Stock Market Volatility Picks Up As Trade And Brexit Take Center Stage

Last week, the US special prosecutor sent his report to the Attorney General that seems to end one chapter of uncertainty when it comes to collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives during the 2016 Presidential election. The issue had hung over markets like a dark cloud threatening impeachment and additional indictments for the past two years. While the issue had little impact on the US stock market, it was likely a factor in the background for traders and investors. While there are likely to be additional investigations considering the political divisiveness that continues to dominate the news cycle, the 2020 Presidential campaign in the US is kicking into high gear which will undoubtedly continue to provoke periods of uncertainty.

Over the coming days and weeks, it is now likely that we will see the market's focus shift to the trade negotiations between the US and China and the ongoing saga of Brexit between the UK and EU. Both of these issues are likely to create periods of volatility in the US stock market which displayed the first signs of increased price variance in March. Stocks took the elevator shaft to the downside from October through December 2018. Since then, the recovery had been impressive, but the trajectory of the recovery lacked the volatility witnessed during the stock market correction. The VIX index measures the levels of implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to rise during corrective periods and fall when stocks are rising. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product (VIXY) could be an excellent tool to capture some of the periods when stocks will suffer corrections over the coming weeks as price variance appears to be on the rise again in the equity markets.

Stocks made an impressive recovery

The S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract fell from a high at 2944.75 in early October 2018 to a low at 2316.75 in late December, a decline of 21.3%.

As the weekly chart highlights, after the decline in Q4 stocks experienced a reversal of fortune in Q1 2019 as the E-Mini rose to a high at 2866 on March 21 where it ran into some selling. The stock market also ran into a brief corrective period in early March which has turned into a choppy month for stocks. The 50% retracement level of the move from the October 2018 high to the December low stood at 2630.75, and the E-Mini was still significantly above that level which is now technical support on March 27 as it was at the 2800 level.

Earnings and economic data could provide a mixed picture for Q1

The first quarter of 2019 comes to an end this Friday on March 29 which means the earnings season is coming at us over the coming weeks. Corporate tax reform is likely to continue to keep earnings strong enough to provide support for share prices. During the first quarter, economic data slipped but the first three months of the year are typically a period where growth slows. Moreover, we must remember that the government shutdown at lasted from December through January had an impact on the data. At the same time, after strong growth in 2018, it should come as no surprise that the economy is experiencing a period of slower growth. Moreover, the weather conditions were far from ideal across the US during Q1 which weighed on economic conditions.

Additionally, the US economy does not exist in a vacuum, and slower growth in China and sluggish conditions in Europe are bound to affect Us multinational companies. Moreover, the dollar has been strong throughout the first three months of 2019 which weighs on profits for those US companies doing business around the world. The recent data cause the US central bank to reverse its course which is a mixed blessing for stocks.

The Fed injected support in stocks

The Fed told markets its plans to leave rates unchanged in 2019 and guided that the Fed Funds would only move higher by 25 basis points once in 2020. Moreover, the central bank rolled out a program to end balance sheet reduction by September 2019. On the one hand, the Fed's decision came on the back of a reduction in their projection for economic growth to 2.1% for this year which is a warning sign for stocks. On the other, stable interest rates along the yield curve are supportive of equity prices. While many market analysts are warning that the inversion of the yield curve is a harbinger of a coming recession, the Fed's action at their March meeting is likely to have a stimulative effect on the economy over the coming months. At the same time, the move is likely to slow or stop the ascent of the US dollar against other world currencies which would bolster corporate profits for multinational companies as a weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive in global markets.

The Fed injected stimulus into the stock market, but two issues continue to threaten global economic growth and could cause the stock market to stumble over the coming weeks.

Trade and Brexit - the next shoes to drop

One of the most bullish factors for the stock market since the end of 2018 has been optimism that the US and China would reach a compromise when it comes to the ongoing trade dispute. The market had hoped that the two sides would agree and sign a new framework for commerce that would end the wave of tariffs and retaliatory measures by the end of March. However, negotiators are still at the table working on the framework for a deal that Presidents Trump and Xi could sign that would give both leaders the opportunity to claim victories for their respective countries.

When it comes to China, the slowdown in their economy caused by the trade dispute is a reason why they are anxious to settle the issue. In the US, the upcoming Presidential election cycle is a reason why President Trump desires an agreement where he can claim he leveled the playing field and fulfilled one of the primary promises made on the campaign trail in 2016. Both sides want a deal which is why the odds favor an agreement sooner rather than later. However, any delays would likely cause concerns and could cause periodic selloffs in the stock market over the coming weeks. Any deal will be complicated, and each side is likely to negotiate and continue to threaten up until the final hour. Therefore, the news cycle each day will provide plenty of ammunition for stock market volatility until the deal is complete.

While March was supposed to be a month where the trade deal between the US and China was complete, it was also the line in the sand for Brexit on the other side of the Atlantic. Prime Minister May agreed with the leaders of the EU on a deal that her Parliament rejected by an overwhelming margin. With the March 29 deadline for hard Brexit only days away, the two sides agreed to a short extension into June. Brexit is an issue that could cause volatility to grip markets across all asset classes. The extension means that the period where price variance can rise is now pushed into June. The Parliament shows no signs of backing down nor does the leadership of the EU. When the Fed spoke of risks to global economic conditions, they specifically pointed to the situation between the UK and the EU.

VIXY - buy on stock market strength and sell on weakness

Stocks went a long way down during the final months of 2018, and they came a long way back in Q1 2019. As we head into the second quarter of this year, the coming earnings season, trade with China, and Brexit are likely to move stock prices up and down like a yo-yo. The VIX index fell to a low at 12.37 in mid-March when the stock market its high, but it recently spiked to the 17.85 level on March 25 and was trading at 16.04 on March 27. The low on March 19 was the lowest level for the volatility index since early October 2018.

Given the potential for a choppy period in stocks, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product could be an excellent short-term tool for selling rallies and buying dips in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures market for those who do not trade in the futures arena. The fund summary for VIXY states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.

VIXY is a liquid product with $168.69 million in net assets and over 1.88 million shares changing hands each day. I rarely take positions in VIXY that last for more than a few days at a time, but over the coming weeks, buying VIXY when stocks are rallying and taking profits as periodic corrections occur could be the optimal approach to grinding profits with the instrument.

I expect stock market volatility to increase over the coming weeks as trade and Brexit take center stage in the minds of market participants. Sentiment could change on a daily or even an hour-by-hour basis based on news reports. VIXY would be the perfect tool for those who wish to profit from an increase in price variance in the stock market at the beginning of the second quarter as uncertainty may be the most certain factor when it comes to share prices.

