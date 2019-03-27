Why I Think First Choice Healthcare Is A Speculative Buy

As long as there are no other issues related to the previous CEO, I think shares should return to more normal levels of about $1 per share (~150% upside).

About First Choice Healthcare

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions(OTCQB:FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at building a network of localized, integrated care platforms comprised of non-physician-owned medical centers, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialities: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. The company's flagship healthcare system in Florida’s high growth Space Coast region currently administers over 150,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center.

According to a research note from Dougherty & Company last year, the attractiveness of the First Choice business model stems in large part from the integrated nature of its platform, combining diagnostic care, therapeutic and recovery care, and ancillary services inclusive of imaging services and DME (medical equipment). First Choice believes that its work-up processes and care protocols often result in fewer surgeries than competitors, which incidentally is higher margin for FCHS while incurring lower healthcare costs, which is an aspect that is appealing to payors in a value-based care environment.

The business model is also beneficial to its employed physicians. This is in contrast to hospital-employed physicians who work long hours, are subject to hospital bureaucracy, and get paid largely on salary. Being employed by First Choice gives these physicians more freedom and flexibility, a better lifestyle, and frequently, more take-home pay. Dougherty & Company notes that independent physicians that manage their own practices are on the decline. A 2015 survey by The Physician’s Foundation reported that only 35% of physicians had independent practices, vs. 62% in 2008. Administrative burden is the primary cause of physician burnout (source: Medscape). Dougherty notes this is likely due to the increasing regulatory burden under the ACA, high IT costs/requirements under the Meaningful Use program, and other pain points. For this reason, turning to a company like First Choice makes sense for many physicians.

Analysis

This company was on my watchlist for a number of years, but it never really seemed cheap enough for me to want to make an investment. However, it got cheap real quick late last year after the company's CEO was charged by the SEC with accepting kickbacks related to a boiler room pump-and-dump scheme that spanned from 2013-2016. With the stock price plunging nearly 80% at one point, it had me thinking if things were really as bad as they seemed. Anytime the head of an enterprise is perp-walked out of their home at 7am, it's going to get ugly. And there's always the risk of when the next proverbial shoe will drop.

Now about 4 months removed from that day, it has mostly been All Quiet on the Western Front. The Board of Directors formally fired the CEO at the end of December, then appointed the CFO as interim CEO, and established a number of governance committees. In January, the company announced a new physical therapy expansion in Brevard County, Florida. So all things considered, it has mostly been business as usual for First Choice. Any of the other "shoes" investors were waiting on to drop, so far have not. So with the business seemingly unaffected, and the stock price hovering around $0.40 a share, I believe there is considerable upside from current levels. And as long as there aren't anymore surprises related to the previous CEO, namely anything that would affect the business like book cooking, I think shares should start to move higher.

And really, there's a lot to like about this company. At a current $13m market cap, the company is sitting on nearly $6m of net cash. Revenue for the trailing 12-month period was $36.5m, and grew at 26% last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.75m in the first three quarters of 2018, an increase of 87%. Fourth quarter 2018 results are slated to be out within the next few weeks, and absent any major surprises from the former CEO fiasco, I think those results could be a catalyst that send shares back to more normal levels. If the company can demonstrate that the business, operationally speaking, was not affected I think it will go a long way to restoring investor confidence. While it may be prudent to wait to acquire shares until after the 10-K is filed, my thinking is that if there was anything else materially disastrous lurking, management should have disclosed it by now.

If the company were able to just trade for 1x revenue, that would imply a valuation of approximately $1.17 per share. One could argue it deserves a higher multiple due to the growth rate in the 20%+ range, but I like to be conservative in my valuations. Other companies in the industry like U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) and Surgery Partners (SGRY) trade for EV/Revenue of 3.3x and 1.6x, respectively, despite lower growth rates. The ~$1+ level is also where the stock was trading most of last year before the CEO drama. I'd also expect profitability to increase in the coming quarters as well. This business model has high fixed costs because doctors, nurses, and rent need to be paid regardless of the number of patients treated. The company is already slightly better than breakeven at current revenue levels, so a large portion of incremental revenue should start to flow to the bottom-line. Third quarter bottom-line numbers didn't show the profitability some were hoping, but the quarter also included one-time expenses of $230k related to "strategic alternatives." Regardless, revenue, net income and EBITDA all improved significantly from the year ago period.

