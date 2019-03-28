HCP Still A Hold After Hitting A 52-Week High

After a strong run, the stock reached a 52-week high recently and was up 13% since we wrote about it in November.

Background on Healthcare Industry Trends

In a stringently cost-conscious and quality outcome-focused environment, healthcare delivery has increasingly been moving from inpatient to outpatient locations. It is one of the trends that has driven the Medical Office Building market and its one-stop-shopping style of providing medical care. The shift is predicated on the notion that inpatient care addresses less common and/or higher acuity scenarios, and for which higher costs of care would be warranted. By contrast, outpatient care is for more prevalent, lower acuity, and lower cost situations.

Correspondingly, healthcare service providers and, by extension owners of healthcare real estate, have acknowledged and begun to act upon the need to meet patients where they are. This not only means being present in the locations most convenient and accessible to the target patient populations, but also being able to offer the full suite of relevant services and amenities when required, at the appropriate price points, and in all cases while complying with the applicable payer parameters.

It is no surprise then that Medical Office Buildings (MOB), custom built and fitted out for outpatient care services, are touted as the most popular property type in the eyes of healthcare real estate investors, as JLL noted in its 2018 Healthcare Real Estate Outlook. MOB is viewed to be more cycle-resistant compared to other asset classes such as traditional commercial office space. More importantly, MOB is less predisposed than inpatient care facilities to policy-borne changes and constraints that negatively impact operations and financials. It is also less prone to operational expense escalators like higher cost of labor and to volatile occupancy drivers, a big challenge for Senior Housing (SH). JLL posits that MOB’s resilience is based on four fundamental indicators: stable long-term occupancy rates and steady price performance with less volatility, consistent cap rate spreads of 2% or greater in the last five years, a higher quality and longer-staying tenant base, and a well-paced new construction pipeline alongside strong demand.

Source: JLL US Healthcare Real Estate Outlook

Not much has changed since that report

HCP Transition

HCP, Inc. (HCP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in healthcare properties in the USA. Formerly known as Healthcare Properties Investors, the REIT was incorporated on March 21, 1985 and it is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is a member of the S&P 500 index and its diversified portfolio comprises of 775 properties whose enterprise value is worth $21 billion. HCP has a strong balance sheet and its has garnered credit ratings of BBB+ (stable), Baa2 (stable) and BBB (positive outlook) by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch respectively.

Since its inception, the company’s growth strategy has been primarily fuelled by acquisitions that has helped it to diversify its portfolio. However, changing regulatory environments led HCP to kickoff a restructuring plan and exit the SNF business. In 2016, HCP dissociated itself from the loss-making ManorCare SNF operator by spinning off its SNF property portfolio into QCP (Quality Care Properties). That same year HCP sold off a large percentage of properties that it owned as part of a joint venture with Brookdale Senior Living, a major tenant and the nation’s largest senior housing company that has run into financial troubles. Further restructuring has enabled HCP to further reduce the concentration of Brookdale facilities in its portfolio. The REIT’s restructuring has not only diversified its tenant base but also enabled it enter into low-risk master triple-net contracts. Before restructuring, HCP’s top three tenants represented 54% of net operating income. After restructuring these tenants represent only 31% of the net operating income.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, November 2018

The restructuring has allowed HCP to refocus on financially healthier sectors like life sciences, medical office buildings (MOB) and senior housing and it continues to sell assets to raise capital that can be deployed into those three sectors. These three sectors have proved to be low-risk sectors as they are least affected by federal policy changes and generate a higher proportion of revenue from private-pay income streams. HCP’s balanced emphasis on Life Science, Medical Office, and Senior Housing real estate has proved to be its key differentiating factor. The company now owns a 95% private-pay portfolio and a development and redevelopment pipeline of $1.4 billion.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

Strategy for the Life Science portfolio

Currently, HCP is focusing on three major life science markets, namely Boston, San Francisco and San Diego. These are the key markets where supply is constrained and demand for space is high. Moreover, a majority of federal funding and venture capital funding is targeted for these core markets within California and Massachusetts. Approximately 70% of life science venture capital is invested in these core markets and this will prove to be a key advantage to HCP as the REIT has already established a strong foothold in these markets. Moreover, the company is poised to gain financially by focusing on these markets as these core clusters command a higher average rent per square feet than other markets in the USA.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

HCP’s portfolio of life science properties are configured in business park formats so that they can be leased out to various tenants like biotechnology companies, medical device companies, universities and government research agencies.

