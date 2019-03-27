Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts

Investment Thesis

Investors of AMERCO (Nasdaq:UHAL), the parent-company of U-Haul, have experienced substantial investment returns over the past decade. However, those returns have stagnated since the end of 2015, as its profitability has deteriorated the past couple years. This lack of bottom-line growth has coincided with UHAL’s initiative to exponentially grow its self-storage segment. However, the following investment thesis is not intended to predict when UHAL will once again grow profits at a compounding rate. Instead, this thesis focuses on the reason why long-term investors should remain patient (while management works through its recent initiatives): margin expansion.

[source: IR presentation]

As highlighted in the chart, UHAL’s operating margins are at its lowest point over the past seven years. Investors are likely getting anxious regarding management’s plan for margins to bounce back, as evident based on UHAL’s stock price. However, investors should remain optimistic that UHAL’s profitability can rebound from current levels. The three main catalysts that will be discussed in greater detail include UHAL’s truck share 24/7 program, its potential for truck rental price increases, and higher occupancies within its self-storage segment.

Catalyst #1: Truck Share 24/7 Program

Towards the end of 2017, UHAL introduced its Truck Share 24/7 initiative with the goal to streamline the truck rental process for its customers. Basically, the program allows customers to reserve, rent and ultimately return a truck all through a mobile browser or the UHAL app. All the paperwork is completed electronically and UHAL provides lock boxes that customers can use to pick up and drop off keys. Therefore, customers do not need to waste time with UHAL representatives and can instead obtain a truck rental in a much more efficient manner.

This initiative is quite encouraging for investors, as well, due to the perceived reduction in operating expenses associated with truck rentals. Not only has UHAL rolled out this program within its own service centers, but it also provides the service with its independent dealers. As of FY 2018, UHAL had approximately 1,800 company-operated centers and 20,000 independent dealers. It has yet to be reported how much this program has penetrated the business model of each service center/dealer, but the potential to significantly reduce overhead costs and dealer commissions is encouraging. In fact, this likely provides UHAL with greater leverage with its independent dealers, as other business owners (that have available parking for its trucks) might be more intrigued to become a UHAL dealer, knowing that overhead costs are relatively limited.

As shown in the chart below, truck rentals (and associated miscellaneous revenues from those rentals) account for a significant portion of overall UHAL revenue. Therefore, initiating a program that can reduce operating expenses associated with this business segment will have a material impact on margin expansion.

[source: UHAL 2018 10k]

Catalyst #2: Price Increases

Two of the primary reasons UHAL is the dominant leader within a truck rental oligopoly is because of its low prices and vast network of rental centers / dealers. Below is a chart comparing the rental prices of the five major companies that operate in the truck rental industry:

[source: Best Truck Rentals of 2019 - Budget, Penske, U-Haul, Enterprise and Ryder ]

As highlighted in the chart, UHAL is the lowest price option for all three truck sizes and has 10x as many locations as its nearest competitor (Penske). A convincing argument could be made that UHAL should have prices slightly higher than its peers, since ease of location is of great consideration for its customers (including numerous locations/options for one-way rentals). Since most of a customer’s rental truck costs are based on the “per mile” fees, proximity to a customer’s location is of great importance. For example, if U-Haul charged $1 more per rental, its competitor would need to be located within a mile (or ½ mile round trip) for it to be the cheaper option.

Therefore, UHAL has capacity to increase truck rental prices without necessarily deterring customers to its competitors. In fact, a minimal price increase to simply match its competitors will flow straight to the bottom-line. But again, an argument could be made that an even greater price increase (perhaps slightly higher than its competitors) could be justified and not result in significant customer attrition due to the outsized penetration of truck rental locations. Long-term investors could be handsomely rewarded should UHAL increase its truck rental prices without affecting customer demand.

Catalyst #3: Storage Occupancy

[source: IR presentation]

As presented above, UHAL has been ramping up its self-storage business segment. As of FY 2018, it only accounted for ~9% of total revenues, but as its current pipeline indicates, this could significantly increase in the intermediate future:

[source: IR presentation]

One attractive aspect of UHAL’s self-storage business is the ability to complement this segment with its truck rental business in order to attract customers. For example, when customers are moving locations, there might be a lag in between their move-out and move-in dates. It would then be an easy (and perhaps cheaper) option for the customer to store their belongings at a UHAL self-storage center as opposed to a different storage center, especially when considering the additional miles logged on a truck rental. Another attractive aspect of UHAL’s self-storage segment is the business model itself, which provides high operating margins, especially relative to other uses of commercial real estate.

