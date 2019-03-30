Barclays: A 4.2% Dividend Yield And A Payout Ratio Of Just 30%

As long as Barclays keeps its payout ratio at 30-40% and retains the remainder of its net income to strengthen its balance sheet, it should be fine.

Barclays currently has a CET1 capital ratio of 13.2% but would be hit hard in the 'adverse scenario' as outlined by the European Banking Authority.

Introduction

The banks in Europe seem to have turned a corner and usually offer a generous dividend yield. It does look like some banks jumped the gun and think paying dividends is more important than strengthening the balance sheet and capital ratios (I’m looking at you, French banks!), but once a balance sheet is solid enough to withstand economic shocks, there’s no reason why the financial institutions shouldn’t consider paying a dividend or further increasing an existing dividend.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Barclays (BCS), one of the main banks in the United Kingdom, has now more than doubled its dividend after announcing a full-year dividend of 6.5 pence per share compared to just 3 pence per share over FY 2017. An interesting move which still represents a payout ratio of just 30%, so I wanted to check if Barclays effectively is in a good position to further hike its dividends.

Improving financial results bode well for the future

During 2018, Barclays saw its net interest income fall to just over £9B (coming from in excess of £9.8B), but this decrease could be explained due to the sale of a large stake of its Africa-focused activities. Right now, Barclays maintains a position of just 14.9% in that division which means it now has to report this stake as an equity investment rather than as a consolidated entity with minority interests (in 2017, the African Banking division recorded a net interest income of £1.02B). The net interest income decreased slightly in the UK as well, but the average margin remained above 3.2%, which is pretty impressive by any standard.

Source: Barclays financial results 2018

The lower net interest income was compensated by a substantial increase in the trading income (up 30% to £4.5B) and a strong decrease of the credit impairment charges which fell from £2.34B to £1.47B).

Unfortunately, Barclays’ G&A and staff costs increased rather sharply and this resulted in the pre-tax income to drop by just over 1%, but the net income remained substantially positive at £2.37B of which £1.39B was attributable to the equity holders of the parent. This, combined with the £203M tax credit, resulted in a net profit attributable to the shareholders of about £1.6B, and divided over just over 17.07 billion shares represents a net income of 9.4 pence per share.

That’s the reported net income. But Barclays is still working on resolving some litigation issues, and these had an additional impact of in excess of 12 pence per share. On a normalized basis (and adjusted for the impact of litigation-related losses), the EPS would have been an impressive 21.9 pence per share.

Source: company presentation

The capital ratios also remain stable; despite a slightly lower CET1 capital, the CET1 capital ratio remained stable at around 13.2% as the total amount of Risk-Weighted Assets also decreased slightly.

The new dividend policy should be welcomed by dividend investors

Barclays’ board of directors has now approved a total dividend of 6.5 pence for FY 2018 which brings the dividend yield to 4.2% based on the current share price. That’s a decent start especially considering it represents a payout ratio of just 30% on the EPS of 21.9 pence, so it looks like Barclays still has some flexibility to continue to increase its dividend.

In its letter attached to the annual report, Barclays’ CEO appears to be satisfied with the current CET1 ratio of 13.2% (which is higher than its target ratio of 13%) and confirmed the near-term focus would be on 'return to shareholders and investing to grow the business and we will […] return a greater proportion of those earnings to shareholders’.

Barclays hasn’t given any firm numbers but has promised a ‘progressive ordinary dividend’ and cash returns when appropriate.

How did Barclays perform in the stress test?

With a CET1 ratio of 13.2%, Barclays appears to be in a good shape. But I’m a bit worried about the potential fallout of the adverse economic scenario. According to the stress test of the European Banking Authority, Barclays would lose approximately €16B (roughly £14B) in CET1 capital using the stress test scenario. Additionally, the total level of Risk-Weighted Assets would increase from €354B to €437B, which is an increase of €83B, or £71B, and this would push the CET1 ratio down to 7.28% which is almost half the current CET1 ratio.

Source: European Banking Authority stress test report

Granted, the adverse scenario of the stress test paints a very dark picture for the United Kingdom as it takes an unemployment rate of 8.8% into consideration (more than twice the current unemployment rate) while real estate prices are expected to collapse by approximately 30%.

So, that’s definitely a very adverse scenario, but with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, it’s perhaps good to be cautious.

A CET1 ratio of 7.28% appears to be a bit too low to be satisfied with that, but this doesn’t mean Barclays should not be paying a dividend. Considering the adjusted net income would be £3.7B and the current payout ratio of 30% would represent a total dividend payment of around £1.1B, Barclays should be in a position to add £2.6B per year to its CET1 capital by just retaining the profits.

And if I would keep the total amount of RWA under the adverse scenario unchanged at £374B, retaining £2.6B per year for the next two years would boost the CET1 capital from £27.2B to £32.4B for a CET1 capital ratio of 8.66%. Still not great, but it definitely provides a bigger margin of safety in case things do go wrong in the United Kingdom.

Investment thesis

I’m not objecting against Barclays’ dividend payments, but I also think the bank should predominantly focus on continuing to build its balance sheet rather than rewarding shareholders. Keeping the dividend stable at 6.5 pence per share or even slightly increasing it by a few tenths of a pence per year is totally fine, but I think Barclays should postpone the ‘cash returns’ it mentioned until the balance sheet would be a bit stronger.

Everything is fine in the baseline scenario, but with Brexit still looming around the corner, I would prefer the bank to be safe rather than sorry.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.