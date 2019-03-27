Western Union Stages Turnaround - Plenty Of Work To Do

While Western Union staged an impressive turnaround in 2018, the company still has a long way to go before returning to its pre-2016 levels of profitability and cash flow generation.

By Callum Turcan

The Western Union Company (WU) is a leading player in the consumer to consumer money transfer services market, and that division represented 80% of its revenue in 2018. Western Union also offers cross-border and foreign currency solutions to small and medium sized enterprises, along with bill payment and money order services. As Western Union runs a light ship when it comes to capital expenditures, the financial services company has consistently been free cash flow positive over the past three years. That being said, Western Union is facing some headwinds from competitors like PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) entering the money transfer arena, particularly for cross-border transfers. Western Union yields 4.4% as of this writing and we view that payout as being well-covered with room to grow.

Bumpy past few years

Historically, Western Union’s financials have been a touch volatile. Its net income turned negative in 2017 due to special items relating to the American tax reform bill getting passed into law, which is why Western Union’s operating income offers a better comparison as it relates to measuring the firm’s financial performance. Revenue generation has held steady over the past four years, but its operating and net income dropped precipitously in 2016 and continued to move lower in 2017 before rebounding last year.

Image Shown: A visual representation of Western Union’s uneven financial performance since 2015 Image Source: SEC Filings (I,II), graphic constructed by the author

That uneven performance had a detrimental impact on Western Union’s net operating cash flow generation and ultimately its free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. As the company already runs a light ship when it comes to capital expenditures, there isn’t much room to grow free cash flow by cutting those cash outlays. In fact, we think there are ample reasons that justify Western Union investing more in the business in order to better position itself as new contenders enter its core market. The company did materially boost capital expenditures in 2018 versus its historical average as you can see below.

Image Shown: Uneven financial performance has had a detrimental impact on Western Union’s free cash flow generation Image Source: SEC Filings (I,II), graphic constructed by the author

A lot of the improvement in Western Union’s financial performance since the nadir of 2016 - 2017 stems from sharp reductions in its SG&A expenses. On a GAAP basis, Western Union’s SG&A expenses fell from 30.8% of its revenue in 2016 to just 20.9% in 2018. Management attributes this improvement to the WU Way program and had this to say during the firm’s latest quarterly conference call with investors:

Turning to our operational efficiency accomplishments, the WU Way continue to help us [turn around] the Company better. We implemented more than 40 lean deployments last year, trained more than 6,000 employees on lean processes and achieved approximately $70 million in run rate savings from WU Way driven efficiency programs. These savings helped fund investment in growth initiative technology and core sufficiently such as GDPR.

Digital expansion, such as launching mobile apps in new markets and beefing up the number of markets its website is available in, are playing a key role in bolstering Western Union’s profitability. Western Union’s gross margin, measured as revenue less cost of services divided by revenue, rose by almost 120 basis points from 2016 to 2018. Reduced SG&A expenses combined with rising gross margins boosted Western Union’s GAAP operating margin by over 1,110 basis points during that period.

That being said, note Western Union’s GAAP operating margin in 2018 was still down by over 15 basis points versus 2015 levels and that its gross margin (measured the same way as above) fell by over 70 basis points during this period. While a rebound is apparently underway, Western Union still has plenty of work to do to catch back up to where it was pre-2016.

Dividend coverage

A key consideration when determining if a company is fully capable of meeting its future dividend obligations and possibly growing that payout stems from the health of its balance sheet. Specifically, if the firm has a net debt or net cash position, and how large than position is. Western Union exited 2018 with $3.4 billion in long-term borrowings versus $1.0 billion in cash on hand, good for a net debt position that is just under $2.5 billion. That weighs negatively on its ability to grow its dividend in the future but isn’t so burdensome as to put Western Union’s current payout at risk. Last year, Western Union spent $342 million covering its dividend payments and repurchased $412 million of its stock, which was largely covered by $685 million in free cash flow that period. Share buybacks were in part covered by cash on hand.

