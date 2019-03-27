Enterprise Products Partners: Safe Distribution And 6%+ Yield

Plus, EPD's strong balance sheet and self-funding growth model will allow it to sustain its distribution growth for years to come.

EPD’s growth runway is strong thanks to expected growth in global energy demand as well as the emerging energy export industry in the United States.

By Samuel Smith

The midstream Master Limited Partnership industry has numerous tailwinds and beaten down valuations, making it an opportunistic sector for income investors today.

We believe that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), one of the largest midstream energy companies with a 6%+ dividend yield, is among the safest high dividend stocks.

Furthermore, with its attractive growth projects and sector-leading balance sheet, it is one of the safest MLPs in the entire market.

Business Overview

EPD was founded in 1968 and operates as an oil and gas storage and transportation company. Enterprise Products has a tremendous asset base which consists of nearly 50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines. It also has storage capacity of 265 million barrels. Enterprise Products operates four business segments:

NGL Pipelines & Services (53% of Operating Profit)

Crude Oil Pipelines & Services (21% of Operating Profit)

Petrochemical & Refined Products Services (14% of Operating Profit)

Natural Gas Pipelines & Services (12% of Operating Profit)

Source: EPD Investor Presentation

These assets collect fees based on materials transported and stored, operating similarly to a toll road in the sense that the company generates fees based on volumes going through its pipelines and storage terminals. As a result, Enterprise Products is only modestly affected by falling oil and gas prices.

While recent volatility in oil and gas prices and distribution cuts among some of its peers has kept a tight lid on Enterprise Products' share price, the company’s underlying cash flows and value creation have remained solid since it has minimal exposure to commodity prices. This aspect of its business model has fueled EPD’s impressive record of 58 consecutive quarters of distribution growth, making it a highly attractive income growth stock. The company’s long-term strong performance has been fueled by its unlevered return on invested capital of 12%, a very attractive figure for this industry.

Source: EPD Investor Presentation

Recent Performance

EPD had a very strong fourth quarter and full year 2018. For the fourth quarter, revenue increased 9% year over year, primarily due to strong volume growth. Distributable cash flow, or DCF increased 29% for the fourth quarter and 33% for the full year as the partnership established 23 operational and financial records for the year.

This was in large part thanks to liquid pipeline volumes increasing 9%, natural gas pipeline volumes growing 12%, marine terminal volumes rising 12%, NGL fractionation volumes advancing 14%, and propylene plant production volumes surging 23%.

Growth Prospects

EPD’s recent strong growth performance is set to continue thanks to the energy production and export boom in North America and the fact that EPD is a large supply aggregator with access to domestic and international markets.

The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2018 posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies, based on announced energy policy plans and targets. Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth (from 7.7 billion today to about 9.7 billion in 2050 according to Worldometers and 9.8 billion in 2050 according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

While renewable energy and energy efficiency certainly pose a long-term threat, these estimates have already been accounted in the sector's impact quite conservatively, by cutting the projected demand in half. Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 2018 Energy Outlook forecasts average growth per year of 0.7% for oil, 1.3% for gas through 2040, implying that renewable energy growth will not be enough to offset growing demand for oil and gas. BP’s (NYSE:BP) 2019 Energy Outlook forecasts similar trends over the next several decades.

These trends favor midstream MLPs due to their control of the necessary infrastructure to transport fossil fuels through the U.S. towards ports from which they will be shipped to foreign markets. As the global energy demand increases and production keeps up with utilization, MLPs should get a continued boost in the fossil fuels which are transported through their infrastructures.

EPD is ideally positioned to capitalize on this energy export boom thanks to the very strong position it has built in natural gas liquids shipping channel, fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets as well as its connection to every ethylene cracker on the Gulf Coast.

These factors provide it with tremendous opportunities for growth as evidenced by its $38 billion of organic growth projects and $26 billion of major acquisitions completed since IPOing and the $5.1 billion of growth capital projects currently under construction which are expected to come online over the next 2 years.

Looking to the future, EPD sees additional growth coming from producer-driven projects, additional gas processing plants as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil pipeline capacity, expanding seaway crude oil pipeline capacity, expanding LPG export capacity and the Aegis ethane pipeline, and additional marine terminal capacity and offshore crude oil ports.

Source

Finally, though it is an MLP, it pays out no GP IDRs and its distribution is very secure with a 1.6x distribution coverage in 2018. This large amount of retained cash enables it to self-fund the equity portion of its growth projects while also opportunistically repurchasing units at attractive valuations.

