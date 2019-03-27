Initial Public Offerings: A Potential Contrarian Indicator

(LYFT) recently filed for an IPO. The first mover among many high-profile private companies expected to pursue public listings over the next year or so, their prospectus caught my attention. While the financials are certainly interesting, as are the thinly-veiled jabs at the cross-town rival, what really got me thinking was how the public markets would cope with an imminent barrage of noteworthy offerings. Historically public and private markets exhibit some degree of correlation with one another. The gyrations of public stock markets (SPY) are impossible to predict, but the preparation and leg work required for an IPO means that the private market is possibly easier to anticipate as future intentions must be signaled far in advance. Armed with the knowledge that public and private markets often move in tandem investors can use information being telegraphed from the private market to make informed decisions about their publicly traded investments.

Before digging into the potential signaling effects of IPO activity I want to take a few moments to opine on the forces driving many of these companies to take the public plunge.

What's the Big Rush?

Initial public offerings provide lots of utility. They allow corporations to raise capital for business expansion, offer early investors the ability to monetize their investments, and can even act as marketing campaigns. Access to capital has always been an alluring aspect of the public markets, but it is seemingly growing less important, especially for the largest companies.

The meteoric rise of private market financing since the early 2000's has provided companies the opportunity to shun the public for extended periods of time and maintain a bias towards long-term investment that is often less compatible with quarterly focused public investors. An increasing number of institutional investors, like CalPers, have increased allocations to private equity and venture capital seeking enhanced returns to cover funding shortfalls, thus the trend towards private financing seems firmly entrenched.

If capital isn't an issue and increased regulatory oversight may well be more problematic, why go public at all? The answer lies within LYFT's prospectus. Under use of Proceeds on page 66, LYFT states:

"The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders." (Author emphasis)

Liquidity. The public market's trump card. For all their virtues a private market simply cannot duplicate the versatility and liquidity that a publicly traded security affords. The liquidity premium is real. If I believed the economy was headed for a slowdown or recession one of the last things I want to own is a $10 billion equity stake in a private WeWork that can't effectively be hedged or disposed of. The luxury of having the ability to monetize an investment before several sequential quarters of declining "community-adjusted EBITDA" has tangible value.

The LYFT IPO is expected to raise somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 billion. I would expect that the company would have no trouble raising that money in private markets had it sought to do so, after all LYFT raised $2.9 billion from private funders over a 14 month period ending June 2018. This move is more about market access than anything else, and I posit the same is true for most of the large IPOs slated for 2019/2020.

If a recession is a possibility over the next two years it makes sense that many investors and employees involved in these private enterprises would appreciate the ability to more easily convert equity stakes to the most liquid asset of all - cash. That's not to say these companies simply plan to dump all their shares on the market; IPOs have lockup periods for company insiders usually ranging from 90-180 days. Nevertheless, that option is important for investors and I think it helps to explain the repeated phenomenon of economic cycles and bull markets ending coincident with noticeable upticks in public offerings. It is this last fact that should have public market investors at least pondering the current state of affairs.

The Relationship Between Private and Public Markets

The business cycle does not discriminate. Public and private markets are both influenced by its gravitational pull. Post tech bubble euphoria, IPO activity has oscillated relatively predictably. This cycle can visualized using a metric called 'Market Value at First Close' as an approximation for the overall level of equity offerings.

The Market Value at First Close is an easy metric to comprehend. For example, Levi Strauss (LEVI) just listed their shares at $17, a $6.6 billion valuation. The first day of trading saw the stock jump 32% so the value recorded for the Market Value at First Close would equate to: ($6.6 * 1.32) = $8.7 billion. The annual value for 2019 is computed as a summation of the market values at first close for all IPOs in that given year:

MVFC = Market Value at First Close

2019 Annual MVFC = ∑ [$8.7b (LEVI) + MVFC (IPO #2) ... + MVFC (IPO #N)]

The Market Value at First Close data is lifted from a publicly available data set maintained by professor Jay Ritter at the University of Florida. The following chart is constructed using that same data. Charting the market value at first close of IPOs each year, the cyclical nature of public offerings is revealed:

Cyclical peaks in offering activity using this metric occurred in 1999/2000, 2007, 2013/2014 and potentially 2019. Two of these tops coincided with the conclusion of bull markets, the third in 2013/14 preceded the 2015/16 global economic slowdown and by my estimates the fourth peak is likely to occur in 2019. Perhaps this fourth peak presages a weak couple of years for equity markets. Nothing is certain but that reading would be consistent with the reemergence of volatility in the fourth quarter and a currently inverted yield curve. A quick tabulation for 2019 can be derived by taking a look at the large IPOs on the docket and recent reported valuations:

Summing up the 8 companies that have yet to list their shares = $290.6b

The average first day trading gain for all public offerings is 18%. If the average first day trading gain applied to these listings that would bring the Total Market Value at First Close to $343b, throw in Levi at $8.7b and that brings the estimated total to $351.7b.

Making assumptions about the remaining number of IPOs and their valuations round out the estimate. Using Jay Ritter's data the median Market Value at first Close of $626m for an IPO in 2018 and assuming a 10% increase in the number of listings over 2018 adds $92b of Market Value at First Close, for a total estimate of $443b.

It is likely that at least one of the large companies will allow their IPO to slip into 2020 therefore I adjusted the estimate down to $400b. It is possible that actual activity comes in well above these assumptions, but at a minimum it should be a sharp move upwards from 2018 totals. This estimate precludes several richly valued Chinese firms which may list shares in 2019 as well. Didi Chuxing, the Chinese Uber, sports an $80 billion valuation and Lufax a peer-to-peer lending giant just raised money at a $40 billion valuation. Both have been rumored to be contemplating a public offering in 2019.

To further quantify the link between public and private markets plotting the annual growth rate of Market Value at First Close versus the annual percentage change in the average monthly closing value of the S&P 500 can help to contextualize the relationship:

Adjusting the data set for two outlier years (1983 and 1997):

By no means a perfect fit, the data does indicate some linkage between the two markets. The correlation coefficient for the entire examined period is 0.58 and the correlation coefficient for the adjusted data set is 0.63.

With an established relationship the information regarding the future pipeline of IPO activity is more useful. By all indicators 2019 will be the peak for this mini-cycle and 2020 is likely to taper off, perhaps substantially. None of this implies any causal relationship between the two markets but the ability to anticipate future activity is simply easier to discern in the IPO space because these companies make their intentions known well in advance. Combining that insight with knowledge of a public-private correlation can help investors to make prudent decisions.

Another trend surfaced is the increasing share of offerings that go public with negative earnings:

While this will be an interesting metric to track going forward it is important to note that valuations compared to the tech bubble are much more favorable. This is especially true on an earnings basis, less so when using revenue, but the market is still far from the frothiness of the dot com bubble era. A rising percentage of IPOs with EPS less than zero is consistent with a broader IPO top out in 2019 as measured by Market Value at First Close.

Conclusion

The IPO market has a ton of momentum in 2019. Several high profile names have already made their debut and more are sure to follow. That is not necessarily a good sign for investors. The old adage of 'buy low and sell high' is relevant here. Private companies are gearing up to list and sell in the public marketplace at a pace unmatched in nearly 20 years. Many of these listings undoubtedly will rise in price as investors scramble to get their hands on the next hot stock. The fact remains that IPO activity and public market returns often move in the same direction. While Wall Street happily collects its listing fees investors should keep that fact in mind as 2019 shapes up to be a climactic year for public offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.