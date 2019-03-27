Shaky Pillars Of Retirement Security

Thought For The Day: All of the various pillars of retirement security could use some shoring up right now.

Time For A ‘Barbell’ Strategy?

“Pairing high-yield corporate bonds and other credit assets with high-quality government debt in a dynamic ‘barbell’ strategy has been a good way to generate income while limiting downside risk. This is mainly because the return streams tend to be negatively correlated; one does well when the other struggles, and a manager can alter the weightings as valuations and conditions change.” (AllianceBernstein)

Muni Math

“In 2019, the highest marginal tax bracket is 37% and the 3.8% Health Care Act tax also applies to investment income, giving us a maximum marginal tax rate of 40.8%.1 Thus, if you had a muni bond that was yielding 2%, then it had a tax equivalent yield of 3.4% (2% / (1 – 40.8%). In other words, a taxable bond would need to yield at least 3.4% to provide a comparable return.” (BlackRock)

Brexit Today

“British lawmakers have submitted 16 proposals ahead of tonight's so-called 'indicative votes' on Brexit. These options will be whittled down by the Speaker later today, but come tonight's vote, we think there is a real risk that parliament decides to back a proposal that is unacceptable to the EU.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

GAO Report On Retirement Security

“Of those 55 and older, 48 percent had nothing put away in a 401(k)-style defined contribution plan or an individual retirement account, according to a GAO estimate for 2016 that was released Tuesday. That’s an improvement from the 52 percent without retirement money in 2013. Two in five of such households did have access to a traditional pension, also known as a defined benefit plan. However, 29 percent of older Americans had neither a pension nor any assets in a 401(k) or IRA account.” (Bloomberg)

Thought For The Day

The Bloomberg headline reads “Half of Older Americans Have Nothing in Retirement Savings,” but that doesn’t seem accurate, though the fault is not Bloomberg’s.

The story, quoted above, is based on an update by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and it is GAO that counts those who have nothing in a 401(k) or IRA as having saved nothing for retirement, which may be technically correct, but of course having saved nothing while owning a traditional pension is not the same as having nothing. That distinction belongs to the 29 percent of Americans who have neither, and even that doesn’t tell the whole story. Some likely large proportion of that cohort own their own homes.

But the data tell us that many older homeowners today still carry mortgage debt and are the fastest growing segment of credit-card debtholders.

So, all things told, the large numbers of specifically older Americans lacking a foothold in retirement assets or mired in debt are a socioeconomic siren growing louder all the time. Among the implications are that Americans will increasingly rely on Social Security for their retirement income. But there too we have a shaky pillar for retirement security, and that is not only because the system’s underfunding implies a depletion of cash reserves just 15 years from now. The other reason is that Medicare costs continually rise and Part B premiums are deducted automatically from one’s Social Security benefit. Most of the Social Security check will remain, but you can see where this is going: If Congress must reduce benefits (barring a costly fix within the next 15 years) to something like 79% of current benefits, and if healthcare costs continue to rise and eat up a bigger chunk of one’s Social Security check, then the key pillar of Americans’ retirement security becomes that much wobblier.

And so we return to GAO’s findings about poor, or non-existent retirement savings. It behooves any pre-retiree to ask what pillars will be holding up his or her retirement fort. Besides Social Security, there are traditional pensions, which only a small and declining number of Americans own today; there are employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s and individual savings like IRAs. Account balances in these savings vehicles are generally not high enough. And even the homeowners among the population are not immune to the growing challenges of rising debt and health-care costs, and all are at the mercy of fiscal risks.

Consequently, though headlines based on the GAO’s recent retirement update may overstate the problem, it is to be hoped that they occasion some introspection on what retirement pillars we will be standing on. And, if those pillars are insufficiently stable, now is a fine time to start fixing that foundation.

