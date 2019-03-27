Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Roxgold’s 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today’s call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night’s press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Development Officer; Iain Cox, Interim Chief Operating Officer; Paul Weedeon, Vice President, Exploration, all of whom will be able – available for questions following the call.

I’ll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Thank you, Kelley, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our 2018 results conference call today. Looking at the full-year, Yaramoko continued to perform yet again on a number of fronts. Gold production for the year totaled 132,656 ounces, exceeding the increased guidance range of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces.

Cash operating cost was $426 per ounce produced, significantly beating our guidance range of $450 to $475. All-in sustaining costs came in at the bottom-end of guidance with $740 per ounce sold, generating cash flow from mining operations of $89 million, or $0.24 per share.

In addition, this year, we successfully completed the Bagassi South expansion project on schedule and under-budget, adding significant accretive value to our shareholders. I’m also pleased to report the continued strong safety performance and size, while it was unfortunate that one lost time injury was reported in 2018, which was the first incident recorded at Yaramoko since the commencement of gold production in 2016, we had no incidents for the remainder of the year. I would like to congratulate the team on continuing our strong safety culture at sites.

In 2018, 351,689 tonnes were mined, which represents a 10% increase compared to 2017. The increase is primarily due to improved efficiencies with more areas open to extract ore and additional equipment. As a result of the extensive development that is in place at Yaramoko, 93% of ore produced in 2018 came from stoping activities.

We also achieved the record throughput in the mill for both the year and the quarter, primarily due to our ongoing optimization efforts at the plant during the course of the year, representing an increase of 14% above nameplate capacity.

In addition, we ended the year with ROM stocks of 41,000 – nearly 42,000 tonnes at 8 grams per tonne, containing just over 10,500 ounces of gold. Grade was slightly lower during the final quarter as expected due to mine sequencing at an average head grade of 13.5 grams per tonne was achieved for the year.

Reconciliation of mine material against the company’s resource model and grade control model were also within the expected range, and we continue to see excellent gold recoveries at 98.2% during the quarter and 98.6% for the full-year.

As mentioned, we exceeded our increased production guidance, which was primarily driven by our ongoing improvement and optimization efforts in both the mine and the processing plants. Ore throughput steadily increased quarter-over-quarter in 2019, continuing the upward trend we have seen since the mine’s commissioning.

In mid-December, we announced the practical completion of the expanded processing plants on schedule as part of the Bagassi South project, which saw nameplate capacity increase by nearly 50% from 750 tonnes per day to 1,100 tonnes per day. I’m pleased to report that since January, the processing plant has continued to perform significantly above this expanded nameplate capacity, averaging 1,180 tonnes per day.

2018 was a very strong year financially for Roxgold, with improved financial metrics across all of the key indicators shown here. This performance has put us in a strong position to continue pursuing accretive, non-diluted growth initiatives, which I’ll discuss later.

EBITDA for 2018 was 23% higher at $82.4 million, compared to $67 million in 2017, and an EBITDA margin of 49% was achieved in 2019, compared to 43% in 2017. We generated strong cash flow from mining operations of $89 million for the full-year, or $0.24 per share, representing a price to cash flow of approximately 3.8 times.

Basic earnings were $0.09 per share, an 18% improvement over the $0.05 per share recorded in 2017. As a result of our increased throughput and effectively managing efficiencies, our cash operating cost of $426 per ounce significantly beat our guidance range of $450 to $475 per ounce.

In addition, we achieved the low-end of guidance range for the all-in sustaining cost of $740 per ounce sold. Operating cost continued to be a key focus for the operating team, and we actively managed costs and forecast reduction in cost per ton process for an approximately $194 per tonne in 2018 to approximately $167 in 2019, which is largely a result of two main factors. The first is realized cost savings associated with the renegotiation and renewal of the contract with our underground mining contractor, and the second is lower fixed unit cost rates due to increased throughput.

As you can see here on the chart, the company continues to have strong mine operating margins, which insulates the company from gold price volatility. In the fourth quarter, the mine operating margin increased $739 per ounce for the quarter, compared to $790 in the third quarter due to an increase in the average realized gold price from $1,207 per ounce to $1,229 per ounce.

For the full-year, the mine operating margin increased to $787 per ounce from $769 per ounce in 2017. In addition, we maintained our industry-leading return on equity at 23% for the year.

With our strong balance sheet, we were able to internally fund our Bagassi South expansion project, which came in under-budget by approximately 10% to $26.8 million and still ended the year in a net cash position of approximately $22 million. We also continued to take a disciplined approach in investing in accretive growth, both Yaramoko and also with external opportunities as demonstrated by our recent announcement to acquire the Séguéla gold project, which I will go into further detail shortly.