[source: company financials, respectively: UHAL, CUBE, PSA, SELF, and EXR]

As shown in the charts above, UHAL’s occupancy rates are quite low relative to its peers; although, this should be expected as it continues to build and acquire self-storage facilities in an aggressive manner. In fact, with storage units that have been in operation for at least three years, management stated that occupancy rates are closer to 85% (per recent conference call). As this segment matures, UHAL should report higher occupancy rates without subsequent equal increases in operating expenses. Therefore, long-term investors in UHAL can expect operating margins to expand due to higher occupancies within the self-storage segment.

Management Commentary

In UHAL’s recent earnings conference call, management commented on its operating performance, with some color on operating margins. When highlighting UHAL’s self-storage initiatives, Joe Shoen, CEO, offered this perspective:

“Self-storage continues to reflect a flood of additional product. We of course are part of this flood. This likely will result in some near-term sluggishness in rental. Of course, in 2 or 3 years, we will all be able to look back and know how this turns out. I am very positive on the long-term strength of the self-storage market for well-positioned, well-run good quality product.”

In addressing a question regarding operating earnings, Jason Berg, CFO, mentioned:

“On a trailing 12 month basis, we are still probably about 150, 200 basis points off of our peak operating margin in fiscal ’14 and ’15. The new properties are continuing to put downward pressure on the margin in relation to where we were at the peak. But I feel like the effect of those is beginning to lessen. However, that development is going to be an obstacle for us getting back to where we were at least for the next couple of years.”

He later added:

“…As these development properties begin to cover their own costs, I think we will see the operating margin improve again, but I think where we are at right now is it’s probably not going to get worse, but I think we have several years to go before we get back to where we were.”

As discussed by management, UHAL’s operating margins are currently very low from a historical perspective and relative to where management expects them to normalize in the long-term. Unfortunately, management does not expect margins to improve drastically in the near term. However, regardless of the aforementioned catalysts, management still expects improved margins as its storage segment initiatives mature.

Valuation

Below is a chart summarizing UHAL’s income statement for the past 15 years:

[source: S&P Capital IQ, company financials]

Due to the volatility of unusual/unique items and the high variability of depreciation expense, valuing UHAL based on net earnings does not paint the full picture. Instead, long-term investors are likely better off focusing on UHAL’s EV/EBITDA multiple as an indication of its intrinsic value.

[source: IWD calculations]

As shown in the chart above, UHAL has grown profits at a mid-single-digit clip over the previous market cycle. It can be reasonably expected that UHAL continues growing at this rate moving forward, considering: 1) the non-cyclical nature of its business model, and 2) its dominance in the truck rental space. In fact, UHAL could be a beneficiary of a market downturn since it is the low-cost provider of moving options and consumers may turn away from more expensive options as finances get tight. Regardless, there is nothing from an industry perspective that should disrupt UHAL’s business model for the foreseeable future, thereby providing investors with a below-average cost of capital.

Since UHAL is expected to grow profits at a mid-single-digit pace moving forward, and considering UHAL’s cost of equity should be below average, an EV/fwd EBITDA multiple below 10x looks attractive. Currently, UHAL trades at a 9.5x EV/fwd EBITDA multiple.

Balance Sheet Risk

UHAL’s balance sheet is relatively healthy for its business model and the industry in which it operates. Liquidity ratios are adequate and interest coverage ratios remain strong. The one (potentially) concerning item is UHAL’s asset turnover. Since UHAL operates in an asset-intensive industry, its balance sheet could deteriorate rapidly if its properties and equipment begin to lose substantial value. Total assets (including accumulated depreciation) are close to double the amount of UHAL’s liabilities. Therefore, it would likely take a significant market disruption to materially affect UHAL’s solvency status. Nonetheless, it is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Conclusion

It will be difficult to “time” when the previously discussed catalysts could expand margins, assuming they come to fruition. In addition, there are other aspects of the business that will impact margins, such as repair/maintenance expenses, truck expenditures/divestures, and its other business segments. However, assuming these other aspects mean-revert over time and have a consistent impact based on past results, long-term investors should not be overly concerned about short-term fluctuations from these activities. To the contrary, investors should be optimistic investing in a non-cyclical company that can consistently grow earnings, is attractively priced, and has the potential to materially expand margins over time.

UHAL is the dominant company in an oligopolistic truck rental market and investors should be confident in management’s ability to compound profits. UHAL’s insider ownership of 60% should also provide investors with comfort as they await potential margin expansion.