In recent quarters, HCP has been increasingly making efforts to penetrate the San Francisco Bay Area market. The region is one of the top life science markets in the country and it also has the largest number of life science companies. Moreover, the region is also the home to the Stanford University and the University of California San Francisco, two largest recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health with more than $1B combined. As a part of its strategy, the REIT plans to assemble clusters of assets in this region through acquisitions, development and redevelopment. Today, HCP is not only a pioneer of life science development in San Francisco but also the largest life science property owner in San Francisco’s Bay Area region. The REIT is aiming to grow existing relationships by providing expansion opportunities to its tenants.

HCP is accelerating the construction of additional phases of The Shore at Sierra Point to take advantage of its leasing progress and the growth of the life science market in the region. Phase I of The Shore is 100% pre-leased. The total costs of Phases II and III of The Shore are approximately $382 million. In Q3 2018, HCP made incredible progress with regard to the leasing of its life science properties. During the quarter, the REIT signed a lease with Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) for the entire 164,000 square feet of Phase IV at The Cove in the San Francisco Bay Area. HCP also executed agreements with MyoKardia and a high quality pharma company to pre-lease the entire 222,000 square feet of Phase I of The Shore at Sierra Point. The leasing at The Shore is well ahead of expectations and it is the result from the strength and momentum that is being witnessed in the South San Francisco life science market.

In the third quarter, HCP entered into a definitive agreement to sell its approximately 800,000 square foot Shoreline Technology Center campus located in Mountain View, California. The property will be sold for $1.0 billion and the disposition is expected to generate a gain on sale of approximately $700 million upon closing in the fourth quarter 2018. The proceeds from the disposition will be initially used to repay approximately $1 billion of debt at an average interest rate of approximately 3.5%. The generated capital will also be used to strengthen HCP’s balance sheet and to fund future attractive growth.

In the third quarter, the same-store cash NOI for HCP’s life science portfolio grew 2.6% over the prior year. The growth was primarily due to contractual rent escalators and positive mark-to-market on rents. However, the growth in the NOI was dragged down by drastic rent reductions provided to Rigel Pharmaceuticals. The rent reductions were required for Rigel to avoid bankruptcy.

As per Q4 updates, HCP acquired joint venture interests in four life science assets located in San Diego and San Francisco for $92 million and an estimated stabilized cash cap rate of approximately 6%. HCP also plans to acquire Sierra Point Towers, a two building life science campus located adjacent to The Shore life science property. The acquisition cost for the Sierra Point Towers is $245 million.

Growth within the MOB segment

HCP continues to improve its focus on the MOB segment mainly due to the increasing demand for outpatient services. Since 2015, outpatient care has been outpacing inpatient services as older patient population appreciates the advantages of shorter duration and lower price-point visits to healthcare offices.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

HCP’s MOB portfolio is made up of 268 properties and 19 million square feet. The REIT primarily focuses on on-campus MOB’s which are currently 80% occupied by specialty focused physicians.. The high percentage of specialty physicians provides the company with a key differentiating factor that insulates the REIT’s portfolio from evolving healthcare delivery locations and telemedicine.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

HCP’s MOB assets report over 90% occupancy and 81% of them are located in major medical centers. 82% of these assets are located on-campus and the portfolio has remained consistent and stable.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

