Turning Point Therapeutics Files For U.S. IPO

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing small molecule, targeted oncology therapies for various cancers.

TPTX is preparing to enter Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and won’t have initial trial data until the second half of 2020 at the earliest.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Turning Point was founded in 2013 to address what it believed were major limitations of existing cancer therapies and improve patient outcomes through targeted, small molecule Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs).

Management is headed by CEO and Director Athena Countouriotis, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Turning Point has developed a macrocycle platform that enables it to ‘design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors.’

TKIs have not been as effective as possible due to intrinsic and/or acquired treatment resistance as well as drug toxicity which limits the maximum possible dosage. One of the treatment’s challenges is the “formation of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases.”

The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is a low molecular weight macrocyclic TKI of ROS1, TRK and ALK. TPX-0005 is currently in Phase 1/2 trial named “TRIDENT-1” for the treatment of patients with “ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.”

Based on preliminary proof-of-concept data of TRIDENT-1 in a total of 75 patients, Turning Point plans on initiating the multi-cohort Phase 2 portion in H2 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Turning Point Therapeutics include Lilly Asia Ventures, HBM Healthcare Investment AG, Foresite Capital, Kenson Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management, VenBio Partners, Nextech Invest, SR One and Orbi men, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by iHealthcareAnalyst, the global non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] market is projected to reach $14.7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factor driving market growth is the emergence of new therapies.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer [IARC], NSCLC accounts for approximately 80% of all lung cancers.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Company management believes its platform to be able to produce firm macrocyclic TKIs with a three-dimensional structure that bind more precisely to their targets than others.

Financial Status

TPTX’ recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory requirements.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $101 million in cash and $5.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TPTX intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price although I would expect this element to show up in future filings as it is typical of life science IPOs in the current environment.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to further the clinical development of repotrectinib in our planned Phase 2 portion of TRIDENT-1, including companion diagnostic development, as well as in combination and pediatric studies; to further the development of our preclinical candidates, including TPX-0046 and TPX-0022 and our next-generation ALK inhibitor candidate once selected; and the remainder for the design and development of new drug candidates and for working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities, and Canaccord Genuity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