I’m very pleased to report that earlier in the month, we continued to execute on our share buyback program and repurchased approximately 5 million shares for cancellation at an average price of C$0.84 per share, representing a significant portion of our ongoing buyback program.

The 41,000 meters surface diamond drilling program, which started in Q2 2018 continued to 55 Zone with up to six surface core drill rigs. Drilling has been testing the margins of the deposit, as well as infilling to upgrade inferred resources and testing depth extensions at 800 to 1,100 meters below surface. This extensive program finished in late February and will form the basis of an updated mineral resource in early Q2.

The drilling has been successful in confirming key structural controls on the high-grade mineralized zones within the 50 – within the Zone 55 shoot, as well as continuing to intersect the broad shear zone previously identified in the 2017 program at depth. The ore body remains open at the deep – at the deepest drilling to date.

With the development ramp up of Bagassi South in the quarter, allowing the first underground exposure of the ore body, exploration activity is focused on reviewing the structural controls on the mineralization and preparation for the follow-up drilling that is currently underway.

This drilling will target both the Western pod of the QV1 shoot, as well as the up and down plunge extensions of the main body, where result such as BGS-430, which intersect a 0.5 meter at 30.4 grams per tonne and BGS-435 with 0.5 meter at 16.1 grams per tonne clearly shows the potential for the shoot to continue at depth. These results will also be incorporated into the forthcoming end of year Mineral Resource estimate for later in Q2.

3,000 meter RC drilling program on 200 meter spaced lines at Kaho commenced late in the quarter testing 1.5 kilometer gold and soil anomaly defined in the first-half 2019 Auger program. This anomaly is coincident with one of several favorable geophysical and structural targets identified along the southern extension of the Yaramoko Shear. At an encouraging intersections of codesigning and shearing were observed supporting the exploration models.

The 7,800 meter RC drilling program also started at the Tarkwaian West Contact targets, testing an interpretive full contact to the West of the Boni Shear with coincident gold and arsenic anomalies. Drilling is continuing with early visual results indicating the broad zones of extensive shearing and codesigning were intersected. Preparations for the extension of the Kaho grid in resumption of Auger drilling in Q1 2019 further south along the Yaramoko Shear progressed well late into the quarter.

Subsequent to the 2018 year-end, in February, we announced our intention to acquire 11 exploration permits, including the Séguéla gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire from Newcrest. The total consideration of $20 million upon closing with a further $10 million upon first gold production from the land package.

This highly accretive acquisition provides both immediate additional resource upside with the new service Antenna deposit and a high-quality land package in addition to providing country diversification. We believe the Séguéla acquisition is the right opportunity for us at the right size and at the right time.

In addition, Séguéla complements our existing exploration at Yaramoko by adding both advanced and early-stage projects through our project pipeline. Following the completion of the acquisition expected in early Q2, we will commence a drilling program focusing on the Antenna deposit in the surrounding satellite areas, with an initial drill program of approximately 25,000 meters approved by the Roxgold Board.

In Q2, we are aiming to release an updated resource statement for the Antenna deposit, as well as begin a preliminary economic assessment study for the project. With both the 55 Zone and now Bagassi South in operation, we have guided production to be between 145,000 to 155,000 ounces in 2019.

We continue to be vigilant with – and actively managed costs and have guided to a cash operating cost between the range of $440 to $470 per ounce produced and an all-in sustaining cost between the range of $765 to $795 per ounce sold. Our exploration budget for the year is expected to be within the range of $10 million to $12 million.

As we disclosed in January, our production in 2019 is expected to produce strong quarters in Q3 and Q4, due to the Bagassi South mine commencing stoping operations during Q2 2019. The production split is forecasted to be approximately 40% in the first-half with all-in sustaining cost towards the higher-end of that guidance range for that period before lowering as grade pick up in the latter half of the year.

In closing, 2019 was another significant year, where we achieved several milestones, including beating our production and cost guidance for the second consecutive year, as well as delivering on our growth objectives by completing the Bagassi South expansion project, both on schedule and under-budget, as well as self-funding the project with internal cash flow.

We have also maintained a disciplined approach to capital management ending the year with a strong balance sheet and financial liquidity, while continuing to reduce debt. We look forward to delivering further accretive growth to our shareholders from both Yaramoko and Séguéla and providing further updates in the coming months.

Thank you for your time this morning, and we would now like to welcome any questions.

