The State Of Amyris

The CBD deal announcement brought a lot of new investors to Amyris (AMRS), and, as such, I have been seeing a lot of ill-informed discussion of the company. After recapping recent events at the company I will address some of the more common misconceptions about the company and its current state.

Let's start with the Q4 results. The company missed its guidance pretty spectacularly, reporting revenue of only $19.4M compared to expectations of $98.52M. The $50M deal being canceled with Yifan was responsible for the bulk of the miss. The deal was canceled because the 3 parties involved (Yifan, Amyris and DSM) couldn't come to an agreement that satisfied everyone. Instead, Amyris and DSM are looking to do a deal on their own, which will immediately bring Amyris over $50M in cash, as well as some additional value. That deal is expected to close around the end of April.

In good news, the CBD agreement has been signed, and the amount Amyris expects to receive for the R&D portion of it has been upped from $255M to $300M. The CBD partner was revealed to be LAVVAN, a new entrant to the industry, more on which later.

The stock was flat for a few days after earnings, until the company filed a notice that the 10-K will be submitted late this year, which included a lot of scary language for new investors, like "going concern" and "material weakness in financial reporting". After that the stock took a nosedive and is trading around $2/share at the time of writing.

Now let me address all of the misconceptions about the company that I've seen floating around.

Misconception #1: LAVVAN is a fake company.

I get it, LAVVAN looks incredibly shady. Amyris softens a huge revenue miss by announcing the largest deal in company's history with a partner, about whom nobody has ever heard, and whose website is one page with no information. However, I absolutely do not think LAVVAN is fake. Amyris has a strong and independent board, which includes a billionaire, a former PM of Qatar, representatives of huge companies, and exactly 0 people who owe their success to John Melo. The board has no doubt inquired about the biggest deal in company's history and knows the identities of the LAVVAN partners. If something fishy was happening, Melo would have been fired in an instant. The best I can tell, LAVVAN partners include Indena, a subsidiary of which owns the LAVVAN trademark, Emerald Health Therapeutics, which has a CBD partnership with Indena, and a financial partner, which is most likely a family office.

Misconception #2: The NT 10-K means that Amyris is in serious and immediate trouble.

I know that for people new to the stock the NT 10-K looks very bad. But it really is nothing special. Amyris has filed NT 10-Ks for many years (since 2012). The company has a habit of entering large deals around year-end and needing time to work their financial impacts out. I would like this to be solved in the future, but there is nothing special about this form. The going concern language has been in the company's financial filings for many years now as well.

Misconception #3: Bankruptcy is imminent!

I see lots of discussions of immediate bankruptcy. I don't think there is any serious risk. DSM will pay Amyris over $50M in cash next month, and the additional value will likely take the form of a reduction in Amyris's liabilities. For those doubting the reality of DSM's deal, DSM has a representative on Amyris's board. If John Melo lied about the DSM deal on the earnings call, he would have been fired by now, since the board would have been instantly aware of the truth. The DSM deal is real, it's happening soon, and it will bring close to $100M of value to Amyris. The deal makes a lot of sense for DSM - it owns the Brotas factory, it owns Nenter's Vitamin E business, so now the only piece it's missing for vertical integration in the Vitamin E business is Amyris's IP. Also, I have confirmed with investor relations that the DSM deal is not included in the revenue guidance for this year. If you add $100M from DSM to the $150M expected revenue, alongside the cost reductions, things don't look that bad for Amyris.

With those out of the way, there are real concerns about the company. The low stock price may trigger more dilution than had been anticipated to come from the process of cleaning the balance sheet. The material weakness in financial controls not being corrected in 2018 sounds problematic. Most importantly, management has no shareholder trust whatsoever after the Q4 miss. As of right now, the market views the $150M 2019 revenue and the $300M from the CBD deal as aspirational goals. It's up to Amyris to prove that these numbers are real.

That being said, the stock price is so low that it makes AMRS quite a good value proposition for me. Precisely because the company looks like a fraud and like it's going bankrupt to less educated investors, the stock is trading at a bargain price (Disclaimer: I did buy some short-term puts after the Yifan news broke in China before the earnings call. I have since exercised them and am simply increasing my position back to what it was a couple of weeks ago, simply at a lower cost average).

I expect the main catalysts for the stock this year to be the following:

The announcement of the DSM deal next month.

LAVVAN partners becoming public.

Reb-M appearing in the first consumer products.

Progress on the CBD front and milestone payments.

Resolution of the debt issue.

Launch of the baby skincare line.

Continued success of Biossance.

The company actually hitting its numbers after switching to more realistic guidance.

At $2/share, Amyris's market cap is close to the value of its Biossance business alone. I don't expect this will last.

