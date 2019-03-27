TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Malone Mitchell on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEMKT:TAT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Tabitha Bailey - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Malone Mitchell - Chairman & CEO

Michael Hill - Principal Financial Officer & CAO

Paul Troiano - Scarsdale Equities

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter Four, 2018 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Tabitha Bailey, General Counsel.

Welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2018 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today we have Malone Mitchell, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hill, our Chief Accounting Officer; and myself.

During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements. Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in our earnings press release, which we issued after the close of business yesterday and in our SEC filings.

Please recognize that, except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Now I will turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malone Mitchell.

Thank you, Tabitha. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This morning, I will review our operations. Michael Hill, our Chief Accounting Officer, will review our financial results and then we will take questions. Production finished the year up about 8% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Increasing prices allowed us to drill continuously for the last 7 months of the year. This led to an increase in proved developed reserves of 16% and new field discoveries at Yeniev, Pinar and Cavuslu prospects. As we did in prior years, DeGolyer & MacNaughton independently prepared our reserve reports. You may find a brief presentation on our reserves filed to our website.

We recently entered into an additional $20 million term loan facility with DenizBank and expect to conduct a balanced program of development and exploration to further increase our production in 2019. On a more granular basis by field, in Selmo field, we drilled one well in 2018. At year-end, we removed 84 proved and probable well locations from our reserve base. We determined that given the failed strategic process in 2018 that we would be unlikely to be financially able to drill these wells soon enough to make an adequate return during the remaining term of the license. This was the largest and main contributor to declines in our undeveloped proved and probable reserves.

During the first quarter of 2019, we reentered the original discovery well at Selmo, the Selmo-1, and deep in the well back down to the Permian where a brief test produced gas. We perforated a previously untested section of the formation and well flowed at rates up to 8.5 million cubic feet of gas and 30 barrels of oil per day. This gas has significant CO2 and there are currently no gas-treating facilities or gas market at Selmo, so we'll shut off this formation while we evaluate drilling either a new well or sidetracking this well to a location lower in the structure where there may be more oil relative to gas. We received a new award on the exploration block within which the Selmo field production license is located. We're evaluating geologic data there to form an exploration plan.

In the Molla area, in our central Molla block, in Bahar field, we drilled Bahar wells 8 and 10 along the western flank of the structure. Both of these wells encountered wet Bedinan zones and were completed in the Devonian-age Hazro zones, which within the field are now productive in the F3 and F3 sands and the F4 dolomite. We expect in 2019 to drill one or more Bedinan wells, including to the lower Bedinan zone, which is located approximately 1,200 to 1,700 feet below the producing Bedinan sand zones. We will drill that within the upper known productive structure of Bahar field.

We also expect to drill one or more horizontal Hazro F4 dolomite wells. In March 2019, this quarter, we spudded the Southeast Bahar well to test Mardin, Hazro, Dadas and Bedinan approximately 2.5 miles southeast of the Bahar field. That well is drilling now.

Also on the middle -- on our central Molla block, we completed and tested the Cavuslu well as a modest producer from each of 2 zones in the Bedinan, the Dadas shale, a Dadas sand zone and 1 of 2 tested intervals in the Mardin. Frankly, the structural interpretation we had from our seismic in all three of these wells, the Bahar-8, -10 and the Cavuslu well, were off and we came in significantly low to our prognosis on each of these. This led in 2018 to a complete reprocessing of our Molla 3D over our western, central and eastern Molla blocks. So far, the 4 wells we have drilled postprocessing have encountered our expected formations very near our predrill projected depths.

We've recently applied to convert the entire central Molla block from exploration to production license after the 11-year exploration period and we expect this will begin its 40-year production term. Moving to our West Molla block. Following the modest Pinar discovery and the drilling of the Yeniev-1, we were approved for conversion from exploration to production license status for the entire quadrant, which includes the lands outside our prior block that contain the Pinar and Yeniev well. We relinquished those smaller portions outside the [indiscernible] quadrant.

