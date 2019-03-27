Packaging Corporation: Should You Buy At These Levels?

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed the FY 2018 performance of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) delivered by its two main business segments namely Packaging and Paper. I have also compared PKG with an industry peer in terms of certain key performance metrics such as valuation, margins, and dividend profile. All these metrics indicate that PKG has delivered strong fundamental performance during the past 5 years. Apparently, the company's excessive debt profile might appear to be a problem, but not in reality. I have elaborated on how the debt profile has actually improved over the years and therefore, it’s not a trouble for the company.

Moreover, I believe that PKG is a suitable mix of both income and growth investment since the company has witnessed consistent growth in dividends together with growth in revenues and earnings.

Business performance analysis

PKG operates through two major segments namely Packaging and Paper. During FY 2018, PKG generated ~$7.01 BB in revenues. The revenues witnessed a Y/Y increase of $0.57 BB. Similarly, the company posted net income of $738 MM resulting in EPS of $7.80/share.

Let’s have a look at the performance of PKG’s two major segments (Figure-2). The Packaging segment delivered stronger performance with Y/Y revenue growth of ~12% (from ~$5.31 BB to ~$5.94 BB). The net income from the segment also witnessed a Y/Y increase of 10% (from ~$0.95 BB to ~$1.045 BB).

On the flipside, the Paper segment suffered on account of a ~5% revenue shrinkage (from ~$1.05 BB to ~$1.00 BB). But despite the declining Y/Y revenues, this segment witnessed a massive 81% increase in net income, on a Y/Y basis (from $54 MM to ~$98 MM).

From an operational perspective (Figure-3), we can see that the company’s Packaging segment (comprising of containerboard production and corrugated shipments) has delivered stronger Y/Y production during the past 3 years. In my view, the production trend is also indicative of growth in FY 2019. In contrast, the Paper segment (comprising of white paper and market pulp production) suffered a decline during FY 2018. It may be noted that PKG has discontinued the production of market pulp since 2016 and therefore, the segment production may continue to remain unimpressive in future years. The operational numbers indicate that the Packaging segment would be the real driver of business growth since the segment’s production, revenues and profits are likely to scale up in future years.

PKG's competitive strength

For peer comparison, I have selected International Paper (IP) and compared it with PKG in terms of valuation, margins, and dividends. Let’s get into the details.

Valuation: In terms of both PE (Figure-4) and PB (Figure-5) ratios, we can see that PKG has a relatively higher valuation than IP. PKG’s PE ratio of 12.5x exceeds IP’s 9.28x, but it appears that a PE ratio of ~10x is the industry average. Therefore, PKG’s PE valuation may not be termed as ‘too high’.

Similarly, PKG’s PB ratio of ~3.5x exceeds IP’s ~2.5x. But then again, PKG may not be termed as ‘overvalued’ based on a relatively higher PB ratio, as the company has delivered solid financial and operating performance (discussed earlier) and the apparently higher valuation is an indicator of investors’ confidence in the stock.

In fact, the technical price performance of PKG indicates that the share price may witness more upside from the current levels. On that note, it should be considered that PKG's 52-week price range lies between $77.90 and $124.70. At the time of writing, PKG last traded at $97.29; slightly below the mid-point value of the 52-week range (~$101.30). This indicates that the stock is a bargain even at the current prices. This is reinforced by the technical price chart of the company (Figure-6) which indicates that the share price is likely to cross the $100 mark.

Also, the 200-day simple moving average of the company is ~$101.85 (Figure-7). Since the stock is trading below that value, I believe it presents an upside opportunity in the short term.

Margins: When it comes to margins (operating and EBIT margins), we can see that PKG has a clear advantage over IP (Figure-8). During the past 12 months, PKG’s operating and EBIT margins stood at 15.81%. In contrast, IP’s operating and EBIT margins stood at 12.71% and 11.2% respectively.

Dividend profile: In addition to stronger margins, PKG’s dividend profile also looks solid when compared with IP. Have a look at Figure-9 for details. It shows that apart from the forward dividend yield where IP ranks higher, PKG is certainly the stock of choice for the income investor. The stock yields a higher payout ratio and has delivered a much stronger dividend growth rate than its competitor (for both 3-year and 5-year horizons). The annual cash dividend profile of PKG also demonstrates that the company’s dividends have only increased over time, and have not suffered a setback during the past 9 years (Figure-10).

Is long-term debt really a problem for PKG?

At the end of FY 2018, PKG’s LTD (read: long-term debt) stood at ~$2.48 BB. When we compare this debt with the total stockholder’s equity of ~$2.67 BB, we can identify that PKG has a very high D/E (read: debt to equity) ratio of ~50%. This impacts the shareholders' claims on the company’s assets. Nevertheless, I believe that PKG has done well to manage this problem. As shown in Figure-11, the company has negative net debt during the past 12 months, which is indicative of a solid liquidity position compared with the company’s debt obligations.

Moreover, since a large proportion of the company’s LTD is due at least after 3 years (Figure-12), therefore I believe that the towering debt itself should not be a concern for the investors because PKG would generate significant cash flows to discharge the debt obligations when they fall due.

PKG promises a suitable mix of income and growth investments

In an earlier section, we have discussed the charm of PKG as an income investment (refer to Figure-9). In my view, apart from being an income investment, PKG also promises suitable growth. Let’s have a look at the 5-year performance of the company in terms of certain key metrics (Figure-13).

During the past 5 years, PKG has delivered strong growth rates in its top line revenues (~4.6%) and bottom line earnings (~17%). The company has built its assets from ~$5.26 BB in 2014 to ~$6.5 BB in 2018, at an average growth rate of ~5.7%.

Moreover, PKG is also witnessing a shift in its financing structure. This means that stockholders' equity (in relation to debt) has gradually grown over the years (from ~$1.52 BB in 2014 to ~$2.67 BB in 2018). The table above shows that in FY 2018, PKG managed to increase stockholders' equity (~$2.67 BB) beyond its debt (~$2.5 BB). Besides, equity is increasing at an impressive average growth rate of ~15%. In contrast, even though the debt profile has grown by ~1.4% on average (during the last 5 years), but in essence, the debt has actually witnessed a decline during FY 2018 (compared with FY 2017). In my opinion, this improves the potential of shareholder returns, going forward, as the EPS has also simultaneously witnessed significant growth during the last 5 years (at an average growth rate of ~18.2%).

Overall, these numbers indicate that PKG is on track to deliver impressive business growth during FY 2019 and beyond, and could be termed as a strong growth investment.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that PKG’s FY 2018 has witnessed Y/Y improvement in revenues and earnings. On a segment basis, the company’s Packaging business remained strong in terms of both revenues and net income. In contrast, the Paper segment suffered a slight reduction in revenues but the company managed to improve the net income from the segment, on a Y/Y basis.

Moreover, an analysis of PKG’s competitive strength based on selected performance metrics, indicate that the company has stronger margins, and a solid dividend profile compared with IP. In contrast, even though PKG appears to have a higher valuation (compared with IP) in terms of both PE and PB ratio; the technical analysis suggests that the stock is likely to explore a target price of $100+, in the short term.

Finally, a summary of PKG’s key performance indicators and growth metrics during the last 5 years indicate that PKG has maintained a strong business growth profile in terms of Y/Y increase in revenues, net income, earnings, and dividends. The company has also grown its asset base and simultaneously reduced its debt. On the surface, the current LTD (in relation to equity) might appear to be excessive; however, we have seen that the company’s debt is not really a concern for the company.

The above discussion indicates that PKG appeals to both income and growth investors as it has improved its dividends profile and simultaneously delivered business growth over the years.

