We Are Not Adding Pinterest Shares To Our Investment Board At This Valuation

Growth seems to be slowing down in its main market, competition is ramping up, and we find the valuation too high.

There are significant risks to weight, and future growth is far from guaranteed. Most of the user growth is coming from international markets where monetization has been more difficult.

Pinterest (PINS) has two important elements we search for when looking for an investment opportunity, these being passionate users and a solid business model. Unfortunately we find the more than $12B valuation at which they are expected to come to market as unreasonably high. The expected valuation is more than fifteen times their 2018 revenue, their growth is decelerating, and they are still not profitable. Their S-1 form was nonetheless an interesting read, and we would like to share some of the things we found most noteworthy.

While we were familiar with some of the ways people use Pinterest, we were reminded how much it varies. This goes from book lists, quotes, and home decoration ideas to many other activities and hobbies. Some people use it to create a virtual wardrobe of clothes they want to purchase, some collect recipes, and others make bucket lists of places they want to visit. This facilitates a deep connection with users, makes the brand relatable, and creates a great affiliate marketing opportunity. The beauty of Pinterest's business model is that users are already telling them what they would like to purchase!

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

Pinterest claims to be the third most relevant brand in the US. It also discloses that it has more than 250 million monthly active users. We expected a higher number given the number of years Pinterest has existed, and believe this is a reflection of the fact that it tends to attract a more specific subset of users compared to some of the more popular social networks.

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

One area where we think Pinterest looks good is operating leverage. While not yet profitable, Pinterest is showing a good amount of operating leverage. If the positive trend on its financials continues, we would not be surprised if it attained profitability in one year or two.

While profitability appears to be in sight, its revenue growth is not particularly impressive. Growing at ~60% is not that impressive when the base is still below $1B and the market cap is expected to be higher than $12B.

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

In our opinion the reason revenue growth is not higher is because the US market is close to reaching saturation. Looking at monthly active users (MAU), most of the growth is coming from the International segment, with the US leveling out for the last four quarters.

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

This is a big challenge for Pinterest, given the big disparity in monetisation potential between US and International users. The quarterly average revenue per user for the US in Q4'18 was $3.16, while for international users it was only $0.09. This is a surprisingly big difference, and big factor to whether Pinterest can reach a good level of profitability will depend on it figuring out a way to better monetize these users.

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

Since MOUs can sometimes mask some problems, like when a user remains active but uses the service a little less often, we decided to take a look at some alternative data points.

We decided to check Google Trends to gain more insights into the growth prospects. While it is not a perfect metric either, given that people already familiar with the service are probably less likely to Google it, it still gives some indication as to the general level of popularity.

The result we got for "Pinterest" worldwide is that interest has decreased slightly, but not too much.

Source: Google Trends

The trend for the US only is a lot more concerning, with a decidedly more pronounced decline. This is worrisome given how important the US is to Pinterest's revenues.

Source: Google Trends

The decrease seen for the Pinterest search term in the US corroborates our impression that growth in the US market appears to be leveling off.

Competition

We are also concerned growth will be harder to come by because of mounting competition. Pinterest discloses the following in its S-1 risk section:

We primarily compete with consumer internet companies that are either tools (search, ecommerce) or media (newsfeeds, video, social networks). We compete with larger, more established companies such as Amazon, Facebook (including Instagram), Google, Snap and Twitter. Many of these companies have significantly greater financial and human resources. We also face competition from smaller companies in one or more high-value verticals, including Allrecipes, Houzz and Tastemade, that offer users engaging content and commerce opportunities through similar technology or products to ours. We remain focused on emerging competition as well. We face competition across almost every aspect of our business, particularly users and engagement, advertising and talent.

This means it is facing competition from established players with significant resources that are trying to take a slice of its market, and nimble start-ups specializing in a sub-vertical. These specialized start-ups like Allrecipes, Houzz and Tastemade can really optimize a use case.

At the same time the established Internet giants have a lot more resources at their disposal and they are looking for ways to expand their addressable market. One recent example is Instagram partnering with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to let users purchase items directly from the app. Pinterest gives some additional competition examples in their S-1 filing:

For example, Amazon, Google and Snap have introduced shopping platforms, each with camera search functionality, Google has developed a series of features on Google Image

This two-front war could be expensive for Pinterest, and could weaken it significantly.

Additional risks

Any investor considering an investment in Pinterest should read the S-1 form, including all the risk factors listed. While many are relatively common and shared among many companies, there were two that we found particularly relevant.

One is the dependence on search engines to drive an important part of its traffic, and the fact that changes to the search algorithm have significantly impacted web traffic to the site in the past. It specifically mentions Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) de-indexing their keyword landing pages in the first quarter of 2018, which negatively impacted traffic and user growth.

Source: Pinterest's S-1 form

Pinterest also depends on sign-on tools from the likes of Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for an important part of its users, and could be adversely affected if they were to discontinue the functionality.

Conclusion

Pinterest is a promising technology company with a strong business model. However there are significant risks to weigh, and future growth is far from guaranteed. Most of the user growth is also coming from international markets, where monetisation has been more difficult.

We therefore view the risk/reward as unattractive at the expected valuation, but will pin their symbol on our watchlist in case a market downturn creates a much more attractive entry point some time in the future.

