The Price Boeing Is Paying

With two Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 8 crashes in a matter of months, the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX hardly comes as a surprise. In a previous report, I had a look at why I understand the grounding from a safety and design perspective. In this report, I want to have a step-by-step look at the financial consequences the grounding might have on Boeing. There already have been estimates available ranging from $115 million to several billions as deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX have been halted.

The report will consider two scenarios; In one scenario, the grounding results in flight cancellations in which case Boeing has to pay for the missed lease rates for airlines and the missed profits for airlines as well as depreciation. In the second scenario, Boeing pays for the depreciation for the grounded jets as well the higher lease rates and added fuel costs.

Grounded jets and lease rates

Table 1: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX fleet (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Note: numbers exclude 2 hull losses

A good starting point to assess any costs Boeing might have is to look at how many jets are actually grounded. Up until February, Boeing delivered 376 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and an additional 10 were delivered in March until Boeing stopped delivering jets to customers. These 386 jets have a combined value of over $20B. Since the second crash with the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing’s market cap declined by roughly $30B. I received some inputs from readers who considered Boeing shares to oversold because the decline in market cap is in excess of the value of the jets. With the value of the grounded jets being lower than the market cap decline, I do not think this is a sign that Boeing shares are oversold. In fact, these two numbers cannot be compared when solely looking at market caps and total value. If you take into account price-to-earnings and approximates on the profits for these 386 jets, you would see that there is additional downside running in the tens of dollars per share, and even then, I still don’t think you can assess downside by looking at the grounded fleet. For those considering the value of the grounded jets as a measure of downside, it is important to understand that, currently, cost accumulation has added pressure on Boeing’s earnings, but those costs likely won’t be as high as the value of the grounded fleet. Going forward, Boeing has to get the MAX to the required safety standard and regain confidence to keep the backlog at least stable and possibly expand it.

I think that positioning yourself for cancellations is premature, especially since backlogs are not fully valued in Boeing’s share price, and they shouldn’t. If you now factor in cancellations in the share prices, you are accounting for something that has never been part of the share price appreciation since orders are never fully valued in Boeing’s share prices, nor are they in the company’s financial reports.

The lease rate for the grounded aircraft is approximated at $33.5 million to $41.1 million per month. This is a cash item, non-cash items in the form of depreciation would be $83.3 million per month. Combining these items, the costs of the grounding would be $116.75 million to $124.34 million per month. This number fetches reasonably well with the $115 million per month found by J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman.

The figure of $115 million does not include any leased capacity to fill the gap the Boeing 737 MAX 8 leaves. Leasing an aircraft for just a couple of months is relatively expensive, and we think, in most cases, Boeing would be better off paying a fee per missed passenger profits to airlines. Nevertheless, airlines will also want to carry the passengers they sold tickets and pass the expenses to Boeing. If Boeing were to pay for this lease capacity, it would cost >$1.25 million per airplane per month or $485 million per month for the entire grounded fleet.

Lost profit

As mentioned, in the first scenario, the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX leads to cancellation of flights, so Boeing would have to compensate airlines for that. A company such as Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), which does not have an all-Boeing 737 MAX fleet but does have an all-Boeing 737 fleet, generates roughly $24 profit per passenger with a load factor of 83.4% at 5 flights per day and a fleet of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft. If we account for the reduced fuel consumption of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, this would add up to $0.6 million missed profits per aircraft per month. With a grounded fleet of 384 jets, that adds up to $245 million per month. If we tweak the numbers slightly, where we use exactly 5 flights per day instead of 5.02 flights found from Southwest Airlines data and put the load factor at industry average of 85%, we get to lost profits of $238 million.

Costs for Boeing

In the first scenario, where all MAX flights are cancelled and Boeing has to compensate for this on top of paying lessors the lease fees and depreciation, the costs would be between $360 million and $375 million per month.

In the second scenario, Boeing would pay the depreciation, the additional leases to carry on flight operations, and the additional fuel expenses due to the use of older less efficient aircraft. The additional fuel consumption would be 1.56 million litres per day or nearly 50 million litres per month, which would amount to added costs of $24 million per month. In the second scenario, the bill would be significantly higher for Boeing, namely $590 million to $600 million per month. This includes ~$85 million in depreciation costs, $485 million for additional short-term leases, and ~$25 million in additional fuel expenses.