We use our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio to evaluate the strength of a company’s dividend coverage going forward. Historical performance is a good place to start when evaluating dividend coverage, but ultimately, it’s the future free cash flow streams that will be paying out future dividends (short of very specific circumstances where the company has an abnormally large net cash position). This process of ours entails conducting pro forma financial analysis and modelling out the firm’s expected free cash flow generation over the next five years. We take into consideration the firm’s net debt as that figure is deducted from its forecasted free cash flow generation (and vis-versa for net cash), with the total going into the numerator of our equation. The denominator is equal to the firm’s expected dividend payments during this five-year period.

Having a solid Dividend Cushion Ratio indicates not only that the firm can readily cover its future dividend obligations, but that there is room for payout growth as well. We give Western Union a Dividend Cushion Ratio of 2.1x, earning the firm a good Dividend Safety rating. Due to the company’s past performance when it comes to dividend increases and its strong Dividend Safety rating, we give Western Union an excellent Dividend Growth rating. Don't forget to pay attention to changing industry structure, however. The Dividend Cushion only measures our expectations of a company's financial capacity. Qualitative considerations can sometimes wreak havoc on dividend health, too.

In any case, Western Union has grown its quarterly payout from $0.125 per share in 2015 to $0.20 per share as of early-2019, as management recently raised the firm’s quarterly payout by just over 5% from fourth quarter 2018 levels.

New ventures mean new opportunities

Western Union partnered up with Amazon Inc (AMZN) back in October 2018 to launch a new payment option for international shoppers. The press release stated:

[Western Union] today announced it is has been engaged by Amazon to launch a new payment option that allows international shoppers to pay in person, in local currency where available, for their online purchases. Amazon is focused on providing international customers with access to millions of products.

This service, dubbed PayCode, will enable consumers to pay for goods in local currencies that previously weren't accepted. More importantly, those purchases can be paid for in cash. Virtual payment options won't be required to facilitate online shopping. Amazon is hoping that by allowing consumers in international markets to pay in a local currency, instead of having to convert their cash into US dollars first, its international growth trajectory will become much stronger.

For Western Union, it gains a much-needed growth opportunity to keep up the momentum realized in 2018. The idea is that consumers could walk up to a Western Union agent (such as a convenience or grocery store) and pay for an online purchase in local currency (cash or other payment method), as long as that payment is made within 48 hours after the order is made (otherwise the purchase is cancelled). Another excerpt from the press release (emphasis added):

Forrester Research estimates that cross-border shopping will make up 20% of e-commerce by 2022, with sales reaching $630 billion. Choice, quality and cost are the main motivations for consumers to shop online from overseas, but there are challenges and concerns about the lack of payment options for consumers who prefer to pay in person or consumers who are not comfortable using online payment methods. Customers in select countries will be offered the new payment option on the Amazon checkout page. Shoppers will be sent a code and instructions on how to make the payment at a participating Western Union agent location. Western Union’s platform will also power the process for cash refunds for product returns.

It is still too early to tell how well this program will work, as half of the battle is getting international consumers to use Amazon’s website for their e-commerce needs in the first place. Western Union’s success is tied to the success of Amazon as far as this venture goes, but it’s a promising sign that Western Union is making a big move like this.

Over the past three years, Western Union’s ROIC, excluding goodwill, has consistently outperformed its WACC. That earns it an excellent Value Creation rating, indicating management has often allocated capital to shareholder value generating projects in the past. We often note that historical performance isn’t indicative of future performance, but that the track-record speaks well when evaluating the firm’s trajectory.

Concluding thoughts

Western Union currently yields 4.4% as of this writing and that payout is well-protected on on a forward-looking financial capacity basis, in our view. As we move deeper into the 21st Century, Western Union wants to become a multi-platform avenue for cross-border payments and foreign currency solutions. Cross-border payments are expected to continue rising, but the question is will Western Union be able to fend off the competition, with an eye on PayPal. Forrester Research expects cross-border transactions to reach $629 billion by 2021, but there are plenty of hurdles to be aware of including geopolitical ones. Western Union is positioning itself to become a nice higher-yielding entity with decent income growth upside, but we're going to remain on the sidelines for now. We think there may be better dividend growth ideas out there.

Image Shown: A deconstruction of our Dividend Cushion Ratio showing how well Western Union can cover its future dividend obligations

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.