The majority of the MOB assets are situated in large urban areas which has given HCP relatively high pricing power. HCP’s primary MOB properties include Seattle Swedish Campus (Seattle), Centennial Campus (Tennessee), Sky Ridge Campus (Colorado), Woodlands Campus (Texas), Denver Swedish Campus (Colorado) and St. Matthews Campus (Kentucky). Strong locations and service has led to an increase in tenant turnover and a decrease in related capital expenditure.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

Besides differentiating its portfolio, HCP strives to penetrate the MOB market by growing its relationships with top hospitals and health systems. Until now, HCP has pursued on-campus and select off-campus assets with strong health systems like the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) and the Memorial Hermann Health System. HCA is the largest for-profit hospital operator in the USA and Memorial Hermann is the largest non-profit health system in southeast Texas. 40% and 9% of HCP’s MOB square footage is affiliated with HCA and Memorial Hermann respectively.

Along with MOB properties, HCP also owns a hospital portfolio which is mostly leased to Medical City Dallas (Dallas) and Hoag Hospital (California). Medical City Dallas is operated by HCA and the Hoag hospitals are operated by the Hoag Health Network. Together, Medical City Dallas and Hoag hospitals account for more than 50% of HCP’s hospital cash NOI. HCP’s hospitals are generally leased to single tenants under long-term triple net lease structures. The REIT’s diversified portfolio of hospital facilities are leased to best-in-class hospital operators like Hoag and Medical City.

New Developments

In a major development, HCP has created a program with HCA healthcare to develop primarily on-campus MOBs. HCA’s outpatient departments will be occupying about half of the square footage of each project while the remaining area will be leased to third-party physicians and other healthcare service providers. The program’s first project is a 90,000 square foot MOB on the campus of Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The project’s estimated cost is $26 million and it will occupy 42,000 square feet upon completion. HCP expects the project to generate a 7.2% yield upon stabilization. In a related development, HCP sold a dated off-campus MOB for $20 million and the proceeds will be redeployed into the on-campus development in Myrtle Beach.

In another development, HCP and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) closed on a previously announced $605 million joint venture in a two million square foot MOB portfolio. To form the venture, HCP contributed nine wholly-owned MOBs located in Texas and Florida whereas MSREI has contributed cash to acquire an MOB asset in Greenville in South Carolina. The joint venture has not only allowed HCP to diversify its markets but also acquire an A-rated tenant.

In third quarter, HCP’s same-store cash NOI for the MOB segment increased by 2.3% over the previous year and the growth can be attributed to in-place lease escalators. The REIT’s same-store NOI for its hospital portfolio grew by 6.5% over the prior year. The increase was due to the strong performance at HCP’s Medical City Dallas campus where the lease structure allows the REIT to share the success of the hospital.

Senior Housing Transactions

HCP has a balanced mix of triple-net and operating communities in its senior housing portfolio with diverse exposure to high barrier to entry and high growth markets. About 43% of HCP’s NOI for the senior housing portfolio is concentrated on the East Coast and a well-balanced combination of strong operators in leading locations forms HCP’s key strength.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

HCP continues to make progress in diversifying its senior housing portfolio. Since last two years, the REIT has been improving its asset quality by selling 200 Brookdale properties that had a total asset value of $3.5 billion. The sale and transition of the entire Brookdale portfolio is closing the finish line. In the third quarter, HCP has transitioned 35 senior housing properties from Brookdale to other operators that include Atria Senior Living, Eclipse Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Sonata Senior Living and Discovery Senior Living.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

Two years ago, Brookdale accounted for 35% of HCP’s NOI but today it accounts for only 17% of HCP’s NOI. 90% of operator transitions are now complete and the final four transitions are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Admitting that the transition of Brookdale properties to new operators has been painful, HCP’s CEO Thomas Herzog spoke about his confidence in achieving stabilization during the company's Q3 2018 Earnings call:

We remain confident that in the hands of new and engaged operators, we will recapture a significant upside to this group of communities over time.