First Choice also has a heavy-weight backer in Steward Health Care, an $8 Billion hospital behemoth, who invested $7.5m last year in First Choice at $1.50 per share. While that's pocket change to a company like Steward, First Choice benefited in a multitude of ways, including the potential expansion to some of Steward's network, and also the appointment of directors on the First Choice Board.

First Choice's Board of Directors is comprised of some really highly distinguished professionals, which is atypical for a company of such small size. These include:

Dr. Thomas Gill - Dr. Gill is currently Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery for Steward Healthcare Network, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine, and Director of the Boston Sports Medicine and Research Institute. Dr. Gill has served as Medical Director for the Boston Red Sox, Head Team Physician for the New England Patriots, and Team Physician for the Boston Bruins. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School.

James Renna - Mr. Renna is a senior private equity executive with experience in financial and operations management, mergers and acquisitions, fund raising, portfolio management and investor relations across a variety of industries including healthcare services, biotech, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, energy and media. Mr. Renna served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Steward Health Care. He holds a BS from Princeton University and an MBA from Duke University.

Gary Augusta - Mr. Augusta has over 25 years of experience in healthcare and other innovative sectors including leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and investments, strategic planning, corporate partnerships, and as a public company Board Director. Mr. Augusta is currently on the Board of Directors of Apollo Medical Holdings (OTC:AMEH) and has had that position since March 2012. Mr. Augusta earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Science and Management from Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

Sheila Schweitzer - Ms. Schweitzer has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry bringing tremendous depth of experience and success as a C-level executive, investor, and advisor. Sheila is also the founder and serves on the Board of PatientMatters Holding LLC, a technology and patient engagement firm helping healthcare providers manage patient financial obligations. Previously, she was Chairman and CEO of CareMedic, a HCIT revenue cycle management company; COO of MedUnite, a consortium of insurance/managed care companies that created a health data exchange; CEO of Presideo, a biometric security platform for HCIT systems; and SVP Operations of Envoy, the nation's largest healthcare clearinghouse. Sheila is a recognized expert in the healthcare industry and has testified before the U.S. Congress and the Ministers of Health of the European Union on the topic of electronic transaction and claim processing. As an investor and executive, Sheila has been involved in over 40 deals totaling $3 billion.

Risks

As with all tiny companies, there exists more unique risk because the company lacks the resources to be properly diversified. There are obvious risks like the geographic concentration (i.e. the company's operations are on the Florida coast where hurricanes have been known to happen). There's also other risks like government regulation or pricing pressure from insurers. The elephant in the room is still the previous CEO saga and whether anything else is lingering. My research indicates this was a one-off event that the ex-CEO precipitated of his own volition, but you never know for sure. I'm sure management has been distracted by this issue, and it's still undetermined of what, if any, effect this had on business operations. The good news is we shouldn't have long to wait as the 10-K is due within the next week or so, although I wouldn't be shocked if there was a delay in the filing. At this point, the only thing that would make me rethink my bull thesis is if there were shenanigans going on that were directly related to the business. The fact the Board of Directors appointed the CFO as acting CEO gives me some confidence that this was an isolated incident.

Conclusion

At a current stock price around $0.40 per share, I think there is compelling asymmetric risk/reward at these levels. If the company continues on its current operational trajectory from previous quarters, I see no reason why the stock couldn't get back to pre-November levels of about $1 per share. That would imply upside of approximately 150% from current levels. While risk does remain, I think it is somewhat mitigated by a strong balance sheet, a large partner in Steward Health Care, and an exceptional Board of Directors. This isn't a "sure bet" by any means, but given where the stock is currently priced, I think a lot of bad news is already baked in. Cautious investors may want to wait for the 10-K to be filed just to make sure there aren't any more lingering problems, but my thinking is that a lot of people are probably already watching this from the sidelines, and as long as there aren't any more landmines, investors may jump back in after fourth quarter results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