As a result, EPD is able to take advantage of market volatility to enhance DCF/unit growth rather than be dependent on market conditions to fund its growth. Therefore, investors should expect these growth projects to be fully accretive to DCF/unit without fear of needing to issue units at dilutive prices in order to fund the projects. We expect EPD to grow EBITDA/unit by 4% annually over the next half decade.

Dividend Analysis

EPD’s dividend is very attractive at ~6%, especially given that it has grown for 20 years in a row at a CAGR of 8%. As a result, with another 5 years of growth, it will become a member of the highly respected Dividend Aristocrats, a select group of stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

Given our positive growth outlook for the company, EPD will very likely get there. As an illustration of the power of long-term dividend growth: investors who bought EPD units 20 years ago at its IPO are now receiving distributions at a yield on the original cost approaching 50%! Furthermore, total distributions received now stand at six times the original IPO cost of units.

The company has consistently raised its distribution by a small amount every quarter for the past 14.5 years, giving us confidence – in light of their significant growth projects underway and the positive long-term tailwinds – that management will continue to prioritize raising the distribution. As a result, we expect distributions to grow roughly in line with DCF growth over the next half decade (~4% per year). Though the low payout ratio could support faster distribution growth, management’s commitment to maintaining a low leverage ratio and self-funding growth projects will preclude them from doing so.

Furthermore, management just announced a $2 billion buyback authorization. This sends two very strong messages for dividend growth investors. First, it means that EPD has plenty of surplus cash flow beyond what is needed to fund growth projects and the distribution. This signals that the distribution is very safe. Secondly, it also means that distribution growth will be easier moving forward since the lower the unit count, the fewer units there are to dilute the total distribution being paid out by the company. As a result, management will be able to afford to pay out a higher distribution per unit.

Valuation

EPD’s current enterprise valuation stands at around 15 times trailing 12-month cash from operations, which is a fair price for the growth potential and strength of the business model. A strong indicator of value creation is the alignment of management with investors. EPD passes this test with flying colors as nearly a third (32%) of all EPD units are owned by management. With a distribution yield of ~6% and projected per-unit EBITDA growth of ~4% per year, this gives us expected total returns of 10% as we do not expect the valuation multiple to expand or contract much at all from its current level.

As a result, we see EPD as fairly priced, but still highly attractive to dividend growth investors given its safety and combination of yield and growth.

Balance Sheet

Perhaps EPD’s most standout quality is the strength of its balance sheet. Virtually all of its debt is fixed rate, making it interest expense very easy to forecast, especially given that its average maturity now stands at nearly 20 years. It weighted average interest rate is only 4.7% and the leverage ratio has fallen tremendously over the past 2 years, from 4.4x in 2016 to a mere 3.5x at the end of 2018.

As an illustration of how highly investors view EPD, nearly 50% of its debt was issued at 30 years or more. As a result of its highly respectable balance sheet, EPD easily warrants its sector-leading Baa1/BBB+ credit rating.

Risks

While EPD is certainly a lower risk investment in the midstream MLP space, its greatest risk lies in the fact that its growth capital expenditures are made several years in advance of when they will generate cash flow and as a result management must make long term estimates of future demand. In particular, EPD is leaning heavily on its NGL business to provide over half of its current cash flows today while also driving much of its future growth. As a result, its profit risk is largely concentrated in a single commodity.

While the commodity price exposure is minimal, the quantity of demand for NGL will have a significant impact on EPD’s future cash flows and growth prospects.

Source

Additionally, as a yield-oriented and leveraged investment, EPD units also face interest rate risk. If interest rates were to suddenly spike back closer to historical averages, EPD’s valuation would likely fall considerably.

Finally, a quicker growth in production and utilization of renewable energy than currently anticipated also poses a risk to EPD by threatening demand for the energy products and businesses that it services. These are all risks that investors should weigh before buying shares.

Final Thoughts

EPD has an excellent network of assets and durable competitive advantages. Its cash flow remained stable through the steep downturn over the past few years and should continue to support distribution growth for years to come, making it a very probable Dividend Aristocrat 5 years from now.

The company’s 6% distribution yield is highly attractive for income investors and, when combined with our growth outlook, should lead to double-digit annualized returns for investors over the next half decade. Furthermore, given its distribution and balance sheet safety, we view it as one of the most attractive buys in the MLP space.

The main challenge confronting the partnership is the potential for accelerating transition towards renewable energy sources and/or disappointing future demand for NGL, which would reduce demand growth for its products and services and thereby shorten its growth runway. However, given its high percentage of retained cash flow, EPD can continue to drive accretive DCF/unit growth for investors by repurchasing units when growth project opportunities begin to dry up.

Therefore, we believe that EPD qualifies as a wonderful company selling at a fair (if not good) price, a rare find in today's high-priced market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.