Yeniev-1 signified a significant discovery for us. While drilling this well, we encountered oil and gas shows in four zones of the Mardin formation, which is Cretaceous, the Hazro F3 Devonian and the Bedinan interval. The well was completed fully naturally from the Bedinan and has flowed over 85,000 barrels of oil since the beginning of July with very little water and continues to flow by natural production -- by natural flow rate. We confirm this field to the west with a similar completion. We initially and we also intentionally drilled a downdip test to the east to try and establish where the oil-water contact might exist and we did encounter the oil-water contact on this well. We reserved this lower casing, which produced at a mixed oil and water production rate for future water injection and we have completed the east Yeniev well, which actually sits within our central Molla block as the discovery producer in the Mardin zone. We intend to drill several Yeniev wells in 2019 to delineate and develop the Bedinan and Mardin formations.

Moving to our east Molla block. During 2018, we acquired and processed 3D seismic and identified several prospects with Blackeye-1 well, which drilled in early 2019 and encounter shows in the Mardin, Hazro and Bedinan formations. Completion testing is ongoing now there. The Thrace Basin of Northwest Turkey, we continued to monitor the activities of Valeura and Equinor, which were in the process of a multi-well test of the basin-centered gas concept. They are currently drilling their third well there. We expect to spud a shallow gas test at our [indiscernible] number one location in the second quarter of 2019. And we have also procured all of the long lead items of casing and wellheads for our first deep test there. In 2018, we also connected our Yildirum, which means lightning in Turkish, discovery well, which was a previously drilled shallow discovery to our gas system and began gas production.

Moving to Bulgaria. In Bulgaria, unfortunately, we completed sidetracking and redrilling the Deventci 1 and it did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons. Aside from some contractor mechanical issues, and I would remind you it's very remote there and takes a longer period of time to get services, the well was drilled with very little difficulty and it came in near the very -- near the low range of our expected budget on that oil. Our geology group and geophysical group early nailed the structure and we came in within 60 feet of our projected top of formation. A little over 1,600 feet away from the earlier wellbore, we encountered the targeted formation 2,400 feet high to the original wellbore. Unfortunately, that horizon did not develop the porosity and flow rates that the other interval did. And it tested uncommercial from open hole and the shows that we encountered higher end of well were cased and cemented behind the liner to allow us to test this interval. The legal prohibition on fracking in Bulgaria renders those zones uncomplete-able at present. We are, from a corporate standpoint, currently considering what future activities we may undertake in Bulgaria.

2018 was a volatile year for the Turkish lira-U.S. dollar exchange rate, and the oil price in the fourth quarter hurt this last quarter's financial performance. But despite this, there continued to be stability in the regulations and security within the country.

And I will now turn the call over to Michael Hill to review the quarterly and annual financial results.

Thanks, Malone, and good morning, everyone. As we disclosed in our press release published along with our 10-K filed yesterday, I'll provide an update on our annual 2018 and fourth quarter operating results. But first, I'd like to say that this is our first 10-K with our new auditors, RBSM, and all was satisfactory. There were no weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal controls. Now for the financial update. Our 2018 year-to-date revenues were $70.8 million, up 25% from $56.6 million in 2017. And revenues for the fourth quarter were $15.5 million, up 2% from $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in 2018 annual revenues was driven by a $19 per BOE increase in our average realized price receipt, which resulted in higher revenues of $20.1 million. This was partially offset by a decrease in our 2018 sales volumes of approximately 112 MBOE resulting in lower revenues of $5.3 million. The increase in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by an increase in our sales volumes of approximately 20,000 MBOE -- or excuse me, 20 MBOE resulting in higher revenues of $1.2 million and this was partially offset by a decrease in our average realized price of $2.90 per BOE resulting in lower revenues of $0.8 million.

Our 2018 year-to-date production expenses were $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million or 12% from 2017. And our fourth quarter production expenses were $2.8 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 19% from the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in production expenses in 2018 were primarily due to reduced headcount and a continued focus on cost-cutting measures in our field operations in Turkey. Also contributing to the decrease in production expense was the devaluation of the Turkish lira as most of our field expenses are denominated in the foreign currency.

