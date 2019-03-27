A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares

Even with the new expectation for earnings, our target range would allow the stock to be had for around 11 times forward earnings and a 4% dividend yield while you wait for the rebound.

Earnings were stellar once again, but the realities of rising fuel prices and currency exchange rates will hit earnings for a little over 20 cents per share this year.

We seek to find stocks that have been unfairly beaten down that offer value, chart support, and the chance to see rapid-return bounces when the market reprices the stock.

Today we are watching shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) (NYSE:CUK) get slammed. In our approach to investing, we seek to find stocks that have been unfairly beaten down that offer value, chart support, and the chance to see rapid-return bounces when the market reprices the stock. As such, we believe that Carnival shares are setting up for such a 'Bad Beat' opportunity.

This is not our first trade on the name. Back in late June and early July, we recommended strongly buying the dip under our investing philosophy, and rode shares for a solid gain into late summer. Today, shares have moved significantly lower in a few hours following an earnings report which beat expectations on the top and bottom line. The market is experiencing general malaise of late, following a nice rebound from the December 2018 pullback. The recent malaise is compounding losses on fears over the future of demand for the cruise lines’ services if there is an eventual recession. With the present selloff, we are intrigued, and think a long position is warranted for a rebound.

Recent price action

The recent price action in our opinion has driven the stock into a range we find compelling. Here is the 5-day chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see this is a sizable selloff, completely driven by the Street's sell-first-ask-questions-later approach in relation to earnings performance, and its interpretation of guidance. With shares approaching $50, we are looking to swoop in within a defined range. How do we determine the range in which we would like to buy? We look to the chart, in conjunction with the performance of the company and our expectation for future performance. We also factor in valuation. In short, we think it rebounds. Take a look at the longer-term chart with some zones identified:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We had our chartist draw up this very simple chart to highlight some of the zones of interest. We see certain entry and exit points as defined by the chart.

The play

Suggested target entry: $47.50-50.50

Target profit range: $55.25-$57.50

Stop loss: <$43.75

Options play: Sell May 2019 $50 Puts (currently $1.20), to reduce cost basis to $48.80

Advanced options play: Buy the April 2019 $52 calls for $0.80 and sell the May 2019 $45 puts for $0.30. The net debit on the trade is $0.50 and you profit on a rebound to $52.51 or above (less commissions)

However you choose to play this stock, keep in mind that if you do, you are not just buying it 'because the stock fell.' It fell, but you are buying it because it is likely the market will revalue the name higher when the dust of earnings settles and fundamentals are reconsidered.

Fundamental discussion

The market is a bit dangerous right now. There is choppy action in the averages. There are recession fears. Political winds could change and lead to uncertainly. Pressure overall in the broader averages could hit this name even harder, so keep that in mind. That said, we like overall what we see for Carnival. The fleet has slowly grown and more ships continue to be added. While the economy isn't in power growth mode, it has slowly recovered and is the strongest, relatively speaking, that it has been since before the Great Recession. This is thanks to some favorable macroeconomic conditions that continue to benefit the consumer. More people are working than 5 years ago. We had tax reform, which lowered most families' tax burdens. Oil prices are still pretty moderate, even if they have started to rise again.

From a value perspective we're trading about 13 times trailing earnings and 11 times forward earnings. That is a bargain for this name. It is also once again an accidentally high-yielding stock right now, offering a 3.9% yield to hold onto shares during this downturn here at the current $51 per share price. We like that when we spot a possible BAD BEAT.

We still believe this name can help you diversify your portfolio, if you can get the right price, which we considered above under the section 'the play.' That said, it is all about performance and expectations. In the most recent quarter the company sailed past expectations, strengthening the bull case.

