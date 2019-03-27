Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - EAD Is A 9.12% Yielder With An Attractive Valuation

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Although the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) remained in green territory, the last Friday session finished with a perceptible shift in the sentiment. On a weekly basis, the reported increase from the main index was $0.06 per share.

The situation in the high-yield sector is still pretty stable and with some small fluctuations, the current trend keeps its direction. The main concern among the market participants is related to the inverted yield curve which usually is understood as a signal for a possible recession. If, when or how is this going to happen is a question which no one can answer. Therefore we are not trying to make any predictions about it and our task is to find the best trading and investing opportunities in the sector and always to have a hedging reaction if some turbulence in the sector occurs.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.03 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.29 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced its monthly dividend of $0.1050 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the statistical Z-score indicator, the table should provide us with interesting "Long" opportunities. As we see, most of the high-yield funds are traded at positive Z-score.

For me, the current situation is justified if we take into consideration the sharp increase in their prices over the past months. Therefore, we become cautious when we choose our potential "Buy" candidates. The potential for capital gains seems smaller, but I still see a lot of opportunities for those of you who are looking for dividends. Of course, this is valid until we see turbulence in the sector. In such a scenario, I recommend to reduce your long exposure or to hedge your positions with some of the funds with higher Z-scores.

In my previous article, I reviewed BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc (HYT) as a potential "Long" candidate for your portfolio. It has one of the lowest statistical parameters in the sector which is accompanied by pretty stable dividend and earning/coverage ratio. Its current yield is 8.50% and you can buy it at 12.03% discount on its net asset value.

Data by YCharts

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If we see a change in the current market environment and the investors start to worry about the credit risk then we have to be prepared to hedge our positions if we want to protect our portfolios. From a statistical point of view, the best way is to use the funds with the highest Z-scores.

Two very good examples are Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS). Their Z-scores above 2.00 points show us that their discount/premium deviates two times from its mean for a one-year period. They are still traded at discount, so I will consider them as potential "Sell" candidates only if I see turbulence in the sector.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.10 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.04 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion which I am going to review is the spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds. It is a good option to combine the discount of the funds with relatively low Z-score. This approach will increase the chance to gain from a capital appreciation.

Once again, I will point out BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc (HYT) as a buying opportunity. Another fund which caught my attention is Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD). Both of them are still traded at a higher discount compared to their peers.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.16%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.29%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) reported the biggest price decrease оf 4.68%. Respectively its premium declined from 13.45% to 8.14%.

Аlthough the closed-end funds have positive Z-scores, they are still traded at discounts and will only use them as hedging reaction of my promising long positions. Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.86% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) could be reviewed as a potential "Buy" candidate. It has one of the best performances for the past five years but also has a current yield much higher than the historical one.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.30% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.69%. The difference between the two values can be explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.77%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

As I mentioned, it is getting difficult to find interesting "Long" candidate because most of the closed-end funds are traded at positive Z-scores which may be a limitation for a potential increase in their prices. However, there are still several funds which I consider as buying opportunities.

Throughout the review, we saw that Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector. Additionally, it is one of the funds with the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Investment Approach

The fund seeks a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment-grade (high yield) debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. These securities are rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by S&P, or are unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser.

Valuation

The discount of EAD is one of the highest in the sector. Currently, you can buy it at $7.87 per share which is 11.27% discount on the net asset value of $8.87 per share. Such spread between the price and net asset value of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund is a very attractive opportunity for us. As I reminder, I will mention that the average discount of the sector is 7.16%.

Data by YCharts

Current Yield

We do have a yield on the price of 9.12% and yield on the net asset value of 8.09%. Both of them are higher than the average value for the high-yield sector. The current distribution is $0.0594 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Portfolio

The portfolio information is showing us that the quality is relatively good compared to its peers. The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 92.48, and the "Energy" sector has the biggest weight. The portfolio is well-diversified between different countries, sectors and credit ratings. It is comprised of 328 holdings.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration And Leverage

The effective duration of the EAD portfolio is 3.91 years. High-yield bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them have a lower duration in comparison to the municipal bond CEFs for example.

Source: CEFdata.com

The effective leverage used by the closed-end fund is 27.96%. Compared to its peers we are talking about an average value for the sector. The average leverage used in the high-yield CEFs sector is 26.77%.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EAD can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on March 24, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