Our 2018 year-to-date G&A expenses were $14.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 15% from 2017. And fourth quarter G&A expenses were $5.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 44% from the same period in 2017. The increases in G&A during 2018 were primarily due to an increase in legal, accounting and professional fees associated with our strategic alternative process conducted during the year. Also contributing to the increase in G&A was an increase in salaries and wages, including retention payments for employees due to the strategic alternative process the company was involved with during 2018. Our CEO, Malone Mitchell, did not receive a retention payment.

Operating income for 2018 was $25.5 million, up 210% from $8.2 million in 2017. And our operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.8 million, up 47% from $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For 2018, we reported a net loss of $5.2 million or $0.10 a share, which was down 78% from a net loss of $23.9 million or $0.50 a share in 2017. For the fourth quarter 2018, we reported a net loss of $0.7 million or $0.01 a share, which was down 82% from a net loss of $4 million or $0.08 a share during 2017.

I'll now move on to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2018, our consolidated working capital was $2.5 million, which was $1 million decrease from $3.5 million at September 30, 2018. This decrease is primarily a result of a decrease in our accounts receivable balance, which was partially offset by a reduction in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and a decrease in our derivative liability during the quarter. Additionally, during the quarter, we paid down $4.2 million on our DenizBank term loan, which left our total outstanding balance at $22 million as of December 31, 2018. Our total net debt at December 31, 2018, was $12.1 million, compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2018, and $28.6 million at December 31, 2017. And as of March 2019, our pro forma net debt is approximately $17.6 million.

Our capital expenditures were $23.8 million during 2018 compared to $15.9 million in 2017. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter were $6.6 million as compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018. During 2018, we spent a total of $20.7 million on drilling and $3.1 million on recompletions, capital workovers and facilities.

We expect our capital expenditures for 2019 to range between $25 million and $30 million. These capital expenditures are going to be for the drilling of approximately 10 planned wells with $1 million devoted to recompletions. I'll now give an update on adjusted EBITDAX. Full year 2018 adjusted EBITDAX increased to $37.1 million as compared to $31.8 million in 2017. This increase in adjusted EBITDAX was due primarily to an increase in revenues of $14.2 million and a decrease in production expense of $1.5 million. This was partially offset by an increase in transportation expenses of $4.7 million, an increase in cash settlements on our derivatives of $4 million and an increase in G&A of $1.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the fourth quarter 2018 was $6.2 million, which was a decrease from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease from the fourth quarter '17 was due primarily to an increase in G&A of $1.5 million and an increase in transportation expenses of $1.3 million. This is partially offset by a decrease in production expense of $0.7 million and an increase in revenues of $0.3 million. And as of December 31, 2018, the company was not party to any commodity or currency hedge contracts. However, the company continues to evaluate commodity prices and currency values and will take advantage of hedges when management and board deem appropriate.

Thank you, Michael. And we are now pleased to take any questions you might have.

[Operator Instructions]. And we do have a question from the line of Gerald Noke [ph], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

What's your projected income for the next quarter?

Malone Mitchell

You might define that a bit as to net income or EBITDA or revenue?

Unidentified Analyst

Net income.

Malone Mitchell

We do not project to produce a positive net income. Again, the combination of currency movements that we've seen this quarter and DD&A in most companies that are in a growth mode don't generally produce net income. We'll produce obviously positive EBITDAX, we'll produce positive working income. But at a net income basis, we would not project to produce net income this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

What's your projected EBITDA then?

Malone Mitchell

Based on the prices, since we're near the very end of the period, I would say that it would fall between the third and fourth quarter EBITDA that we produced in 2018. Our production levels for the quarter are up from the fourth quarter of 2018 and we've had increasing price. So I can't really give an exact number of same January and February's end -- but it should fall between those two, somewhere in the $8 million to $15 million range.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you see the share price being set higher like you have a $2 price tag on it right now?

