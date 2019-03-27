Low-Beta Utah Medical Products Is Watch-List Worthy

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) invents, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells quality medical instruments to end-users and third party distributors for use in hospital and office settings. They also sell component parts to Original Equipment Manufacturers. Their four product categories are:

Obstetrics: Care associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and the post-partum period. This category represented 11% of 2018 revenues, and has shrunk by 2.56% annually since 2013.

Gynecology/Electrosurgery/Urology: Gynecology relates to the female reproductive system. Electrosurgery includes devices that use electricity to cut and coagulate tissue simultaneously for limited blood loss. Urology deals with the male and female urinary tract and issues related thereto. This category represented 56% of 2018 revenues, and has grown by .42% annually since 2013.

Neonatal: Related to newborn children. This category represented 15% of 2018 revenues, and has grown by 1.69% annually since 2013.

Blood Pressure Monitoring and Accessories: Equipment that monitors patient blood pressure. This category represented 19% of 2018 revenue, and has grown 3.17% annually since 2013.

They have a strong reputation for churning out devices that are proprietary, high quality, have the best safety profile, and are easy to use. They accomplish this by partnering with practicing physicians to get their feedback on what improvements could be made to existing devices or what devices the market still needs to provide better patient care. Doing so has led to considerable intellectual property to include 11 unexpired patents, 1 patent pending, and 32 registered trademarks, all of which lend to brand name recognition and have intangible value. Their beta of .60 over the past 60 months bring some stability to a portfolio that otherwise may get whip-sawed in our current volatile trading environment.

Financials

A few key trends:

- 5-yr. compounded annual revenue growth: .98%

- 5-yr. EPS compounded annual growth (non-GAAP; excludes tax cuts and jobs act benefits and one-time events): 8.39%

- 5-yr. gross margin improvement: 270 bps improvement

- 5-yr. operating margin improvement: 790 bps improvement

- 5-yr. free cash flow per share growth compounded annually: 5.26%

While revenue growth has certainly been absolutely sluggish, operational improvements have led to healthy EPS and free cash flow per share growth. However, 2019 is setting up to be a bit of the opposite. Management is expecting 9-10% revenue growth on the back of increased OEM and FILSHIE clip sales, along with gross margin improvement up to 64.6%. But operating income is expected to fall 4-5%, in part as a result of a $4 million non-cash amortization expense from the acquisition of the Filshie clip distribution rights that will be included in general and administrative expenses. This will of course lead to a reduction in EPS for 2019. Management is guiding to EPS of $3.70-3.80.

Acquisitions

UTMD takes a very disciplined approach to making acquisitions. According to their 10-K, they look "to acquire a product line or company that will augment revenue and EPS growth and better utilize UTMD’s existing infrastructure." According to their 2019 goals they will "be vigilant for accretive acquisition opportunities which may be brought about by difficult burdens on small, innovative companies." In other words, UTMD operates as value investors when it comes to making acquisitions. As a value investor myself, these principles ring true. A brief history of their acquisition activity:

1997 - Purchased Columbia Medical, a company that makes vacuum systems used in baby delivery.

1998 - Purchased Gesco International, who had a neonatal product line of infant catheters.

2004 - Purchased Abcorp, Inc., which supplies fetal monitoring belts.

2011 - Purchased Femcare Holdings Ltd., best known for the FILSHIE Clip system, a method of female contraception.

As can be seen, UTMD stays very disciplined in their acquisition activity. No spending sprees. Because merger and acquisition activity so often destroys rather than creates shareholder value, I love seeing this sparse activity.

Wise Capital Allocation and Strong Management

Reading through the UTMD 10-K impressed me in that management's stated priorities are closely aligned with what I consider to be best practices.

