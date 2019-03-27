A Look At Nuclear Power And The Uranium Sector

A look at the uranium sector. Uranium prices are up almost 50% over the past 9 months. A look at demand versus supply issues.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing as of February 16; therefore all data is as of that date.

Before investing in uranium, investors need to form a viewpoint on whether nuclear power will grow, stagnate, or shrink from current levels. Once satisfied nuclear power will grow, then investors can consider the second question on demand versus supply, and if now is a good time to buy into uranium or uranium stocks.

Nuclear Power - The case for and against

For

Nuclear power is already widely used, with expansion plans. There are ~455 nuclear reactors operating around the world. On top of that, there are another 71 reactors under construction (covering 12 countries), 165 planned, and 315 proposed. China is driving much of the growth (see chart below).

Nuclear is cleaner than fossil fuels with no carbon emissions.

Many say nuclear is necessary to support baseload power.

Some say modern nuclear power plants will be smaller and safer and cheaper than other energy sources.

China has 36 reactors in operation, another 20 under construction, and more than 100 planned - 40 within the next 5 years. Russia and India also plan to expand. Japan plans to restart 15 nuclear plants.

China is driving nuclear growth, with most other countries stagnant

Against

Past nuclear accidents (and radiation poisoning) has turned many politicians and voters against nuclear. Serious nuclear power plant accidents include the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster (2011), Chernobyl disaster (1986), Three Mile Island accident (1979), and the SL-1 accident (1961).

Radioactive nuclear waste.

Many now say nuclear is no longer cheaper than solar or wind energy. See Tony Seba's work and the charts below.

Many countries have no plans to expand or install new nuclear power stations.

Wind and solar are now often cheaper than nuclear

Ideally after some further reading, investors can decide for themselves if they think nuclear power will continue to grow. If yes, then read on to the next section on uranium, if no, then best not to invest in the uranium sector. For now, I am still sitting on the fence, so if I was to invest in uranium stocks, I would keep it to a small percentage of my portfolio.

A look at the uranium sector

The 2011 Fukushima disaster prompted Japan to shut down all its reactors which caused uranium demand and prices to fall heavily from 2011 to H1 2018. Uranium is currently at USD 28.70/lb and is up almost 50% in the past 9 months (see graph below). This is because of supply cuts resulting in the surplus uranium to run down. Contract uranium prices are often above USD 50/lb (the average cost of uranium production), so there is a strong case to say uranium prices will recover to above that level.

Uranium 30-year price chart

Uranium demand versus supply forecasts

The chart below shows that uranium demand is forecast to exceed supply from 2019 onward.

Demand

Forecast to increase as Japan brings back online 15 nuclear plants, and beyond that mostly by new Chinese nuclear plants.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is buying uranium in the spot market.

Supply

In the last year, due to low uranium prices and large stockpiles, miners have cut back production. The Cameco and Kazatomprom supply cutbacks took about 16.5 percent of annual uranium ore supply from the market. Kazatomprom also said it would reduce its output by 20 percent for three years starting from the beginning of 2018. This has gradually helped re-balance the market and helped uranium prices to begin rising.

Main takeaways

Uranium prices look quite likely to rise back towards or above USD 50/lb and perhaps a bit higher as dwindling supply struggles to meet demand. The extent and speed of the uranium price recovery will depend heavily on the Japanese reactors coming back online as well as Chinese demand from new nuclear plants.

Many uranium miners are already receiving contract prices above USD 50/lb allowing them to be profitable. To encourage new supply, some industry insiders say the expected price should rise to around $65 per pound (currently at $28.70/lb).

If we do see a uranium price surge, existing miners will be able to bring back online supply that has been previously shut down, which may limit the upside of any uranium price rally. It could also make it tough for any new entrants. This means the existing lower cost uranium producers with expansion/restart potential look like the safer investments rather than the uranium juniors. This may change if we see a larger demand side increase.

Risks

Nuclear power plant growth may stagnate or reverse. Environmental, political, and cost concerns all play a part. Any nuclear accident can severely damage sentiment as we saw in Fukushima in 2011.

Japan and China are the two main near-term drivers of demand, so any policy changes In Japan or China would be highly significant.

Existing uranium miners may ramp up and bring on new supply quickly which would keep prices moderate and may inhibit new competitors.

The usual factors that can impact supply and demand such as new supply, weak demand. Nuclear weapons is a minor consideration.

Some uranium stocks have already rallied due to the last 9 months uranium price rally.

Conclusion

Investors considering the uranium sector should first assess if they think nuclear power will grow, stagnate, or shrink from current levels.

If you are in the grow camp, then there appears to be a strong case to buy into the uranium sector at current depressed uranium prices, then be patient and watch to see if demand continues to outstrip supply forcing uranium prices higher. If this happens, the quality uranium miners will follow.

If there is interest, I will do a followup article looking at the main uranium miners to consider, including some preferred picks.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

