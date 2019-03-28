Boeing And Airbus Don't Impress In February

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during February for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Author's note: While I do understand that currently a lot of attention is going to the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, I'd like to keep the comment section of this report reserved for discussion of the order inflow figures. In due time, I will be providing my view on the recent events with the Boeing 737 MAX but essentially my view remains more or less the same compared to the Lion Air crash in October 2018.

Overview for February

Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 9 gross orders in February, compared with 70 orders in the same month last year. So, February showed a significant slowdown in order activity. Looking at the division of the orders in February, we'd mark Boeing as the winner, as it logged 5 out of 9 orders, leaving Airbus with 4 orders. In terms of value, Boeing received $312 million worth of orders versus $150 million for Airbus.

During the month of February, Boeing received a total of 5 orders valued at nearly $312 million after discounts:

Boeing received an order for 1 Boeing Business Jet MAX.

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 767-300F aircraft.

The full report on Boeing's order activity, order book changes and deliveries in February can be found here.

During the month of February, Airbus received a total of 4 orders valued at $150 million after discounts:

Air Vanuatu ordered 2 Airbus A220-100s and 2 Airbus A220-300s

The report on Airbus' order activity, order book changes and deliveries in February can be found here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic February 2019

Airbus received 90 cancellations in February including previously anticipated cancellations for the Airbus A380 and Airbus A350, leaving the jet maker with negative 99 net orders. Boeing received 5 orders and no cancellations, bringing its net orders to 48. So, the lead is for Boeing. Airbus had a slow year last year and it is starting slow this year as well with the net order inflow being negative. Also, Boeing does not have a fantastic start of the year, but net sales still showed growth in the first 2 months of 2019.

Order inflow was divided 55-45 between single aisle and wide body aircraft and that is the way I'd like to see it for both jet makers.

Conclusion

After two months, you cannot draw any conclusions. Both jet makers can turn the battle around in just one month as Airbus portrayed in 2017. The first quarter of the year never really is exciting for either jet maker in terms of order inflow. February was not an exciting month for either jet maker with just 9 orders in total. The backlogs are robust, so I am not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft. After all, we have seen quite a few airlines ceasing operations in 2018 and that, in combination with possible fears of a recession, might make customers more hesitant to commit to additional purchases.

For Boeing we'd like to see continued orders for the Boeing 737 MAX supporting further rate hikes (though the supply chain should be able to support it as well) while Boeing 787 order inflow should support the record high rate that Boeing will achieve this year. For Airbus I'd primarily like to see order inflow for the Airbus A330neo and the Airbus A350. The first step has been set with both types being sold to Emirates in a deal for 70 aircraft, but we need many more incremental orders to be a bit more confident about Airbus' ability to gain in the wide body arena.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs and there is the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