UTMD will continue to differentiate itself, especially from commodity-oriented competitors. In 2019, UTMD plans to 1) exploit distribution and manufacturing synergies by further integrating capabilities and resources in its multinational operations; 2) focus on effectively direct marketing of the benefits of the FILSHIE Clip System in the U.S.; 3) introduce additional products helpful to clinicians through internal new product development; 4) continue to achieve excellent overall financial operating performance; 5) utilize positive cash generation to continue providing cash dividends to stockholders and make open market share repurchases if/when the UTMD share price seems undervalued; and 6) be vigilant for accretive acquisition opportunities which may be brought about by difficult burdens on small, innovative companies.

They focus first on maximizing what they already do and have, then reward shareholders, then look for acquisition candidates. Of particular note is their commitment to only re-purchasing their shares at prices that make sense. This stands in healthy contrast to many other corporations who are acquisition-insatiable or who think that paying a dividend is the most important thing. The one red flag from a managerial perspective is that there has been plenty of insider selling of late.

FILSHIE Clip

It is appropriate to devote an entire section to this topic, as the FILSHIE clip represented 35% of U.S. Dollar denominated sales in 2018. Furthermore, UTMD recently purchased from CooperSurgical Inc. exclusive distribution rights for the product which Cooper would otherwise have had for another 5 years (under an agreement they had with Femcare). The Filshie clip, named after the doctor who invented it, is simply a clip that goes over the fallopian tubes to sterilize women. According to the website, the Filshie clip has become the "gold standard" for surgical contraception.

It boasts a 99.76% success rate, is reversible in 90% of cases for women who later decide they want to get pregnant again, and is recommended by The Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists. While not without controversy and reports of dangerous side effects as a result of the clips migrating, 12 million clips have been successfully applied over 37 years of use. Now having exclusive distribution rights, UTMD started direct to end-user sales of the Filshie Clip in February of this year, which they anticipate may help margins. However, this margin improvement will be muted for approximately 9 months, until they have worked through the repurchased inventory they got back from Cooper when they purchased the distribution rights. Additionally, UTMD loses royalty income that was paid to them by Cooper, to the tune of about $80,000 annually.

While I could not find a lot of data on contraception trends worldwide, and particularly as it relates to sterilization, it appears as though things have trended generally in a straight line after peaking in the 1970s. This means that UTMD must focus on market penetration rather than relying on any overall growth in contraception. The only other growth will come from general population growth. Female sterilization rates are highest in Asia and Latin America, and inroads into these areas will boost sales substantially. " ... effective direct marketing of the benefits of the FILSHIE Clip System in the U.S." is the company's #2 goal for 2019. Marketing may be challenging, as many people mistake the FILSHIE clip with similar products that had a lot of bad side effects associated with them.

Medical Device Excise Tax

According to the IRS website, "Section 4191 of the Internal Revenue Code imposes an excise tax on the sale of certain medical devices by the manufacturer or importer of the device." This excise tax is was imposed in 2013 and is set at 2.3% of sale price, but subsequent legislation placed a moratorium on the tax through 2019. That means that unless the moratorium is extended (it already has been once), all of the devices the UTMD sells will be exposed to the tax.

Excise taxes operate such that the manufacturer has to pay them directly, they are not charged at the point of sale. Therefore, manufacturers include them in the purchase price. In other words, if the tax resumes then all UTMD products will be at least 2.3% more expensive (maybe more as there is additional overhead the company will incur in tracking the new expense and filing the correct forms, etc.). Because of UTMD's superior quality, their products are often already at higher price points than competitors. This could squeeze their competitiveness vs. cheaper products even further, especially as end-users continue to gravitate towards immediate cost savings rather than the long-term cost savings that result from using safer, stronger, better products.

Group Purchasing Organizations

On that point above, Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) have caused considerable pain for UTMD. GPOs exist to lower the cost to healthcare providers of buying healthcare related products. They do this by buying larger volumes of products in fewer transactions (with fewer negotiations) on behalf of their many provider participants. Instead of a dozen hospitals all going out to buy their own tongue depressors from potentially a dozen different vendors, resulting in a dozen different negotiation and transaction processes, they rely on the GPO to make one huge order and distribute the tongue depressors accordingly.

