks post administration of a single injection of FCX-007, we report the following.

At the 12 week time point, in the FCX-007 treated wounds, 88% of these wounds demonstrated greater than or equal to 50% closure, 75% of the wounds demonstrated greater than or equal to 75% closure and 63% of the wounds showed complete closure. At these time points, untreated control wounds showed only 29% or greater than or equal to 50% closure, 14% showed greater than or equal to 75% wound closure and zero percent of wounds demonstrated complete closure.

It's important to note that the complete wound closure result of 63% of treated wounds versus zero percent for untreated wounds is a basis for the primary endpoint design of the DEFI-RDEB trial. FDA commented that they believe that this is a clinically meaningful outcome for RDEB patients. In addition, we continue to see a positive trend in FCX-007 wounds treated compared to untreated wounds in the greater than or equal to 50% wound closure analysis out to 52 weeks.

Based on these results from our phase 1/2 trial, we continue to be encouraged by the positive safety and efficacy trends of FCX-007. A sixth patient was recently dosed with FCX-007. This patient is our first pediatric patient treated in the trial and will receive a second dose of FCX-007 at four weeks after the first administration of FCX-007, which is the same dosing schedule planned for a proposed phase 3 trial. Overall, the data announced today reinforces our belief that FCX-007 represents a novel potential treatment for this devastating disease.

I’ll now turn the call back to John.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Al. I'd like to reiterate Dr. Lane’s enthusiasm about the new data from our phase 1/2 trial. We are greatly encouraged by these results and are looking forward to initiating our pivotal phase 3 trial. We will continue to follow up all phase 1/2 patients who have remaining visits, but did not intend to dose additional patients as part of this trial. We're shifting our focus to the upcoming phase 3 trial. Remaining phase 2 patients who have not received dosing will be contacted to determine if they would agree to re-consent into the new trial. Our goal is to have several existing patients enrolled in phase 3, shortly after initiation.

Also notable from our FCX-007 program is that the funding was augmented in the fourth quarter of 2018 with a $900,000 investment from the EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. This investment is in addition to the $1.4 million grant that we were awarded over four years by the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development, which was announced in the third quarter 2018. We're extremely grateful to EBRP, EBMRF and OOPD for their contribution and support for FCX-007. To date, the FDA has granted orphan drug for pediatric disease [ph] and fast track designations to FCX-007. As you know, the product is currently being evaluated in a phase 1/2 open label clinical trial for the treatment of RDEB.

Now moving on to FCX-013, our gene therapy candidate in clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. We reported that FCX-013 received fast track designation from the FDA in the third quarter of 2018 and the IND for our gene therapy candidate was granted allowance by the FDA earlier last year. As you may know, in addition to fast track designation, FCX-013 has also been granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations by the FDA.

We are currently enrolling the phase 1 portion of a phase 1/2 clinical trial and expect to complete enrollment of the phase 1 adult patients in the third quarter of 2019. The trial was recently featured by Scleroderma Foundation and also scleroderma news. We're excited by the potential of FCX-013 and look forward to updating you as the trial progresses. We feel FCX-013 may have future potential to expand in its own pipeline with applications and other sclerotic disorders.

FCX-007 and FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation. We are also continuing to review our existing assets and new technologies to potentially augment our pipeline in the future.

I’ll now turn over the call to Sean to provide a financial update.

Sean Buckley

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. Our financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 were reported in our press release this morning and will be available in our Form 10-K that will be filed later today. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $1.45 per share compared to a diluted net loss of $6.67 per share for 2017. 2018 R&D expenses decrease 51% compared to 2017, down to approximately $6 million. The decrease in FCX-007 spending was due primarily to lower costs from our clinical partner, Intrexon, as the phase 1/2 trial progressed and as savings were realized by moving our primary manufacturing operations in house. We also saw a decrease of approximately $500,000 and an estimate of cost to settle the dispute, for which the settlement was agreed to and we paid in August, 2018.

For FCX-013, a decrease of approximately $2.3 million in spending was also related primarily to decreased costs from Intrexon, as the program transitioned from the preclinical phase and 2018 focused on clinical trial startup activities. Fibrocell used approximately $12.7 million in cash for operations during the year ended 2018 -- December 31, 2018, which is approximately $4.3 million less than in 2017, due primarily to the reasons previously cited.

