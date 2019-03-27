Yield Curve Inversion Suggests New All-Time Highs For Stocks

Contrary to popular belief, there is little theoretical or conceptual support for using inversion of the 10Y-3M Treasury yield curve as an asset allocation signal to sell stocks.

Contrary to popular belief, there is little theoretical or conceptual support for using inversion of the 10Y-3M Treasury yield curve as a leading indicator of recessions.

After an inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve, the historical pattern has been for the U.S. economy to continue to expand and for the stock market to make new highs.

As most readers of this article are probably aware, the 10-year minus 3-month US Treasury yield curve has recently "inverted." There has been a flood of commentary in the financial media (including over 20 articles on Seeking Alpha) with pundits claiming that this inversion "signal" portends an imminent recession in the US and that this forthcoming recession portends an associated major decline in the stock market.

At the very outset of this article, I want to make it clear that my detailed research suggests that the 10Y-3M yield curve is not a good predictor of recessions. Nor is it a good indicator of draw-down risk in an investment portfolio. I will be publishing several articles in the coming days, including in-depth research reports in Successful Portfolio Strategy, where I explain exactly why yield curve inversions do not provide good signals for recession forecasting and/or for asset allocation decisions.

The purpose of this particular article is to point out that even if you take it at face value the claim that yield curve inversion is a good predictor of recessions (which it is not), the historical record suggests that the current bull market is likely to continue onward for a substantial period of time and that there is significant upside potential for U.S. stocks going forward.

Which Yield Curve Should Be Used To Forecast Recession? Why?

What happens to the economy and stocks after yield curve inversions? As I will be discussing in Successful Portfolio Strategy, what happens to the economy and stocks after yield curve inversions depends very much on which yield curve you are looking at. For example, the 10Y Treasury minus Fed Funds yield curve has historically provided many false positive signals of recessions.

Figure 1: 10-Year Treasury Minus Fed Funds Rate Yield Curve: Many False Signals

This signal extracted from this particular yield curve, based on inversion, generated some false positives in the mid-1960s, many false positives all throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and a false positive around 2005. Furthermore, using inversions of this yield curve as a "sell" signal in an asset allocation model would have produced many trading "whipsaws" and poor investment performance.

So which, if any, yield curve should be used for purposes of recession forecasting? Many different yield curves - there are hundreds of possible maturity combinations that can be used - could be used to extract a recession signal that is derived from inversion of that particular curve. As it turns out, researchers have discovered that inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve has apparently been - and I use this term intentionally - a pretty good lead indicator of recessions.

Figure 2: Inversion of The 10Y-3M Treasury Yield Curve Appears To Work Well As a Signal

Proponents of the 10Y-3M yield curve inversion signal frequently claim that this indicator has predicted 7 out of the last 7 recessions. While this statement is arguably accurate, it can be a bit misleading unless it is qualified. First of all, using daily price data, the 10Y-3M yield curve produced a false negative in the late 1950s. Second, as can be seen from Figure 2 above, the 10Y-3M yield curve inversion signal produced false positives in 1966, 1998, and early 2006. If these four failures were taken into account, the track record of the 10y-3M yield curve inversion signal would only be 4 of 8. Proponents of the 10Y-3M inversion signal generally suppress the latter two false positives by using monthly or quarterly data. Although this practice is questionable, for purposes of this article, we will go along with this assumption. Using these criteria, the 10Y-3M inversion signal has a track record of 6 out of 8 - and 6 out of the last 6. This seems like a reasonably good track record for a leading indicator, from a purely statistical point of view.

But there is a critical question that is rarely if ever asked: Is there any solid theoretical or conceptual basis for using the 10Y-3M yield curve to forecast recessions? Is there any solid theoretical or conceptual basis for preferring this yield curve to any other yield curve? The answer to this question is: No, there isn't. As I will be discussing at length in Successful Portfolio Strategy in the next few days and weeks, from a conceptual point of view, there is very little theoretical or conceptual support for using yield curves at all to predict recessions. Furthermore, to the extent that yield curves are used at all for predicting recessions, there is definitely good conceptual reasons to use yield curves other than the 10Y-3M.

The proponents of using yield curve inversions as recession signals have settled on using a yield curve that best fits their narrative, even though there is virtually no conceptually sound basis for using it. Furthermore, in a report that I will post on Successful Portfolio Strategy in the next 10 days, I will show that the statistical "success" of the 10Y-3M yield curve inversion signal is spurious - it is due to poor statistical analysis.

In sum, the widespread preference for the 10Y-3M yield curve for purposes of recession forecasting is the result of a combination of illegitimate "data-mining," and shoddy statistical practices.

What Has Historically Happened to The Economy and Stocks After the 10Y-3M Yield Curve Inverts?

Although there is little or conceptual justification for using the 10Y-3M yield curve as a basis for predicting recessions within a 6-to-18-month timeframe, we will play dumb for now and simply take this indicator at face value in the way that it is employed by most of its proponents - i.e. as a leading indicator of recessions. What has historically happened in each of the last 8 business cycles after the first inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve? Note that we use monthly data in Figure 3 below in order to filter out false positives in 1998 and early 2006.

Figure 3: The Economy And Stocks After the 10Y-3M Yield Curve Inverts

Let's first look at what has historically occurred to the economy after the 10Y-3M yield curve has registered its first inversion of the business cycle. The first thing to note is that the range of outcomes is quite wide. From the date of the first yield curve inversion in a cycle until recession, the time elapsed ranges from 4 years to 6 months. Including only the past 6 cycles, the range is 17 to 6 months.

