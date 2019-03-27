Nordstrom: Generating Steady Sales Growth

Share repurchases are expected to continue, but may be lower in 2019 due to the investments in opening its Manhattan flagship store.

Nordstrom (JWN) continues to be a fairly well-run department store, occupying a position in the higher end of the market that has proven to be more resilient than mid-priced department stores. It saw solid +1.7% comps in 2017, although that was driven by strong Off-Price performance that resulted in a bit of margin pressure.

Nordstrom will likely fall a bit short of its longer-term goals (including $18 billion in sales for 2022), but nonetheless looks to be a reasonably good value at $43. It appears capable of modest comparable store sales growth, while various initiatives may allow it to improve its EBIT margin incrementally over the next few years.

2019 Outlook

Nordstrom's 2019 outlook appears to be decent, with expectations for 1% to 2% net sales growth (and comps close to that of net sales). It also mentions that it expects its EBIT margin to be around 5.9% to 6.1%.

Margins are expected to improve a bit with Nordstrom's inventory in fairly good shape to start the year, as well as an expectation for improved inventory turnover. Nordstrom's EBIT margins have a ways to go to reach its 2020 goal of 6.3% to 6.5% EBIT though, and I think it is likely to end up at the lower end of that range or below for 2020.

Similarly, Nordstrom's goal of reaching $18 billion in sales by 2022 appears to be a bit of a stretch target. Getting to over $17 billion in sales by 2022 seems doable as a bit over 2% growth per year would get Nordstrom to around $17 billion in net sales in 2022. However, to reach $18 billion in net sales by 2022 would require close to 4% sales growth per year, which seems challenging unless its store footprint starts expanding quicker than it has the past couple of years.

Notes On Valuation

Nordstrom expects approximately $942 million EBIT at the midpoint of its $915 million to $970 million 2019 guidance range. With $673 million in depreciation and amortization, that would make its 2019 EBITDA approximately $1.615 billion.

At a 6.0x EV/EBITDA, this would make Nordstrom worth approximately $51.35 per share. This assumes that Nordstrom has around 155 million shares outstanding (its reported share count as of March 11, 2019) and approximately $1.73 billion in net debt. This multiple is slightly below Nordstrom's historical average, reflecting the challenges facing department stores in general.

A Flurry Of Share Repurchase Activity

Nordstrom has been pretty active in repurchasing shares recently, having repurchased 11.4 million shares in Q4 2018 for close to $547 million. It retains authorisation to purchase another $893 million in shares under its August 2018 share repurchase program.

Nordstrom may continue to repurchase shares during its 2019 fiscal year, although it may not repurchase as much due to its potentially lower cash flow after capital expenditures. Nordstrom forecasts around $900 million in capital expenditures in 2019, up from $654 million in 2018. This increase is influenced by the Fall 2019 scheduled opening of its 320,000 square foot Manhattan flagship store. Nordstrom mentioned that 30% of its 2019 capital expenditure budget is related to that store and that capital expenditures are expected to moderate in 2020.

As a result of the increased capital expenditures, Nordstrom may have less than $200 million in positive cash flow remaining after paying dividends in 2019.

Conclusion

Nordstrom appears on track for modest sales growth and EBIT margin improvement in 2019. It also appears likely to continue reducing its share count in upcoming years, although the rate of share repurchases is probably going to slow a bit in 2019 as it devotes resources to opening its Manhattan flagship store. Longer term, Nordstrom faces challenges in reaching its 2022 goals, but should be able to deliver increased sales along with some improvement in EBIT margin.

Nordstrom appears to be a reasonable buy at its current price with a 6.0x EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple resulting in a price that is around 20% higher than now. Nordstrom's 3.4% yield also looks solid as its dividend looks likely to be maintained.

