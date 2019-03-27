March Outlook For Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX

Still, VRTX holds a significant working advantage over competitors in its market and could see a bullish bounce in coming months.

The setbacks were caused by revenue shortages and opposition in major markets - and analysts haven't upgraded the outlook yet for a full bounce back.

VRTX has seen just seen a bounce back to its share price from one year ago after significant price setbacks in late December of last year.

After staging a rally from the start of 2019, Vertex (VRTX) has experienced some price setback as a result of a cut in the revenue forecasts from analysts, as pushback against pricing of its products in the UK and EU rage on. Here is the outlook for VRTX as we head towards the start of the second quarter of 2019.

Fundamental Outlook

VRTX recently got a downgrade and a cut in its target price by notable analysts as a result of some opposition to its treatments of cystic fibrosis in France and the UK. There has been some considerable pushback from patients in those locations, who are kicking against the prices of some the medication for cystic fibrosis from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, especially Orkambi.

This has impacted the stock price of VRTX in recent times, given that the company's only revenues at the moment are coming from its cystic fibrosis treatments. Research is still ongoing into its gene editing treatments, even as analysts have cut revenue forecasts for the company.

Technical Outlook

We commence the analysis for VRTX from the weekly chart, which shows the following scenarios:

Price continues to be locked in a long term upward channel, which could also be viewed as a consolidation area of a bullish flag that commences its flagpole from the $80 mark way back in 2017. The blue line at the $177.73 mark represents a previous resistance seen in early 2018, and which has performed role reversal a number of times since then. Indeed, the price candle for last week was able to find support at this line, as were the price candles of the 1st and 2nd weeks of March 2019. Below these areas, we also see price action finding support at the $170.03 and $159.77 price levels, which are areas where price had found resistance in July 2017 as well as in the first quarter of 2018.

VRTX Weekly Chart: March 24, 2019

A look at the daily chart below will show that amidst the choppy price movements of the last few weeks, some defined areas of support and resistance can still be seen. Trading activity for the 3rd week of March 2019 shows that price was able to bounce off the $177.73 price level.

VRTX Daily Chart: March 25, 2019

This has provided impetus for a brief bullish rally, which was also buoyed by a report that showed that Vertex Pharmaceuticals continued to hold a significant market share over Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), its main competitor in the cystic fibrosis treatment space. However, VRTX is expected to encounter some headwinds at the $187.10 price level, which is an area that price had found resistance in September and December 2018.

Therefore, what is the outlook for VRTX going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

VRTX is expected to continue its upside move until it gets to the $187.10 mark, where it is expected to encounter resistance. If the upside move is accompanied by stronger buying volumes, it may have the potential to break this price resistance. If this happens, another leg up that will push prices up to the $195 price level is possible. Failure to break this area will see prices retreating to retest the previous support levels of $177.73.

Trade Scenario 2

If trading resumes on Tuesday March 26 with a bearish momentum, an immediate test of the $177.73 support level will be on the cards. Whether this price area will hold or not will depend on the pressure exerted by market players on both sides of the trading divide. If bearish momentum is prevalent, this could force prices below the $177.73 area and we will then see a push down to the next support area at $170. If the $177.73 support holds, then prices will try t make a push for the $187.10 resistance area.

Market Sentiment

The long-term and mid-term outlook of VRTX is:

Long Term - bullish

Mid Term - neutral

Please note: The price moves described on the weekly chart will take a few weeks to play out. Any entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.