As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $14.4 million and working capital of approximately 12.4 million. The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2019.

Thank you. I’ll turn the call back to John.

John Maslowski

Thank you, Sean. This concludes our prepared remarks. And I'll open up the call for your questions. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Jon Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright.

Joe Pantginis

Hey, guys. Good morning. It's Joe Pantginis, thanks. Just wanted to say thank you for the FDA visibility and also the very nice data update, so looking forward to the next steps. So a couple of questions. Couple of them are projecting with regard to the phase 3, so I don't know if you're ready to discuss yet. But one thing I just wanted to clarify, when you look at the primary endpoint for wound healing at 12 weeks, it says post administration of the first dose, is the first dose, the administration or the complete administration of the two doses within four weeks. I just wanted to make sure.

John Maslowski

Yeah, it's a good question, Joe, and thanks for that. Yeah, so FCX-007 is going to be administered at 2 sub -- intradermal injection sessions, so there'll be a day zero baseline injection and then again at week 4, so the 12 week endpoint we're projecting to come from the baseline. So right with -- from that first injection in the series.

Joe Pantginis

Okay, got it. And then, excuse me, with regard to the primary endpoint. Dr. Lane mentioned this that the 12 week 63% versus zero percent control concept. I know you haven't submitted your statistical analysis plan yet, but sort of maybe some rough strokes as to what the FDA considers meaningful with regard to the percentage. I mean, is that sort of the benchmark that's been set by you and them around 60-ish percent or could less even be more -- be acceptable to them?

John Maslowski

It's a good question, Joe. Let me actually, I'll give you a few points maybe to help with your answer. So we -- actually we have submitted a statistical analysis plan, it was discussed with FDA. So that is part of this analysis. And of course, this endpoint was part of that and so the 63% versus zero is our actual results that we received in the phase 1/2 trial out of the eight wounds over five patients. And just to sort of drive a point home with that, that was after only one injection session of FCX-007, because in previous iterations, we had been injecting the second dose further out, and then had been moving that back in from -- 25 weeks back to 12.

And then eventually settled on our finalized dose of four weeks for the second injection, so those data represent just after the single injection. Our hypothesis is that the second injection would cause additional stability there. So we think that'll help in the analysis. And, as far as statistics, we won't get into specifics about how many we need and all of that, because obviously, we want to evaluate that data as part of the trial. But, we think that because there's such a -- part of the negotiation here with full closure is the matched untreated wound, in order to be considered a responder there, you would need full closure in the untreated wound rather than partial closure.

So, it does create sort of a statistical advantage there because you’ll have a lesser chance of having a responder rate, in your untreated section. So I think there's a lot of [indiscernible] and what is going to be considered significant. And based on the data, I think the FDA has even felt that it seems achievable with what we even had, just off the single injection. So I think that prompted them to go into a discussion around full closure, because our data seem to reflect that.

And there are some advantages of that as an endpoint as well. We can do that, we do believe that is significant to patients, they seem to agree according to the notes, they did provide us even before the meeting. And there's other advantage as well, I'd mentioned some statistical advantages. And also, we're even thinking ahead the reimbursement and when we're having those reimbursements discussions, we believe complete closure would have some advantages when we're discussing that part of it, thinking about commercial. So we think that based on our discussion so far with FDA, there's a good handle on that and that this was definitely a well thought out conclusion for the Primary.

Joe Pantginis

That's very helpful. Thank you, John for that. And then, excuse me, again, with regard to, again, somewhat of a projections here, but obviously you have a sense of a backlog of patients and looking to get consent to have some patients move over to the phase 3, and with patients being identified. So just curious, then, if you're ready to offer any projections as to how long you think full enrollment and data might take?

John Maslowski

Joe, what we're planning to do is upon initiation of the trial, we will start giving out some of those milestones around enrollment and around dosing and some other important factors, we want to make sure we're being very communicative with the street about the progress of the trial. So to your point, our goal is to try to enroll some of these existing patients, have them re-consent in the pivotal. Obviously, we wanted to balance some of them, knowing that we've been in discussions now since 2000 -- late 2018 with the FDA on a potential phase 3 design.

