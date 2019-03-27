Probing ResMed For A Swing Trade

Despite a stretched valuation, the stock is still 'cheap' in relation to its usual readings on several valuation metrics.

We saw a supportive chart, and growth through acquisitions as well as future demand from sleep apnea patients globally in conjunction with an aging population as reasons to buy.

Under our investing approach, we seek to find stocks that have been unfairly beaten down that offer value, chart support, and the chance to see rapid-return bounces when the market reprices the stock. Today, we want you to be aware of a play we recently recommended at BAD BEAT Investing, that we continue to see upside in, even if the first gains have been made.

We want to talk to you about shares of ResMed (RMD) which recently plunged over 20% lower following its earnings report earlier this year. This had been a high-flying stock with a premium valuation. Stocks like these usually tend to rebound following a sharp earnings-related drop, so we took the opportunity to pounce on this play, but still see upside. We like what we are seeing here. While the results were mostly positive, there are concerns about the core business, but those seem overdone. We think that you can let shares come down again and then look to ride shares higher.

We identified the initial entry based on zones in the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Generally following these steep drops, the stock trades a bit lower then rebounds. As such, we think you can let the name come down a bit more and then get ready for a rally.

The play

Target entry: $89-$92

Stop: $85-$87

Target exit: $105-$110

While the initial bounce has passed, there is still upside from the current levels of $100 in our opinion, particularly longer term. In the short term, we see shares challenging $105-$110 soon:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Of course, the charts mean little if there are no fundamental reasons to consider investing. Let us discuss.

Fundamental discussion

Why did the stock fall so hard? It turns out the company actually beat earnings expectations on the bottom line. The company posted Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, surpassing the consensus analysts' estimate of $0.95. This is a sizable beat, and came as sales were below expectations. You see, sales were $20 million below expectations, despite growing from last year. When trading north of 40 times earnings, the stock was priced for perfection.

Should we worry? Well look, overall, the company delivered solid results in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Revenue here in the Americas grew 15% over the prior year period. However, outside of this region, there was some concern. We saw that total revenue from its sleep and respiratory care products in Europe, Asia, and other international markets fell 2% from last year. adjusting for currency, they were up 1%.

Source: ResMed Q2 Slide Deck

So, the growth in core businesses were a concern but what may be worrying the Street is that the company's overall growth was also boosted by acquisitions as it bought home-care software provider HEALTHCAREfirst recently, and picked up software provider MatrixCare in fiscal Q2, as well as Propeller Health.

MatrixCare in particular was a pricey acquisition. RMD stated that the acquisition price was $750 million in cash, which was paid for with its credit facility. The thing is, the purchase price was expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted gross margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which it appeared it was, given the earnings performance. But the price was high, as the purchase price of $750 million represented a valuation multiple of 25 times the expected calendar year 2018 EBITDA of $30 million. That is steep in our estimation, but in a sector like this, nothing comes cheap.

Another negative here is that after this MatrixCare acquisition, the company announced that it was suspending its share buyback program as a result of the acquisition, which added downward pressure on the stock price. We believe if and when that program is reinstated, shares will rise. With the momentum in the stock, all it took was a mistake to send shares down. Well, the less than stellar revenue number in Q2 triggered a shellacking in shares.

We actually like the MatrixCare deal long term as more and more older folks are retiring and wishing to stay in their home, or out of the hospital at all costs. It is human nature, and our opinion your right, to live as independently as possible. Having this solution bodes well for the company, and ResMed is focusing on keeping people at home. The MatrixCare pickup was wise as it provides cloud-based electronic health record software for long-term care facilities, to help complement its own core businesses. However, the Street is not pleased, given the quarterly results. We believe that one quarter does not make a trend, and investors will bid the stock back up given the promising future of the name.

The company is really focused on health associated with sleep. One key condition, which is really undiagnosed in many areas, is sleep apnea. This condition can create many issues, and the global prevalence of the condition creates an unmet need.

Source: Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

According to the epidemiological literature, over 80% of those with the condition have no idea they have it. That is a public health reality.

Source: Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

The company's products seek to alleviate this terrible issue which is linked to increased risk for heart attacks, strokes and more. In conjunction, the company also focuses on respiratory care, and the treatment of COPD, which is related to sleep apnea in many ways. By helping alleviate and monitor these situations from home (and inpatient), the company is doing quite well and has a strong vision for the future.

Make no mistake, the company has an impressive growth track:

Source: ResMed Q2 Slide Deck

Can this continue? We believe so. As such, we think that the Street is likely to bid the name back up given one quarter does not make a trend.

Valuation?

From a simple valuation standpoint, the stock looks expensive. Earnings are forecast to grow about 10% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 26x and the trailing PE ratio is 32x. The company’s book value is currently around $14 so at nearly $100 per share we are 7x book. The PEG ratio is well above 1.0, and the Enterprise value/EBITDA ratio is 21. While this looks way out of line, keep in mind that historically speaking, these ratios are actually lower than where they have traded in the past, thanks mostly due to big gains in earnings over the years.

While organic growth in the short term is low, acquisitions will fuel growth. Further, the valuation we believe reflects the market pricing in future demand for products based on the growing prevalence of sleep apnea, as well as an aging population.

Take home

This is a very interesting company that is priced for future growth. ResMed’s growth is largely driven by acquisitions, with the company acquiring nearly a dozen companies in the last 4 years. Revenues disappointed, but earnings growth is solid. When a stock like this falls hard, it tends to take a few weeks, but usually rebounds just as sharply. We think that you can consider rolling the dice here, but especially if the stock falls back toward the $90 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.