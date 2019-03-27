Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On

On a price-to-book basis, oil stocks trade at the biggest discount to the broader S&P 500 since the late 1990s.

If you want to make more money in the stock market, it pays to buy hated industries. And nowadays, you won't find an industry more hated than the energy sector.

Wall Street has soured on the oil patch. On a price-to-book basis, the sector trades at a 50% discount to the broader S&P 500 - the biggest discount since the late 1990s. The last time investors became this pessimistic on oil and gas shares, the industry went on to deliver triple-digit gains over the following five years.

One of my favorite names in this space is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Shares of this pipeline partnership have languished for years. But thanks to the general malaise in the wider industry, investors can now scoop up this dividend machine at a bargain price.

1 Top Stock for 2019… and Beyond

EPD stock trades at a reasonable valuation, first off. Since 2016, traders have batted around units between $25.00 and $30.00 a piece. That has allowed the partnership's earnings to catch up to its stock price.

Right now, EPD stock trades at 12 times forward earnings. Given the company's 10% annual five-year projected profit growth rate, shares look reasonably priced on a price/earnings-to-growth basis. Not cheap, mind you. Enterprise Products Partners has always traded for a premium multiple given the company's entrenched market position and elite management team. Units, however, now trade at some of their lowest valuations in years.

Enterprise also trades at a discount to peers on an EV/EBITDA and forward P/E basis. Some of that discount is warranted, mind you. Rivals like Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) offer slightly faster growth rates. That said, Enterprise still appears to trade at a discount to peers even after factoring in their better expansion prospects.

Company EV/EBITDA Fwd. P/E PEG Ratio Tallgrass Energy, LP 16.5 17.4 1.8 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. 14.2 13.5 1.7 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 13.3 12.0 1.2

Source: Yahoo Finance

Several catalysts could close that valuation gap. First, management announced a $2.0 billion unit buyback program earlier this year. Second, executives expect to bring four new natural gas processing plants, multiple fractionators, and a dedicated natural gas liquids pipeline online by early 2020.

Further out, Enterprise Products Partners has a long growth runway. Shale drilling techniques have unlocked vast swaths of energy supplies across the country. New production, however, has far outstripped the industry's existing infrastructure, resulting in production bottlenecks. To take advantage of this opportunity, Enterprise plowed $4.2 billion into new expansion projects last year. Those investments resulted in record toll income, with total revenues jumping 25% to $36.5 billion in 2018.

Enterprise's growing dividend should keep a firm bid underneath units, too. Over the next five years, Wall Street projects Enterprise's cash flows to grow at a 10% compounded annual clip. That number might be too conservative, given the faster-than-expected production growth we've seen from U.S. shale fields. But let's assume this modest growth rate for the sake of conservatism. In this case, management should have no trouble raising the payout at a low-teen clip given the partnership's modest payout ratio and clean balance sheet.

2018 Full-Year Financial Results

Metric Total Y-o-Y Change Revenues $36.5 billion 25% Distributable Cash Flow $5.99 billion 33% Free Cash Flow $2.0 billion 54%

Source: EPD Investor Relations

In the meantime, investors can lock in an outstanding dividend. Since the partnership went public in 1998, management has boosted the distribution every single year. Over that period, the payout grew at an 8.5% compounded annual clip. Those small, steady increases can really add up over time. Today, EPD stock pays a quarterly distribution of $0.44 per unit, which comes out to an annual yield of 6.0%.

This income stream remains rock solid. Last year, the business generated $6.0 billion in distributable cash flow. Over the same period, management paid out only $3.7 billion to investors. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their profits as dividends. This leaves executives with a little bit of financial wiggle room in the event of a downturn. In the case of Enterprise, the partnership's 61% payout ratio allows unitholders to rest easy at night.

That conservatism applies to Enterprise's balance sheet, too. Today, the business has $3.40 in debt for every dollar generated in adjusted EBITDA. That ratio looks high for the wider oil patch. Wide swings in oil prices can make such leverage dangerous. But Enterprise's pipeline operations make money on the total volume of crude flowing through its network, not the price. Compared to other midstream stocks, the partnership's balance sheet looks conservatively financed.

Data by YCharts

EPD stock, of course, is no sure thing. The growth story here depends in large part on the success of America's shale drilling boom, especially in the West Texas Permian Basin. Analysts estimate top-tier producers need an oil price between $25.00 and $45.00 per barrel to break even on operations. If we see a sustained downturn in energy prices, that will reduce the number of barrels flowing through Enterprise's network and by extension the size of the distributions paid out to unitholders.

Enterprise's growth story also depends on America's booming export market for natural gas liquids like ethane, propane, butane, isobutane, and pentane. At the moment, foreign demand for these commodities remains strong. But if we see a slowdown overseas, Enterprise's big investments in new export terminals could backfire.

Hedge Funds Quietly Buying EPD Stock

That said, smart money investors don't seem worried.

Over the past few quarters, billionaire energy investor T. Boone Pickens has quietly accumulated a 414,900 share position in the business. Enterprise Products Partners now represents the third-largest holding in his portfolio.

Other hedge funds have built positions, too. Last quarter, value investor Charles Davidson revealed a 1.5 million shares stake in EPD stock. Other well-known money managers, including George Soros, Jim Simons, and Ken Griffin, have made outsized bets on this partnership, too.

What do all of the money mavens see in EPD stock? I'd say it means one thing: The oil patch is cheap. And wide-moat businesses like Enterprise Products Partners could deliver outsized returns over the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.