Now, let's look at what has historically occurred to stocks during this time. The first thing to observe is that cyclically-associated bull markets tend to continue trend higher for some time after the inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve. The median time from the inversion until the end of the cyclically-associated bull market (and the start of a cyclically-associated major drawdown) was about 11 months. The median upside of the S&P 500 until the peak of the cyclically-associated bull market cycle is reached was 16.03% (not including dividends).

The implication that can be derived from this analysis of the historical data is that a yield curve inversion does not signal an immediate end to the US economic expansion. Most importantly, the inversion does not signal an immediate end of an ongoing cyclically-associated bull market. Indeed, historical precedent suggests that after an inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve, the S&P 500 is likely to register fairly significant upside until the peak of the cyclically-associated bull market is reached.

Digging A Little Deeper Into History

Digging a little deeper into the historical data, we find that there were two instances out of seven possible cases in which a cyclically-associated bear market had gotten underway before the yield curve inverted. In other words, in these two instances, the yield curve inversion provided a late signal for getting out of stocks. You could say that in these instances - as far as the US equity market was concerned - the signal supplied by the inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve provided a "false negative".

However, digging a bit deeper, one notes that in both of these instances, the cyclically-associated bear market was triggered by exogenous shocks. In 1973 the shock was supplied by the Arab Oil Embargo, and in 2000 it was delivered by the bursting of the US tech stock bubble.

A recession was also ultimately triggered by both of these exogenous shocks. However, in both of these instances, the US stock market essentially "detected" the macroeconomic significance of these shocks before the yield curve did.

The implication that can be derived from this limited sample of historical experiences is that cyclically-associated bull markets typically do not reach their peak until significantly after the 10Y-3M yield curve has inverted unless there has been a macroeconomically significant exogenous shock that has imperiled the business cycle (and which the yield curve has not yet fully discounted).

How Can This Historical Information Be Used To Make Portfolio Strategy Decisions Today?

I want to be clear that my own portfolio strategy - which I explain in detail in Successful Portfolio Strategy - does not use the 10Y-3M yield curve as a significant input.

However, if one believed that the 10Y-3M inversion signal was significant, and took it at face value, this is how I would go about thinking about how to apply it to the present situation:

The data on yield curve inversions is divided into two categories: A) Yield curve inversions that happened before major cyclically-associated drawdowns; B) Yield curve inversions that happened after major cyclically-associated drawdowns. As stated earlier, major cyclically associated drawdowns have always occurred after the 10y-3M yield curve has inverted - unless there has been a major macroeconomically significant shock which has imperiled the economic expansion.

Historically, only in instances in which a macroeconomically significant shock occurred that imperiled the economic expansion has the S&P 500 peaked before the yield curve inverts. Normally - in the absence of macroeconomically significant shocks that imperil the economic expansion (and which the yield curve has failed to fully discount) - the stock market peaks a significant amount of time after the 10Y-3M yield curve inverts.

Relating this to present circumstances, it should be noted that there have been no major macroeconomically significant shocks that have imperiled the ongoing business cycle (and which the yield curve failed to properly discount). Therefore, the current situation of the US stock market most likely falls under the first category of yield curve inversions - the US stock market is in a situation in which the end of the cyclically associated bull market is likely to occur significantly after the 10Y-3M yield curve has inverted.

How much after the inversion of the 10Y-3M can we expect the current cyclically associated bull market to end? Based only on the historical experiences with yield curve inversions, a reasonable expectation would be about 11 months, with a pretty wide margin of error.

My own modeling of cyclically-associated bull markets - which does not factor in the 10Y-3M yield curve, and which I describe fully in Successful Portfolio Strategy - suggests that the end of the current cyclically-associated bull market is most probably at least 9-15 months away. My modeling also strongly suggests that the S&P 500 will make significant new highs before the end of the current business cycle. Our base-case scenario is that the peak for the S&P 500 index during the current cyclically-associated bull market will be most likely be the range of about 3100-3400 - with the margin of error being skewed to the upside of this estimate.

Conclusion

Yield curve inversions are not good predictors of recessions. I will elaborate more fully on the conceptual and statistical reasons for this assessment in Successful Portfolio Strategy. However, in this article, I have shown that, even if you take the 10Y-3M yield curve inversion "signal" at face value, as advocated by its proponents, this does not imply an immediate end to the ongoing cyclically-associated bull market. To the contrary, the history of 10Y-3M yield curve inversions strongly suggests that the ongoing cyclically-associated bull market still has a fairly significant amount of room to run and that there is still significant potential upside for the S&P 500 for the rest of 2019, and/or until the end of the current cyclically-associated bull market cycle.

Postscript note on the key definition: I define a "cyclically-associated bull market" as any trough-to-peak increase in the S&P 500 index of 25% or more which is associated with the expansion phase of the US business cycle. I define a "cyclically associated major decline" as any peak-to-trough decline in the S&P 500 index of 10% or more which is associated with the recession phase of the US business cycle. These concepts are developed in great depth in Successful Portfolio Strategy.

I hope you found this article to be informative and thought-provoking. If you would like to follow my publicly available work on Seeking Alpha, please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article. And, if you are really serious about improving your performance as an investor, I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio Strategy. This service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments. Few times in history has it been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy. So, now is truly the time to take decisive action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.