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig Stanley with Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Craig Stanley

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Just quickly, any plans on renewing the buyback program and what about thoughts on the potential dividend?

John Dorward

Sure. Thanks, Craig. I think, we’ve – with the buyback program, we’ve been, I guess, pleased that we’ve been able to execute at least sort of half of it now. It’s been quite an interesting process. And we found that for a lot of the time, we’re actually blacked out or prevented from trading under the rules of the normal course issuer bid in terms of how much flexibility we have to buy stocks.

So – and we’ve been – we have been though our periodic blackout periods for one or another reason. So to be able to sort of pick up the pace on that earlier this year and get to sort of the get over the $5 million share mark has been encouraging. I think we’ve been – we’ve had some several large conferences recently and as part of that, I’ve had a pretty – a very good dialogue with a lot of our shareholders about capital returns versus dividends. And I think, the leading [indiscernible] the leading aspect is probably being share buybacks.

I think we’ve seen more positive attitudes towards the share buybacks, given our share price and a lot of our shareholders. And I think, we’re probably approaching to acquire see us as dramatically undervalued, and I think that it’s a good use of capital to buy back share at these levels. Not to say that the dividend might be part of the mix. But I think at the moment, we would like to continue with the share buyback, especially if we remain at these levels or even at higher levels, we still think we see a lot of value.

So I would think that in the second-half of the year, subject to everything continuing as we expect that we would like to complete the current buyback and also look to refresh that, whilst also looking at the potential for – to look at the dividend as well. I think, we’ve got the cash flow ability at Yaramoko to be able to look at both aspects for our shareholders.

Craig Stanley

Thanks. And then just at Séguéla, do you think we could get an actual economic study in 2020, say, FDA?

John Dorward

I think, we’re going to get an economic study in 2019. I think what’s happened there and this is still subject to close and we’re working hard with Newcrest to close the transaction. Hopefully, next month, but definitely, I think in the next quarter, but hopefully in April. And I think what that does that gives us a bit more flexibility to be able to sort of talk about the project.

So there are drill results that haven’t been released by Newcrest and there was another resource update that has not been released by Newcrest previously. So they’re uncomfortable about us discussing it. So we actually – the resource that you see in the press release from February is the maiden resource, it’s not the updated resource. We did our work on the updated resource, and I think we’ll see there’s definitely upside there. It is a more robust resource that we think.

So we’re in the process of converting that to NI 43101 and we’ll have that out as part of our resource and reserve update for Roxgold later in Q2. And so I think, we’ve already got a very strong foundation. I think, as we start to talk more about the results and what the program we’ve got at the satellites, that’s a big part of the equation.

What you see at Agouti and Boulder and some of the other projects that are within two or three kilometers of antenna, I think, it got very, very, very high probabilities of being able to adding further resources. So the first came off the rank in terms of an economic study will be a preliminary economic assessment. Paul Criddle is in charge of that, as much as he was for the Yaramoko.

So I think we’ll be able to demonstrate a very attractive project towards the end of 2019. We think hopefully that the resources will continue to grow, but I think we’d like to be able to table something that shows a very compelling economic case. We don’t like to mine just for ounces, we like to mine for return.

And I think we’d be looking at something that has a relatively modest CapEx well within our ability to fund from our balance sheet and then maybe another project finance facility and should generate an extremely high rate of return. I mean, that’s – proof of reporting will be in the actual work, but we feel very positive and very optimistic about what that would look like.

Craig Stanley

Perfect. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Gray with Macquarie. Your line is open.

Michael Gray

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First of all, you mentioned 1,188 tonnes per day planned throughput since January or at least you’re averaging that. What did you budgeted for in the first quarter? And what have you budgeted for the full-year for throughput?

John Dorward

I think we have sort of – we had budgeted for above nameplate capacity. And I think over the course of the year, we’re looking at a roundabout 1,200 tonnes. And that does have a ramp-up component into it.

A couple of things that we see there is, we see that as the operating team gets more familiar with the asset, we are seeing better throughputs. I mean, we’ve had a number of days at 1,300 or above in terms of the through the plant, so that’s very encouraging. I think as we start to see the blends, there’s a bit of Bagassi South development ore going through this as we start to see the blends increase from stoping from Bagassi South.

We have a bit better fragmentation. We start to see a little better throughput there as well. So I think there’s possibly a little bit of upside there for us. I mean, we have planned, I think, reasonably for a ramp up, but we are ahead of – a little ahead of their expectations as far as the ramp up is concerned. But I think, we should see some very good performance from that in the second-half of the year.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thanks, John. And I just want to be clear whether you guys are going to continue to sketch in the Yaramoko deposit via drilling kicks ups and latterly through 2019, or are you going to take a pause now?