In the third quarter, HCP sold 17 Brookdale managed senior housing communities to an investment fund managed by the affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The sale is worth $264 million and it is a part of an agreement to sell 22 senior housing communities operated by Brookdale. In 4 th quarter, HCP expects to sell two additional properties to the same buyer for $133 million. Apart from this 19-community portfolio, HCP announced the sale of 10 Brookdale-managed senior housing communities to third parties.

For the third quarter, HCP’s year-over-year same-store cash NOI for its senior housing triple-net portfolio grew by 1.6%. For the same quarter, HCP’s same-store cash NOI for its SHOP portfolio decreased by 6.3%. The net decrease is due to the significant difference in the performance between its core senior housing portfolio and the assets that the REIT has planned to sell or transition. The NOI due to the assets undergoing transition declined by 25% in the third quarter.

HCP’s senior housing assets undergoing transition are impacting the REIT in a negative way. HCP’s entire senior housing portfolio has 85% occupancy while its transition portfolio has an occupancy of 80%. This occupancy percentage is lower than the industry average which is closer to 90%. HCP has reduced its risk exposure because more than half of its portfolio comprises of triple-net lease contracts. Moreover, the company expects its senior housing portfolio to begin capturing value at the start of 2020 because the demand-supply equilibrium will be returning to the REIT’s favor by then. Increased longevity combined with increased product awareness and acceptance will increase demand dramatically over time.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

Third and Fourth Quarter Financials

For the third quarter, HCP reported an adjusted FFO of $0.44 per share and its portfolio delivered 1.7% year-over-year same-store cash NOI growth in accordance with the expectations. The $1 billion Shoreline technology center transaction has enabled HCP to significantly improve its balance sheet as well as its credit profile. Initially, the net proceeds of the sale will be used to pay $450 million of bond and $224 million of term loan debt. With the repayment of debt, the REIT’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be reduced down to the mid-5 times range. After the third quarter, HCP’s balance sheet reflects ample liquidity and well-laddered debt maturity.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation, January 2019

For the third quarter, HCP has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The company expects the dividend to remain fully covered in the mid-90% range in the near term. HCP expects its payout ratio to decline in the long run. The decline will be due to the positive mark-to-market opportunity in the life science segment, in-place lease escalators and future upside opportunity from the company’s senior housing transition portfolio.

For the fourth quarter, HCP’s diluted net income is reported to be $1.73 per share, its diluted NAREIT FFO is reported as $0.41 per share and the diluted FFO as adjusted is reported to be $0.43 per share. For full year 2018, HCP’s diluted net income is reported to be $2.24 per share, its diluted NAREIT FFO is reported as $1.66 per share and its diluted FFO as adjusted is reported to be $1.82 per share. These results are as per the company’s expectations.

In the fourth quarter, HCP utilized the proceeds from dispositions to repay approximately $1.2 billion of debt. The debt comprised of $450 million of 3.75% unsecured notes, $224 million of the company’s unsecured term loan and $557 million of outstanding borrowings under the company’s unsecured revolving line of credit.

Further, HCP raised $156 million through its at-the-market (ATM) offering program and completed a public offering of 17 million shares of common stock.

For the full year 2019, HCP expects its diluted net income per share to fall in the range between $0.45 to $0.51. Additionally, the company expects its diluted FFO as adjusted per share to fall between $1.70 and $1.76. And the blended total portfolio SPP cash NOI growth is expected to fall in the range of 1.25% to 2.75%. As of now, the REIT’s $800 million development projects are fully funded and they are on schedule as well as on budget. The development pipeline is also 83% pre-leased.

Valuation

Last November we suggested investors buy into HCP after we had been urging restraint for some time. There were some profits to be made in the interim but having bought in November 2017 when we suggested waiting would have first resulted in a decline from around $27 to $21.50 by February. It wasn’t until November 2018 that we suggested buying. Yes, we missed the initial run up to $26 or so but the stock is up another 13% since then, slightly outperforming the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

We now think the stock is trading at slightly elevated levels (see below) and suggest investors pare back their positions until there is a pullback in the stock or AFFO growth resumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.