The GPO can get lower prices because of large volume discounts and can reduce the overhead that comes from having to negotiate many transactions. A key point of the GPO format is that vendors, not providers, pay the GPO. The tongue depressor distributor pays a percentage of the total sale price for the privilege of working with the GPO. Seem backwards? It's a win for the hospital. It's a huge win for the GPO. But the manufacturer or distributor of the product gets hosed. This is especially debilitating for smaller manufacturers, who don't have the pricing power or production power of larger organizations. UTMD falls into that small category, and the continued growth of healthcare GPOs will spell more trouble. Hearing what UTMD has to say about this is informative:

GPOs, theoretically acting as bargaining agents for member hospitals, but actually collecting revenues from the companies that they are negotiating with, have made a concerted effort to turn medical devices that convey special patient safety advantages and better health outcomes, like UTMD’s, into undifferentiated commodities. GPOs have been granted an antitrust exemption by the U.S. Congress. Otherwise, their business model based on “kickbacks” would be a violation of law. These bureaucratic entities do not recognize or understand the overall cost of care as it relates to safety and effectiveness of devices, and they create a substantial administrative burden that is primarily related to collection of their administrative fees.

Furthermore, the existence of GPOs takes away the unique edge that UTMD has built over time by collaborating directly with practitioners:

An important success factor in the medical device industry is access to medical practitioners. In the U.S., the hospital supplier environment has consolidated as a result of group purchasing organizations (GPOs), or their equivalents. It is UTMD’s assessment that U.S. hospitals are not currently saving costs under GPO contracts when it comes to specialty medical devices that can reduce complications, utilization rates, clinician time and unwanted side effects, because administrators are focused purely on out-of-pocket costs and miss the broader total cost of care issues.

The people who run the GPOs aren't necessarily doctors and don't understand the value of high quality, proprietary products. They focus instead on money alone, which puts high quality manufacturers in the gutter, along with the patients who will ultimately benefit from the use of those safer, more precise, better products. If UTMD can no longer collaborate with and sell to the people who actually have expertise in patient care, they will not survive.

Outlook

Being so focused on the female reproductive system and neonatal care, UTMD obviously depends on people having babies in order to sell their products. Any decline in birth rates will negatively affect them. Fertility rates worldwide (number of births per woman) have dropped severely since the 1960s from 5 per woman to 2.5 now. People just aren't having as many kids. The drop is most severe in developed nations. As can be seen from the following map, there are however still a lot of babies being born in Africa:

While UTMD can concentrate efforts on that area, they of course rely on reasonably well-funded facilities and practitioners to buy their products in that locale. Because UTMD faces competition from lower cost mass producers, penetrating the region will be challenging.

Valuation

If it weren't for the above two factors (excise tax and GPOs), I wouldn't require a huge margin of safety before buying UTMD. But the risks are real, and I think there is considerable potential downside in buying UTMD right now in spite of it trading 30% off its all-time high of $117 back in June of 2018. I believe that UTMD can grow earnings by 7% annually in the next five years, which would give them EPS of 6.94 in 2023. I also believe that their 5-year average P/E ratio of 22 is not sustainable given the headwinds.

Their current P/E of 17 is a more probable multiple, which when applied to my projected EPS would result in a stock price of ~$118. My required rate of return for my portfolio is 12-15% annually, so discounting $118 back to the present gives me a buy range of ~$66. Applying a 10% margin of safety, I would get interested in UTMD around $60, which is about 30% below current trading levels.

Conclusion

My main interest in UTMD is a result of wise management, smart capital allocation, a strong history, and quality products. I believe they have a medium moat as a result of their product development strategy in partnering with practicing physicians to invent and innovate superior devices. The main headwinds are their small size, higher price point products, the impact of group purchasing organizations, and the possibility of excise taxes. The risk/reward profile turns positive for me only if the stock price retreats considerably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.