John Dorward

Look, I think, it’s – I mean, we’ve sort of had a big effort on it over the last 12 months really, since, I guess, sort of the – at the end of the – around second quarter last year through to now. And I think from surface, we’ve done 41,000 meters. We’ve done a bit more drilling from other underground, largely sort of reserve definitions that what are capping, and I will categorize that as production drilling.

So -- but the 41,000 drilling was a pretty big undertaking. I think, what we are currently thinking is that, our mix underground drilling platform is targeted around 700 meters below surface and that’s for next year. And I think that’s the opportunity that we really have to be able to give the 55 Zone, the deeper portions of the 55 Zone a really good hammering just with better holes – shorter holes, better angle on the tax and that’s where I think we’ll really start to see the deeper – the story of the deeper 55 Zone really unlocked.

I think at the moment, pushing more deeper holes from surface, which are quite expensive. I mean, I think in our mind, and I think we’ll see it, with the upcoming resource, the ore body is opened a depth, we don’t have any doubt about that. We have sort of pushed some decent holes in a long strike as well to expand some of the strike extense at – in some of the deeper portions as well. So we feel good about that.

So I think, there’s probably Bagassi South a good example. I mean, that’s the drilling we’re doing there is sort of 250, 300 meters below surface. So I think, the reward for effort is higher, I’d say, Bagassi South and then ultimately, adding Antenna and the other targets close to surface at Séguéla, rather than starting to bomb 1,300, 1,400 meter down hole, sort of holes at 55 Zone win. We have a massive paradigm shift in terms of the cost once we get to that platform around 700 meters.

Michael Gray

Yes. No, I like that pivot to the underground to sketch it in beyond this. Final question is just the $10 million to $20 million – sorry, $10 million to $12 million exploration budget, could you give us a breakdown between Yaramoko regional versus Séguéla?

John Dorward

Yes. So we just had the board and what we’ve gone for there is a program and we sort of still waiting to close the transaction, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. But we have just basically allocated $1.4 million – we’re going to allocate $1.4 million of that global budget to Séguéla and that’s designed to put a few more holes into – we think there’s some opportunities to give an increase in the size of Antenna, then also start to scope our potentially inferred resources at Boulder and Agouti and also do some drilling at Cuenca West and some of the other targets like PIII.

So that’s really an initial program that was designed really to get the half started with Roxgold – with Séguéla as a Roxgold project and time to get in before the rainy season and also to have an impact on the pulmonary economic assessment that we’re sort of currently scoping out.

So I would think that there will be more spent at Séguéla in the second-half, in probably late Q3, Q4 up to the rainy season. And I think it becomes, for me, it’s – I like the fact now that we have a competition for capital and we have a portfolio in the past when we just had Yaramoko and every year to a man with hammer, every problem looks like a nail. So Yaramoko was the property that we looked at.

Now, I think that we can line that up against what we can achieve at Séguéla. I think there’s still some compelling targets at Yaramoko. They’re fairly early stage, so we still got to keep working them up. Whereas Séguéla offers really the full gamut of the exploration pyramid right from early-stage, good idea type targets right through drill confirm targets through resource drill out targets through resource expansion targets. And then – so that’s what we’re sort of balancing that now.

So I think, I don’t know if we’ll end up spending a huge amount extra. But I think we’ll relocate it, but I haven’t – I can’t tell you what the mix will be, I think it will be a little bit results dependent over the coming months as to what we spent in the second-half of the year, especially. But – rest assured, there’s going to be good news flow from Séguéla, very, very quickly coming down the pipe as soon as the requisite signatures are on the paperwork and where everyone is wearing a Roxgold T-shirt wear often drilling.

Michael Gray

And John just to be clear, Séguéla resource first, then drilling, then PEA?

John Dorward

Look, I think so. So I mean, we will release the resource as part of the Roxgold annual process, which will be sort of later in Q2.

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

So I think, we’ll have a resource. And that’s largely – there is drilling, there’s not – hasn’t been released, that will be incorporated into that resource. So there’s a bit of a story and a bit of an information load that we need to get out to everyone, so they can understand, which I think should be very positive.

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

And then there’ll be more drilling and then I imagine an updated resource towards the end of the year. I’d like – I think this is something that gives us the opportunity to really build some momentum. I think if I’ve been perfectly honest, that’s something that we haven’t sort of had in our story for a while, as we have drilled these long, deep fortuitously slow holes at 55 Zone.

