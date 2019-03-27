UGAZ Weekly: Bearish Case Develops

Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views on the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA: UGAZ). UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. The S&P GSCI is measured primarily on a world production weighted basis and comprises the principal physical commodities that are the subject of active and liquid futures markets. Therefore, this index provides investors with a reliable and publicly available benchmark for investment performance in the natural gas market.

Despite persistent inventory deficits in the US natural gas complex, natural gas futures pulled back sharply last week, amid weakening global demand and looming uncertainties on world’s economic growth. With these developments, I expect UGAZ shares to remain pressured for the time being, given this weakening backdrop.

Natural gas stocks

US natural gas inventory withdrawal decelerated (w/w), down only 3.95% to 1 143 Bcf on the March 8 – 15 period. Despite this slight stockpile decline, natural gas seasonality shortage advances, establishing 33.3% or 600.8 Bcf below the five-year average and 22.3% or 342 Bcf under last year’s levels. However, with the approach shoulder season, heating should ease the pressure on gas inventories and therefore send UGAZ shares further down.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand part, natural gas equilibrium deteriorated considerably over the week, sending aggregate demand below total US supply on the March 13-20 period. Indeed, while aggregate supply advanced marginally, up 0.1% (w/w) to 93.5 Bcf/d, following steadying marketed and dry production, net imports from Canada, up 4.1% (w/w) to 5.1 Bcf/d contributed to supply steadiness. On the other side, demand dipped moderately, down 6.4% (w/w) to 91.3 Bcf/d, concomitant to plunging residential demand, down 16.8% (w/w) to 30.3 Bcf/d and slowing exports to Mexico, down 2.1% (w/w) to 4.6 Bcf/d. With these developments, gas fundamentals remain weak and should continue to weigh on UGAZ shares.

In the meantime, UGAZ shares corrected robustly, down 8.09% (w/w) to $32.49, following dwindling natural gas backdrop.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) published by the CFTC, net spec positioning on natural gas futures continued to dip, down 15.45% (w/w) to 27 972 net short contracts on the March 12-19 period. This decline has been due to strong short accumulations, up 4.47% (w/w) to 297 090 contracts and was partly offset by moderate long accrual, up 3.45% (w/w) to 269 118 contracts. Concomitantly, UGAZ shares advanced healthily, up 5.7% (w/w) to $35.78 per share.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net speculative length drop accelerated, down 251.76% to 27 972 net short contacts, whereas UGAZ’s YTD decrease loses pace, down 10.73% (w/w) to $35.78 per share.

Weak global gas pricing and lenient weather guidance bring renewed downside risks on UGAZ shares.

Since my last article and as expected UGAZ shares dipped significantly, down 8.09% (w/w) to $32.49, amid a lenient weather pattern spreading over the US. Going forward, the National Weather Service expects an improvement in temperatures for the beginning of April, with warmer-than-average forecasts anticipated for the West and Southeastern parts of the country. Given that, natural gas demand should further dip in the coming week, bringing renewed headwinds on the flammable complex and on UGAZ shares. Furthermore and despite robust liquefied natural gas demand witnessed in recent weeks, weak global gas pricing in Asian markets and increasing global economic fears bring additional bearish momentum on US gas exports and thus on UGAZ shares.

Source: National Weather Service

Given the increasing worries hovering over natural gas demand, high US supply, weakening power burns and sluggish heating needs will continue to put downward pressure on gas futures and UGAZ shares. Consequently, my bearish view on UGAZ shares remains unchanged for the time being and I recommend giving priority to a direct investment in DGAZ, corresponding to UGAZ bearish equivalent.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.