So we felt that was important to balance the phase 1/2 dosing with enrollment in phase 3. And then on top of that, we have -- we are planning to add additional sites to this trial. We currently have Stanford and Colorado that are enrolling patients in the phase 1/2, they'll be participating in the phase 3, and then we're playing on bringing at least two other sites on to the phase 3 trial.

The goal there is more of a geographic reach as well, really good centers who work in RDEB. And then also, as you can see, our current centers are more West Coast focused, so we'd like to see something a bit more geographic. So, what I'm trying to do is show you that there have been some paths taken to try to move enrollment ahead as quickly as possible in the phase 3. And I think when we get to the point of initiating, Joe, we’ll give a bit more guidance on that and what we think the timing will be.

And next, we’ll move to Ben Shim with Canaccord.

Ben Shim

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. John, just a couple of quick follow-ups. Have you seen any standout characteristics of patients whose wounds have healed more completely over time versus those that didn't, anything in terms of predisposing conditions or maybe even patient behavior?

John Maslowski

Yeah. Al, maybe I'll ask you to take that one. I know you've done a lot of work on sort of our pre-monitoring and thinking about wound selection and conditions. Would you mind maybe answering Ben question?

Alfred Lane

Sure, Ben. We haven't -- the wounds we’re after are chronic wounds. So we define a chronic wound as one that's been present for at least three months or 12 weeks. And so we have not noticed a difference between the chronic wounds that were injected and the controls as far as anything different about those two wounds or about the location of the wounds or the characteristics of the patients.

Ben Shim

Okay. And just to clarify, John, would you expect to see a change in durability and possibly wound closure or more complete wound closure with two doses in phase 3?

John Maslowski

Thanks, Ben. Yeah, it's -- that's our belief. Obviously, we've been doing some experimentation in the phase 1/2 with prolonged dosing and these are small populations of patients. So, giving a statistic answer for that is difficult. But we believe from some of the data we've seen, and obviously, just from some hypothesis about how the product is thought to work that there's some logic to the thoughts that, if you can close the wound somewhat, and then reintroduce the cells to a less inflamed, less sort of -- in a less certain wound and as they close and becoming more of a healed area. There are some benefits to the local environment for the product when that's the condition. That's sort of the hypotheses about why we’re having a two injection therapy now. So that's our thoughts, Ben and we did discuss our dosing with FDA and based on some of our experience and we think that, based on that and also going back to some of our old experience with a modified fibroblast, that always seems to make sense, even just from implantation and a tissue standpoint.

Ben Shim

Okay, thanks for that color. Can you remind us what the dosing concentrations are in phase 1/2 versus what they will likely be in phase 3 or have you not thought about that yet?

John Maslowski

Yeah, that's a good question, Ben. During the trial, we've had a -- we purposely, in phase 1/2, had a bit of a range of cell concentration. So what we reported historically in our corporate presentation is a per ml cell value because we started seeing some early trends that obviously and it seems obvious, but, it's always good to try to parse this out and the data that a higher concentration itself seems a result in either a more frequent detection of collagen 7 or healing effect. And so the thoughts are that we will shift those concentrations obviously towards the higher end of our specification. In the trial that we data reported so far, with dose everywhere from [indiscernible] is a good range to experiment in and we think that will continue that, but it's within the range of our CMC from the phase 1/2 trial. And, we think that based on our experience, again, previously from using these cells and during the trial that we think we haven't honed into the right concentration for phase 3.

And this concludes the question-and-answer session. As there is no additional questions, I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Maslowski for closing remarks.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. We're very pleased with the progress of our gene therapy product candidates that continue to advance and positioned us to achieve important milestones in 2019. For FCX-007, we continue to be encouraged by the additional positive safety and wound healing trends from our phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, we're appreciative of the FDA’s advice about the design of the DEFI-RDEB trial, we are incorporating their feedback into the IND for FCX-007, with the goal to initiating the phase 3 trial in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, we are currently rolling phase 1, we are currently running the phase 1 portion of the phase 1/2 trial for FCX-013 and expect to complete enrollment in the third quarter of 2019 for adult phase 1 patients. Achieving these milestones reflect our continued commitment to developing our gene therapy candidates that we believe will promise to be transformative for patients and families and bring value to our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy your day.