I think, we have multiple horizons at Séguéla that’s delivering – actually delivering good results that are building a resource picture, as well as hopefully at the ground swell of exploration momentum is something that we’ve – I’ve sort of – I’ve missed it, to be honest, and I’m looking forward to getting our major on that front.

Michael Gray

Great, John. Thanks for taking my questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Walker with Echelon Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

Hi, guys, thanks for the call, and congratulations on another great year. Just sticking with Séguéla, I was just wondering if you could kind of walk through the process, why you were selected this asset in particular, how many other assets you would have looked at in jurisdictions? And how do you think it helps with the perceived Burkina Faso discount, I guess, if you want to call it, you mentioned you’re trading at three times price to cash flow, pretty steep discount – discounted the peers that you guys are lowest-cost, high-margin producers. So I just wonder if you could give some color on that front?

John Dorward

Sure. Not from the front. So, look, I think, if you step back the plan for us was, we wanted to have a new growth asset. And we realized that for some of the reasons you mentioned, there is a valuation challenge for us, and we think that there is a lot of – still a lot of upside, both in delivering the current plan and recognizing that cash flow, that sort of already baked into what we’ve already seen in front of us, but also extending the resource base at 55 Zone and Bagassi South and potentially making new discoveries and what should be a very fertile area, because we’ve got 3.5 ounce deposits already.

So we didn’t want to go – we don’t want to go and dilute our shareholder exposure to that. But we do realize that we need or we believe that we would like to have another avenue of growth that diversifies our risk. And I think there are some pretty celebrated cases of a much larger companies who’ve had single jurisdiction risk and that hasn’t worked out very well.

And I think and I’m not thinking, that’s not a forecast or the indictment of Burkina Faso. We still think Burkina Faso is one of the most productive jurisdictions to work in and in terms of being able to get things done quickly and efficiently. It’s still right up there compared to a lot of what would be probably most people’s lists, more favorable jurisdictions. I mean, they’re just achingly slow to get anything done in some of these jurisdictions.

So Burkina is good for that, but we think as a prudent manager of assets and capital, some diversification was warranted. The opportunity in Côte d’Ivoire is one that we’ve been bird dogging for sometime. We actually approached the previous owners of these pediments to discuss a joint venture and they ultimately, went with Newcrest with their joint venture, I’m not sure why, I’m not sure what they saw in Newcrest as – over Roxgold.

But anyway, I’ve sort of swallowed my pride and we’ve kept it. We stayed interested in the package. And then when Newcrest made the discovery of Antenna, I think, it became – it was fairly clear to us that it wasn’t probably going to make the size hurdle that Newcrest would need to develop a Greenfield mining project, and that’s – could be upwards of say, 5 million ounces or something. And we’d love to think this project package will get there, but it wasn’t obvious to Newcrest.

So we’ve been in discussions with Newcrest. We’ve been bugging them for a couple of years about it. We’ve thought that they might just sell it to those, because we get along well with them and we have the same accents, but they went to a process – a limited process and I think the ability for us to offer cash was important for them. So that was a further in our cap for our proposal.

So it’s a property that we’ve liked for a long time. It’s not very well known. It wasn’t on a lot of peoples’ radar screens, and really for us, presented that perfect asset, really in terms of size that we could pay cash for. We didn’t have to dilute shares as what we think is a crappy share price. It’s – the timings were up. We’ve been deploying capital as we generate cash flow from Yaramoko.

I think the back of it – sort of better than the back of the envelope, but the preliminary economic studies that were prepared on this, if things pan out on a reasonable case are very attractive for us. Now it’s not going to be necessarily the biggest mine in the world, but it’s a very good stable mine for Yaramoko and should be very high margin, very high yielding, very high return on invested capital, which is what we like.

So ticked a lot of boxes for us. If I could find another one, I’d be really interested. But for us, it really was – the logical next step for us and had some of those qualitative benefits like a bit of diversification, but also that’s something very manageable. And I think over time, and hopefully, quicker than people are expecting, we’ll demonstrate that it was a good investment and it will be our next goldmine.

Ryan Walker

Okay, great. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to John Dorward for closing remarks.

John Dorward

Thank you very much. So I’d like to thank everyone for joining the call today. If you do have any questions, please feel free to either contact myself or Kelley, and we will get back to you and always happy to talk about what Roxgold’s plans are and we’d be welcoming any questions that you have. We look forward to reporting to you on our fiscal – our first quarter results – for our March quarter results. And until then, I hope everyone has a pleasant day and success in the markets. Thank you very much.