We have had very positive expectations for the company, and continue to have positive expectations for the future. As we felt the company might do, it reported another strong quarter, with revenues rising year-over-year by 10.4% to $4.67 billion, and beating analyst estimates by $360 million. Let us be clear. This is a major increase from last year's $4.2 billion, and well above expectations. It continues an amazing run by the company versus consensus. In fact, Q4 2018 was the only time the company missed either analyst consensus number in recent quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

How about earnings power? Well, adjusted net income came in at $338 million or $0.49 per share, and $0.05 ahead of consensus. With oil prices remaining somewhat stable, though rising, we continue to be cautiously bullish on the name. It is important to realize that oil prices have started to rise and this will impact future expense on fuel. No question here. The other issue is that currency is starting to be a headwind.

Now let us dig a little deeper. Although revenues on the surface were up year-over-year, it is important to note that on a constant dollar basis, net revenue yields were down 0.1%, and that may have spooked the Street somewhat. One item weighing was the rise in gross cruise costs, including fuel, which jumped 8.6%. Excluding fuel, net cruise costs did rise 0.9%, and was below expectations for 2% higher. Again, stellar. Overall, this is a solid performance. Considering fuel is a major input cost, and has started to rise, we will tell you that the changes in fuel prices are starting to weigh on earnings slightly and this is another reason for the selloff.

Low fuel pricing has been a key driver of the bull run in recent years, not just for Carnival, but for the consumer as well. Less money spent on energy is more money in American's pockets to spend on things like cruises, which is entirely discretionary spending. However, fuel is starting to creep up. Rising fuel prices acts as a tax on Americans. Keep that in mind. Fuel prices actually rose a touch year-over-year and hit earnings for a few cents. Fuel prices are expected to rise in 2019 again, and that has hurt guidance which we will discuss. Lower fuel prices helped to drive the company's ability to make money, in addition to rising sales on cruises of food, alcohol and merchandise since the consumer has extra discretionary money. Lower fuel costs combined with new initiatives to fill cruise ships with customers and up on-board sales have been key in the past. That said, fuel costs rose to $459 per metric ton from $437 last year.

Looking ahead fuel is expected to be $502 per metric ton next quarter and about $494 on the year. We think these numbers spooked the Street a bit, especially when combined with expected hits from currency. The biggest driver of today's decline however is a reduction in guidance. The Street will rarely react positively to a reduction in earnings expectations without stellar reasoning. In this case, because of fuel costs and the realities of foreign exchange rates, the company trimmed its full-year EPS outlook to reflect an estimated $0.22 per share impact. This is why shares are down 10%. The new EPS range is $4.35-$4.55, down from $4.50-$4.80.

Obviously, a decline in guidance hurts. But other investor's losses are our opportunity for gains. Even with this new realization, at the lowest end of guidance, shares at $51 trade at just 11.7 times forward earnings. This is historically low for the company. While some multiple compression is to be expected following such a drastic decline, if you are able to buy in at the low end target of our preferred entry range, the new forward valuation would be under 11 times forward earnings.

Looking to the rest 2019, cumulative advance bookings look strong. At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the next three quarters are ahead of the prior year at higher prices. Based on current booking trends, full-year 2019 constant currency net cruise revenues should rise 5-6%, with capacity growth of 4.%. Net revenue yields in constant currency expected to rise once again by 1.0% relative to last year.

What to do

The stock has been battered. It is not without absolute merit, but the market had already seen selling in shares prior to earnings. Even factoring in the new realistic guidance, the stock is pretty cheap. Strong operational results coupled with sustained strength in booking trends will help mitigate the unfavorable $0.22 per share impact of fuel and currency issues that has been expected.

Another thing worth mentioning if you are going to buy within our preferred range is the shareholder friendly policies of the company. The company has accelerated returns to shareholders through a recent dividend increase, and annual dividend distributions are now over $1.4 billion. Let us not forget the reauthorization of up to $1 billion in share repurchases, of which the company conducted more than $250 million in share repurchases during the quarter. This has brought the cumulative total of repurchases to date to over $3.7 billion since late 2015.

If you acquire shares within our preferred range, you are not only getting a solid price based on valuation relative to expectations, but the yield will be well over 4%, with support from the chart indicated. This is how we like to invest, and think a rebound back into the low-to-mid $50 range is likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.