Yum Needs To Stop Buying Back Its Stock By Issuing Debt

Image Source: Yum! Brands Inc

By Callum Turcan

Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) owns the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell casual restaurant brands which combined had over 48,000 locations all over the world as of the end of 2018. The company yields 1.7% as of this writing and has an uneven track record when it comes to dividend increases, a product of a spin-off that we will cover later on.

One thing we really like about Yum's business model is the company shifting even more of its footprint to franchised locations over the past few years. In 2016, 93% of Yum's locations were franchised after the spin-off. By the end of last year, that had jumped up to 98%. The company spun off Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in 2016 as part of a reorganization strategy that recognized the firm needed to be a lot more focused on the enormous Chinese market. Having an international presence makes understanding the nuances of each geographical segment very important, especially in America and China.

Spinning off its China division and shifting towards having only a small percentage of its store count non-franchised worked wonders for Yum's ability to generate shareholder value. Yum's ROIC excluding goodwill jumped from 17.9% in 2016 to 40.0% in 2017. That is a sign of the moat Yum has successfully built up around its business. Instead of using the qualitative economic moat assessment to see how resilient a business is, we use our Economic Castle rating which measures the size of the spread between a firm's ROIC, ex-goodwill, versus its WACC over the next five years. Yum earns a very attractive Economic Castle rating. Our Value Creation metric measures how consistently a company's ROIC ex-goodwill exceeds its WACC over the past three years. Yum earns an excellent Value Creation rating.

At the end of 2018, 99% of Yum's KFC and Pizza Hut (including the Telepizza brand) locations were franchised. However, only 93% of its Taco Bell locations were franchised at the end of last year. That may be due to that brand being largely an American operation. While 82% of its KFC locations and 59% of its Pizza Hut locations were internationally located, only 7% of its Taco Bell locations were in international markets by the end of 2018. On the margins, there may be upside to be had thereby shifting more of its Taco Bell presence to franchised locations in the future.

Going forward, the goal is to expand the number of KFC and Pizza Hut locations (including the Telepizza brand, which is expected to add 2,500 new locations over the next twenty years) while making inroads in the food delivery business in America via Taco Bell. Recently, Yum announced a partnership with GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) that offers free delivery for all Taco Bell orders over $12.00 for a limited amount of time.

Free cash flow analysis

The intrinsic value of equities is based on expectations of future free cash flow generation and the net debt or net cash position the firm is sitting on (including any other long-term debt-like commitments). Free cash flow, defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, is the necessary ingredient to reward shareholders via dividends and capital appreciation over the long term. Yum is a consistent free cash flow generator as it runs a lightship when it comes to capital expenditures.

From 2016 to 2018, Yum's net operating cash flow dropped by 6%, to a tad under $1.2 billion. During this period, its capital expenditures dropped by 45% to a little over $0.2 billion. While Yum's net operating cash flow decreased, reductions in its capital expenditures enabled the firm's free cash flow to grow by 15% from 2016 to 2018 to over $0.9 billion.

Even if one were to include Yum's purchase of QuikOrder in the free cash flow calculation, which led to $66 million in cash flow outlays last year, its free cash flow generation still grew during this period. Yum was able to cover $462 million in dividend payments last year with $942 million in free cash flow. Going forward, net operating cash flow will have to start growing again if Yum wants to keep growing its free cash flow streams as capital expenditures can only fall by so much.

Yum spent $2.4 billion on share buybacks in 2018 which were largely covered by cash on hand. This is a continuation of management's aggressive share repurchasing strategy since 2016, with $9.8 billion going towards reducing its share count from 2016 to 2018. At the end of 2015, Yum had 420 million shares outstanding, which dropped to 306 million by the end of last year. The firm's total debt load jumped from $3.9 billion to $10.1 billion during this period. This led to its annual interest expense tripling from 2015 to 2018, hitting $0.45 billion last year.

At the end of 2018, Yum had $0.3 billion in cash on hand versus $9.8 billion in long-term debt and $0.3 billion in short-term debt. That net debt position of $9.8 billion is very detrimental to Yum's ability to grow its payout in the future and puts its current payout at risk.

Dividend commentary

In order to gauge both the safety of a company's dividend and its ability to grow that payout in the future, we use our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio metric. That rating is based on the firm's projected free cash flow generation over the next five years less its net debt position (or plus its net cash position), with that figure then getting divided by its forecasted dividend payouts during that period. Effectively, the numerator is the amount of money the company will have that can be utilized for dividend payments (assuming it must make due on its debt in the next five years), while the denominator is the expected size of those payouts during the forecasted period.

We use this rating and our discounted cash flow models to systematically determine which companies have bright dividend growth outlooks and which firms are leaning towards a payout cut. Yum carries a Dividend Cushion Ratio of -2.2x, earning the firm a very poor Dividend Safety rating. Sure, Yum generates a lot of free cash flow and we expect that to continue going forward, but, its net debt load really drags the health of the payout down, in our view.

Image Shown: Yum's large net debt load negatively weighs on its ability to grow its current dividend and continue to make good on those payouts in the long-run.

Yum just increased its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.42 per share but note that being able to keep making good on those payments while also continuing to buy back stock at historical levels will require the company to retain access to capital markets. We think the buybacks inevitably have to slow given its debt position. During its latest quarterly conference call with investors management stated:

As for our goal to return $6.5 billion to $7 billion of capital to shareholders over the three-year period, 2017 through 2019, we remain firmly on track. During 2018, we repurchased 28 million shares for $2.4 billion at an average price less than $85. When combined with dividends, we have already returned $5.2 billion through the first two years of this program. Additionally, we are pleased to have recently announced our quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 for 2019, representing a 17% increase. While on the subject of capital, we're very encouraged by the debt market support for our business model and capital structure. Despite broader market volatility during Q4, we successfully issued $1.45 billion in notes through our Taco Bell whole business securitization. As you know, the securitization market is just one of the multiple markets we access. The transaction was well received and over 2.5 times oversubscribed. It was upsized and reflects some of the tightest spreads ever obtained through a whole business securitization. Proceeds were used to refinance existing securitization debt and fund a portion of our capital return."

Based on this commentary, it appears Yum plans to allocate between $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion toward dividends and share buybacks this year. The company is on track to pay out roughly $0.5 billion in annual dividend payments as things stand today, meaning an additional $0.8-1.3 billion in buybacks are on the table for 2019. That will likely outstrip the company's free cash flow generation this year. With just $0.3 billion in cash on hand, the company will likely have to tap capital markets again to cover those repurchases.

Concluding thoughts

Yum has a promising growth trajectory as it continues to expand its KFC and Pizza Hut presence around the world, aided by its agreement with Telepizza while moving aggressively into America's food delivery space. Food delivery services are steadily being disrupted by services like GrubHub, Uber Eats (UBER), and others. Yum is making sure it won't be left behind.

That growth story doesn't change the fact that the company continues to leverage up its balance sheet. A smaller share count covered primarily by debt issuances is materially different than share buybacks funded organically through free cash flow generation. Its large net debt load is a concern, and while Yum has maintained its ability to tap capital markets as needed, its ability to sustainably grow its dividend over the long haul is in doubt, in our view.

As of this writing, Yum trades at over 1.4x the midpoint of its fair value, which is derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis. Continuing to repurchase shares at a material premium to their intrinsic value isn't a good use of capital. We would prefer management consider deleveraging in the future. We aren't interested in the firm as things stand today.

Image Shown: The intrinsic value of Yum's equity is worth less than $25 billion, yet its market capitalization as of this writing is valued at over $30 billion, indicating shares are richly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.