Malone Mitchell

Well, I'm not sure where you reference that. We don't have a price tag that's set at the company for that. And there's a significant amount of discussion within the industry, and I just attended a conference last week where, in late '17 and '18 and really on a very firm basis at the end of 2018 in the fourth quarter, the entire industry valuations have moved from a complete dislinking from a net asset value or NAV valuation to a free cash flow multiple. Multiple from an oil company valuation standpoint, it differs a little bit between whether you're a small company, whether you're a company that's greater than $10 billion, whether you're a large integrated or what you're at, but it is really dislinked from kind of the asset or discounted model and it's going back to what it was about 15 years ago, which is really based upon free cash flow. So oil companies are kind of in the process of being rerated now to reflect cash flow versus assets. So we don't really have a view internally other than as it relates to what the more broad industry views on valuations of oil companies are.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you intending on exploring and drilling that sector across from Valeura?

Malone Mitchell

We do. We think it's most prudent of our company to continue to watch and evaluate the results that they produce and that if they produce successful wells, and we certainly expect them to do that, that by the time we need to begin activity in the latter part of this year or next year, we would consider that to be less exploration and more development in nature. If they're successful with their wells, it should be applicable on a more basin-wide basis. There will obviously be variability in wells that horizons exist throughout that. So in many of the basins and much of the history of the company, we've had to be the leader that tried to develop the technology to complete horizons, and in this particular case, we're able to observe somebody else with good technical prowess and correct application of technology and we just think that, that's a better financial path for us at this point in time. Could I get your last name again please, sir? Thanks.

And we do have a question from the line of Paul Troiano with Scarsdale.

Paul Troiano

Where do you expect production rates by the end of 2019? Is there a range you might guide us to?

Malone Mitchell

Based on the decline curves that we see now and the projected work that we have, allowing for the risks associated with outcomes, we project that year-end production to be approximately a net 3,300 to a net 3,700 barrels per day on a BOE basis.

Paul Troiano

Got it. And also on the Selmo field, you had mentioned the reserves decreasing because of, I guess, there was a lease expiring. I mean, can those not be renewed? Is there -- can you just give a little more detail on that?

Malone Mitchell

The way it works in Turkey and in many other countries, in the nation you receive, you have a period of time where you have an exploration license. This field was originally discovered by Mobil and then it's converted into a production license, and the production license in Turkey including the ones that were just recently converted in the Molla area have a 40-year time period on. And the 40-year time period on the Selmo license will be up in 2025 -- in June of 2025. So despite the fact that you have a large number of undeveloped locations, you still have to have enough time period to produce an acceptable return on them and we cannot book reserves that we don't have the financial capacity to prove to our auditors and prove to the reserve auditors that we have a reasonable financial capacity to develop. If we look at our portfolio, the higher rate of return wells are located in Molla in the other area and we just came to the conclusion at the end of the year and as a result of the failure of the strategic transaction process, that it was unlikely we would have the financial capacity to drill 84 locations that were classified as either proved undeveloped or probable undeveloped within Selmo field. So we don't have any certainty to be able to extend the life of the license beyond the June 2025 period. So for those reasons, we needed to rag those locations off our books.

Paul Troiano

Okay. And in 2025 or so when this license expires, I mean, what do you expect -- I mean, at that point, will most of your production be from other fields? And would you expect a big step change down in the company's production? Or you haven't figured out by then?

Malone Mitchell

Well, without drilling additional wells in Selmo, we'll continue to do remedial work there where we shut off water production and that typically increases oil production and we'll continue to run maintenance and do recompletions. But it's inevitable that, that field will decline further in the time period between now and then. And if we put our drilling efforts into other fields, it's expected that the bulk of our production will come from other fields by that time period. And we would expect in 2019 that Selmo will constitute less than half of our production and in years out will continue to constitute a lesser and lesser percentage of our overall net production.

I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Malone Mitchell, CEO.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you very much for your attention on the call this morning, and thank you for your interest and support in TransAtlantic Petroleum. I wish everyone a good day. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program.