What is clear is that the longer the grounding takes, the more it is going to cost Boeing, and those costs are running in the hundreds of millions per month. The costs of a 1-month grounding would amount to $0.60-1.05 per share, excluding costs of the software fix and the delivery stop.

Currently, I do expect that the costs of finalizing the software fix and flight testing will be relatively low compared to the costs Boeing has to carry for having the Boeing 737 MAX fleet grounded. The big question at this stage is how long the grounding will last. At this point, I’d expect that Boeing would like to have the fleet back in the air within 3 months, which would bring the costs to $1.1-1.8B depending on the scenario. I believe Boeing is looking to have the fleet back in the air within 2 months, which would bring costs to $0.75-1.2B. What should be considered is that some airlines will not necessarily seek for compensation but might be looking for revisions in delivery schedules and milestone payments. Boeing will likely discuss with each individual customer in what way they will be compensated.

What should also be considered is that the delivery stop will impact the company’s Q1 results, and that impact will be far bigger than the monthly costs of the grounding. March tends to be a month in which deliveries start to accelerate and usually accounts for half of the Q1 deliveries on the Boeing 737 program. The grounding is likely to impact roughly 40 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries. These jets would have a value of $2.1B. In each subsequent month until July, the costs would be at least $1.8B.

Conclusion

In this report, I’ve shown that the $115 million in rental fees likely is only one part of the costs Boeing will be facing. Additional costs such as compensation to airlines for missed profits and additional leased capacity and higher fuel bills could send costs to between $360 million and $600 million per month, while each month of production stops would delay $1.8-2.1B in revenues.

That means that a 3-month grounding could cost Boeing between $6.9B and $7.6B, where it should be noted that delayed revenues make up for 80-90% of this figure. A 2-month grounding could cost Boeing $4.7-5.2B including $4B in delayed revenues. For Boeing, it is key to roll out a robust fix that includes hardware and software improvements and have that fix thoroughly tested before having the MAX return to service. Boeing must restore confidence with airlines, aviation administrations around the world and passengers. If this aircraft returns in service too early, there is no way for Boeing to restore confidence in the MAX. Boeing likely will be facing a charge in its first quarter results, but one should also take into account that these costs of $1-2B directly coming from the grounding are small compared Boeing’s backlog for the Boeing 737 MAX. Some customers could indeed be walking away from their orders, but if the fixes prove to be working, which I expect to be the case, there is no reason to assume that Boeing will see major reductions in its backlog.

For the first quarter, I’d expect Boeing to guide lower on commercial airplanes deliveries and recognize a charge related to the grounding. Both of these elements are expected to pressure full year earnings.

What remains to be said is that I feel that both accidents could have been prevented if Boeing designed a better stability system with proper documentation, but the FAA seems to have played a not so flattering role in this as well. What should also be noted is that crew handling should be investigated properly as well, since execution on some memory items would have turned the MCAS system off preventing a nose down pitch.

The outcome of criminal probes can take quite some time, but that is something that could hurt the FAA and Boeing and possibly even Ethiopian Airlines. The results of the preliminary crash report should provide some form of guidance to what happened or did not happen to the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8. As an investor, I currently wait for the dust to settle before making decisions to sell or expand my position, as I believe that Boeing will be fixing the mess they made, which should provide more confidence in Boeing’s product and backlog.

Currently, a fix, which is a combination of software and hardware solutions, has been observed by the FAA. Given the role of the FAA, I do not think the Boeing 737 MAX is in the safe zone yet, but I do think that the risk-reward profile has improved significantly from a week or two ago since more information has become available, and Boeing seems to have accelerated work on a fix, while the production line has been halted to catch up on delayed work. What should be kept in mind is that while these crashes are tragic, eventually, the health of the global economy is going to play the bigger role in Boeing's share price movement.

Note: After finalizing this report, it was reported that China has suspended the airworthiness certification for the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The impact of this decision is not known yet, but I will provide more information in the comment section or in a separate report when needed.

