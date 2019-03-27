Central European Media Enterprises: Questions For Long-Term Outlook Remain

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) announced the plan to explore strategic alternatives. Alternatives may include, the sale of part or all of the company, merger, recapitalization or continuing to executing the current business plan. This plan has the full support of CETV main shareholder AT&T (T), which owns 64.2% of the company.

The market reacted positively with stock price rising by 7.78% during the day of the announcement. Is the market optimism reasonable?

I see three areas that will impact the CETV stock price in the coming months.

The Sale

The potential sale of the entire company or its parts is one of the alternatives considered.

CETV already tried to divest parts of its operations in the past. It successfully sold its Croatian operations in 2018 but failed to sell its Slovenian stations. The already signed sale of Slovenian unit did not get the approval from regulatory authorities and failed. The sale of Czech and Slovak operations failed in 2017 after the collapse of deal financing (interview with the representative of potential acquirers here).

CETV is reviving the idea of divestments now when the company is financially sounder.

I expect that the requested price will be much higher than back in 2017 thanks to improved financials (lower debt, higher revenues, higher margins). But in fact, higher price narrows the group of potential bidders.

Local financial groups like Penta Investments do not pursue just financial goals but the price for the entire company can be just out of their reach at the moment.

Owning the media gives us confidence that nobody will irrationally attack us. Source: Interview with Marek Dospiva, Penta Investments, Hospodarske Noviny

Dividends

Any possible capital return to shareholders can start as soon as the gross leverage ratio falls below 2.75. It stands at 3.5 at the moment. The 2.75 level can be reached as soon as at the end of 2019 (according to earnings call transcript from February, 19). That would make the dividends, or buyback possible.

Is the TV business still attractive?

When you look deeper into CETV presentations, you can find that almost 80% of overall net revenues come from TV advertisements. Just slightly over 20% of net revenues are brought by carriage and subscription fees.

Country TV advertisement revenues 2018 [in Mio USD] TV advertisement revenues 2017 [in Mio USD] Net revenues 2018 [in Mio USD] Net revenues 2017 [in Mio USD] Share of TV advertisement on Net revenues 2018 Share of TV advertisement on Net Revenues 2017 Slovenia 53.8 52.3 79.6 68.7 67.59% 76.13% Bulgaria 58.4 53.4 84.6 77.3 69.03% 69.08% Slovakia 94.0 85.7 106.8 97.7 88.01% 87.72% Romania 150.1 143.7 201.5 191.2 74.49% 75.16% Czech Republic 206.2 188.4 234.0 209.0 88.12% 90.14% TOTAL 562.5 523.5 706.5 643.9 79.62% 81.30%

Source: CETV Investor Presentation Q4 2018

The younger generation is not used to watch TV stations every day. They prefer consuming the content instantly on the net. Netflix, Amazon, and other net content providers are competitors for CETV at the moment. That makes the long term outlook for CETV bleak.

CETV does know that as their priorities state following:

Increasing carriage fees and subscription revenues to provide more diversified and predictable income; expanding our online content offerings to further diversify revenues. Source: CETV Investor Presentation Q4 2018

Looking at the numbers, CETV is doing a good job in Slovenia and Bulgaria. Especially Slovenia is increasing the share of other revenues at a quick pace. Unfortunately, both countries are bringing just 23% of overall revenues.

Czech, Slovakia, and Romania are still behind in substituting television advertisements with carriage and subscription fees.

That can have a negative impact also on the possible sale of the company. Will any of big international players invest in „old school" television business or would they prefer digital platforms for expansion?

Summary

I see the probability of sale as the result of the strategy review at 40%. The dividends or any other return of capital to shareholders in 2020 have the probability rate of 60% in my eyes. Both alternatives bring positive value to shareholders. Therefore, I would still hold CETV shares at the moment and wait for any result of the strategic alternatives review.

However, I would recommend reevaluating your positions in CETV stocks in coming months. The outlook for 2022 and further years does not look very bright to me at the moment. The shift in revenue mix from television advertisement to carriage and subscription fees is needed for CETV to stay competitive. Carriage and subscription fees will be the key to future success and growth of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.