Castor Maritime - Latest Nano-Cap Shipper Chased By The Momentum Crowd

Recent momentum rally has caused the stock to trade at entirely unsustainable levels with the current premium to net asset value per share calculating to above 200%.

Tiny drybulk shipping company, currently operating just one, 15 year-old vessel. Earnings are insufficient to pay dividends under its Series A 9.75% Cumulative Preferred Stock.

Admittedly, I didn't take notice of Greece-based drybulk shipper Castor Maritime's (NASDAQ:CTRM) debut on Nasdaq in early February as the company did not conduct an initial public offering but simply secured stock exchange approval to list its shares which previously had been trading at the Norwegian OTC.

The company fits perfectly into my recent series of articles on small, Greece-based shipping companies with a limited free float of common shares, often attracting momentum traders this way:

Source: Companies' SEC-Filings, Author's own work

After this week's momentum rally, even the most expensive companies among its peers look like deep value investments now.

Castor Maritime was incorporated under the laws of Marshall Islands in September 2017 and is controlled by its CEO, Petros Panagiotidis who also holds the Chairman and CFO posts. Mr. Panagiotidis and members of his family currently own approximately two thirds of the company's outstanding 2.4 million shares of common stock. In addition, Mr. Panagiotidis also controls all of the company's supervoting Series B Preferred Stock.

The company is currently operating just one panamax drybulk carrier, the 15-year-old "Magic P" which was acquired two years ago at a price of $7.5 million.

Photo: Panamax Drybulk Carrier "Magic P" under its previous name "Mulberry Wilton" - Source: BalticShipping.com

The vessel is currently operating under a profitable time charter at a gross charter rate of $11,250 per day and is managed by Pavimar, a company controlled by the sister of Panagiotidis, at a daily fee of $320 as disclosed in the company's recently amended 20-F filing with the SEC.

In FY2018, the company generated a healthy $0.9 million in cash from operations on revenues of $4.0 million.

That said, the company currently has 480,000 shares of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock outstanding on which no dividends have been declared or paid yet. Cumulative dividends from the inception of the company until the end of FY2018 amounted to $1.65 million as stated in the above referred 20-F filing with the SEC:

The Company has not declared or paid dividends on its Series A preferred shares. The cumulative dividends from the issuance date of September 22, 2017 to September 30, 2017 amounted to $29,250 and for the year ended September 30, 2018 amounted to $1,646,775 and have not been recorded as a dividend and a liability in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

The company has the right to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock at an amount equal to $25.00 per share (the liquidation preference) at any time, either in cash, common shares or a note at the company's sole discretion. If paid in common stock, the price of the common shares will be 90% of the lowest daily volume weighted average price ("VWAP") on any trading day during the 5-consecutive trading-day period ending and including the trading day immediately prior to the date of the applicable redemption date.

As an example:

If Castor Maritime decides to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock entirely, it would have to pay the holders $13.65 million (480,000 outstanding shares x $25 liquidation preference + $1.65 million in unpaid dividends). A redemption in common shares at a 10% discount to the lowest VWAP over the past five trading days would result in the issuance of roughly 3.3 million new shares, increasing total share count by 137.5% this way.

But even without considering material dividend obligations to preferred stockholders and a potential redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock in common shares, the recent momentum rally has caused the shares to trade at more than 3x its net asset value ("NAV") per share, an entirely unsustainable move that will inevitably revert rather sooner than later.

Under a liquidation scenario, net asset value attributable to common shareholders would actually be negative given the $12 million liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Stock.

If the company acts swiftly, it might be able to benefit from the most recent momentum stampede and sell new equity above net asset value per share, presumably to professional investors who managed to accumulate sizeable short positions over the course of the hype.

News of the company raising new equity substantially below current trading prices or even entering into some sort of toxic financing agreement would only accelerate the inevitable reversal of this week's momentum run.

Bottom Line:

Given this week's hype, Castor Maritime fits perfectly into my recent series of articles on Greece-based, nano-cap momentum favorites in the shipping space.

While the company's sole vessel is generating healthy cash flows from operations, it does not earn the cumulative dividends due under its 9.75% Series A Preferred Shares. A potential redemption in common shares would result in substantial dilution to common shareholders.

This week's momentum stampede has resulted in the shares currently changing hands at a more than 200% premium to net asset value with all of its peers actually trading at a substantial discount to NAV.

Investors should sell existing positions as the ongoing momentum-driven rally will inevitably reverse, with the impending breakdown potentially accelerated by the company taking the chance to raise new capital substantially below current trading prices.

That said, highly speculative investors and experienced traders should add the stock and its peers presented in the table above to their watchlist.

