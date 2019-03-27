Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy Now

Despite a number of public relations challenges Facebook (FB) continues to deal with, there's a number of reasons I consider it to be one of the best technology stocks available on the market:

In terms of operating performance, Facebook continues to impress across the board, which includes strong revenue growth and user growth during 2018. Facebook has a nearly perfect balance sheet, which the company can use for acquisitions or internal investments. Facebook trades reasonably based on multiple approaches including its historical valuation, a comparables analysis, and a two-stage discounted cash flow model.

1. Performance Still Looks Great

I view 2018 largely as a transition year for Facebook. First, there was the data scandal, which the stock price still hasn't fully recovered from. Second, Facebook invested heavily in both its workforce (headcount increased by 42% over 2017) and its infrastructure. You can see these impacts in operating margin and capital expenditures. The good news is the underlying performance and trends are still impressive. Revenue grew by 37% and its monthly active users grew by 9% compared to the previous year. What that says is Facebook is continuing to increase revenue for every active user and increase its user base, a great combination.

2018 capital expenditures increase was a result of new data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office buildings.

2. Facebook's Balance Sheet Always Gets Overlooked

Facebook's strong free cash flow has enabled it to amass more net cash (cash less debt) than almost any other company in the world, which is currently at $41 billion as of its most recent quarter. Only a handful of tech giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) have more. This basically gives Facebook nearly unlimited potential, whether through acquisitions or internal research & development. Here are a couple examples of what the company could use this capital for:

Entertainment - Facebook already is the leader in personal content creation, but they could easily start producing entertainment like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) or become a rival to YouTube. Investments already have been ongoing in its Facebook Watch platform.

E-commerce - With a user-base of 2.3 billion people and more personal behavioral data than any other company in the world, Facebook could easily start their own e-commerce platform or partner with another company.

Large and Small Acquisitions - Facebook will likely continue making small acquisitions and could make large ones as well.

Premium subscriptions - Facebook has vowed to always keep Facebook free, but that doesn't mean there won't be premium features for a monthly fee.

There are two important things to highlight here. First, Facebook is currently valued on the trajectory of its mobile advertising business, but I don't believe much credit, if any at all, is given to what the company could become in the next decade (compare that statement to a company like Amazon where a large part of its valuation is theoretically based on its potential). I view all the possibilities I mention above as pure upside to the stock. Second, Facebook has been able to acquire the majority of its competition in the past. This is an important distinction that separates it from other tech giants and industries. Facebook's balance sheet will allow it to continue that practice, which has made for an almost unfair competitive advantage.

3. Facebook's Valuation Looks Reasonable

Based on historical valuation multiples, Facebook's valuation looks like a bargain, especially in terms of Forward P/E and Price/Sales: (Data sources: Yahoo Finance, Ycharts, and Reuters):

Forward P/E of 19x (5-year average of 32x)

Trailing P/E of 21.7x (5-year average of 58.6x)

Forward PEG of 1.3x (5-year average of 1.1x)

Price/Sales of 8.8x (5-year average of 12.4x)

One of my favorite trends of Facebook over the last 5 years is an increasing stock price, but a lowering Price/Sales and Forward P/E. What that means is gains in the stock price have been earned from good performance, not increasing valuation multiples.

Relative to peers, Facebook looks like a bargain. As you can see by the table below, Facebook has a class-leading PEG ratio. Its EV/FCF ratio is also much more appealing than what's represented below. Don't forget that the company spent heavily on capital improvements. If the company instead spent its average, the EV/FCF ratio would be better than all other peers except Apple.

Market Cap, Forward P/E, Price/Sales and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters

The two-stage discounted cash flow model below shows that Facebook is fairly valued, but I also consider it conservative. This is because I assume that Facebook produces a similar amount of free cash flow during 2019 (year 1) as in 2018, then grows free cash flow by 10% per year over the next 4 years (years 2 - 5), followed by a long-term growth rate of 3%. There's a good chance that Facebook does a lot better than that. Consider the trajectory of Facebook's revenue stream and also consider that its long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 16.3%.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - This model is quite sensitive to beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. Given that, I used a beta of 1.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Wall Street's estimates are consistent with my analysis above. According to MarketWatch, the average target price is $196.93, which represents 17% upside based on the current share price of $167.68. The majority of analysts also rate Facebook as either a 'Buy' or 'Hold'.

Conclusion

2018 was Facebook's most difficult year-to-date, which has helped keep the stock reasonably valued. The key takeaway is that Facebook's underlying financial performance remains impressive. Revenue growth trajectory continues to be strong and I expect an uptick in operating margin, free cash flow, and EPS growth for 2019. Remember that Facebook made large capital investments and expanded its workforce during 2018, so I expect that spend to level off this year. That could also lead to improving valuation multiples and serve as a catalyst to increase the stock price. Facebook's balance sheet also remains nearly perfect. With a massive amount of cash, no debt, and strong free cash flow, the company has achieved maximum flexibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.