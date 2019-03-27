Markets Are Fragile And Brexit Doesn't Help

We expect the British pound to suffer and be volatile as a result of the Brexit drama. Although the indicative votes on Brexit alternatives may not mean much for the final decision that will be taken, they will probably reveal the lack of a majority in parliament for a single course of action and the need for snap elections. This, in turn, is expected to result in increased volatility for GBP as uncertainty and the probability for a no-deal Brexit scenario will rise. US-China trade-deal negotiations will be critical considering the uncertainty in the terms so far.

S&P 500 posts worst day since January amid global growth worries and Dow Jones drops more than 450 points sparked by global growth fears and the Federal Reserve's more pessimistic economic forecast and the inversion of the yield curve. The spread between the 3-month Treasury bill yield and the 10-year note rate, one of the financial health indicators, turned negative for the first time since 2007. Treasury yield dropped with the 10-year bond ending at 2.4364 from 2.6042 a week ago. Volatility rose, with the VIX ending at 17.71 from 16.44 the week ago.

Trump wants China to 'double or triple' the US goods China imports in a move that is aiming to reduce the trade deficit. China has offered to purchase up to $1.2 trillion in U.S. energy, agriculture, and aircraft products over a period of six years.

Trump lashed out at Fed suggesting GDP would have topped 4% if rate hikes were halted sooner. His criticism came after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady on Wednesday and lowered its outlook for rate hikes for 2019 to zero. The Fed also downgraded its economic outlook for 2019, cutting GDP growth expectations for the full year to 2.1% from 2.3%.

Mixed U.S. economic data: Retail sales excluding autos increased 0.9% month over month in January 2019. US manufacturing output fell 0.4% last month offset by 0.1% rise in industrial production with a gain in utilities and mining. Initial jobless claims dropped to 221,000, pointing to strong labour market conditions, though the pace of job growth has slowed after last year's robust performance. U.S. federal government posted a $234 billion budget deficit in February which adds on the concerns of a large US debt amounts.

Jerome Powell said, 'Weakening Chinese and European economies are acting as a deterrent to U.S. growth'. Federal Open Market Committee characterized the labour market as "strong" and hinted towards a slow growth of economic activity, contradicting its statement from January when the FOMC said activity "has been rising at a solid rate".

Worldwide Major Central Banks are Accumulating Their Gold Holdings. Although the top 10 central banks with the largest gold reserves have remained mostly unchanged over the last few years, a trend has developed where massive amounts of gold are being accumulated with Russian Central Bank being the largest purchaser as a part of its de-dollarization policy. World Gold Council thinks that central banks will continue to buy gold even after last year's unprecedented accumulation.

Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 1.5% in February. Eurozone consumer prices rose 0.3% in March due to increases in the cost of energy, services and food, alcohol & tobacco while non-energy industrial goods prices were flat. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, edged lower to 1 percent in February from 1.1 percent in last month. The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Greece, Croatia, and Switzerland, whereas highest annual rates were recorded in Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

EU leaders issue ultimatum to Britain over no-deal Brexit, after agreeing to delay the departure date beyond March the 29th. The UK will be offered a delay until May the 22nd if lawmakers support. However, in case of no support, the delay will be shortened to April 12th.

Source: Thomson Reuters

European stocks slipped as worse-than-expected economic data, intensified concerns around slowing global growth, bad manufacturing data out of Europe, and the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on the U.S. economy took its toll stateside. Brexit was another area of focus for traders.

The week ahead. U.S. negotiators to head to Beijing for another round of talks. Federal Reserve to provide detail on their outlook in the wake of a decision to signal no more interest rate hikes this year. Indicators to arrive are monthly trade balance and personal income and spending.

Commodities: Gold prices rose 0.73% for the week as after the Federal Reserve turned unambiguously dovish, lowered its growth and interest rate expectations for 2019. Copper logged its biggest weekly loss since December as weak European and U.S. factory data spread gloom about the global economic outlook and the strengthening of the dollar. The wheat futures prices for the May contract period closed up from last week, contributed by technical buying, short-covering, China's purchase of more than 300,000 metric tons of corn for the first time in 5 years, and increased risk of spring wheat planting delays. However, a firmer U.S. dollar partially offset gains. Looking at the two headline indices, Bloomberg Commodity Total Return rose 0.20% and S&P GSCI Total Return rose 0.80%.

Crude Oil (Weekly Outlook: Slightly Bullish): U.S. crude futures settled to $59.04 per barrel, up 0.89% from last week, reached 2019 peak during the week, propped up by supply cuts by the OPEC+, shifting of focus to lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, and grim manufacturing data from Europe. The number of oil rigs operating in U.S. fields fell for a fifth straight week, at a current level of 824.00, down from 833.00 last week and up from 800.00 one year ago.

Natural Gas (Weekly Outlook: Slightly Bearish): Natural gas prices were down 1.5%, as warmer than expected weather is expected for most of the United States, reducing cooling demand at the end of the withdrawal season. However, stronger supply and countering demand are keeping natural gas prices capped. U.S. production of natural gas plant liquids has significantly increased the amount of natural gas produced, countered by robust electricity consumption. EIA announced a 47 Bcf storage withdrawal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.