Accenture Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought Currently, But It Could Be Attractive On A Pullback

Consulting firm Accenture (ACN) is scheduled to release fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Thursday morning and analysts expect the company to earn $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.3 billion. The company has beaten earnings forecast in each of the last eight quarterly reports, but the reactions to the earnings reports have been mixed in recent quarters.

Over the last three years, Accenture has seen its earnings grow by 12% per year. The EPS grew by 9% in the first quarter, but if the current estimate is accurate, it would mean a decline of $0.01 for the second quarter. Analysts do expect earnings to grow by 7% for 2019.

Sales have increased at a rate of 8% per year over the last three years and they grew by 7% in the first quarter. The expectations for the second quarter are for sales growth of 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture’s management efficiency measurements are a little mixed. The return on equity of 42.2% is well above average, but the profit margin is at 14% and that is in the average range. It is worth noting that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt and that should help the company should the global economy go into a recession.

Overall, the fundamental picture for Accenture is pretty good, but not great. The earnings growth is above average, but not in the top quartile according to Investor’s Business Daily’s rating system. Sales growth is modest, but the management efficiency ROE is well above average.

The Stock has Been Trending Higher For 10 Years

From a technical perspective, Accenture has been methodically moving higher since the end of the bear market in 2009. The stock was trading between $20 and $25 in March 2009 and it moved all the way up to $174 in September. The stock did fall in the fourth quarter, but very few stocks didn’t fall in the quarter.

The stock moved back above its 104-week moving average back in September 2009. After that, it really only challenged the trend line one time since until it moved below the 104-week in December. It was at the low in December that the stock hit the lower rail of the trend channel for the first time since early 2016.

After hitting the lower rail of the channel in December, the stock has rallied back by almost 25%. That is in line with the overall market. The stock has rallied back enough that the weekly stochastic readings have moved from oversold territory to overbought territory.

The chart I drew is a little different from what I usually draw. The lower rail was formed by the lows in October ’14, August ’15, and February ’16. The middle line you see on the chart was the upper rail in 2015 and 2016, but now it looks more like a median between the upper rail and the lower rail. This isn’t a calculated median, just a line I drew freehand that happens to fall almost exactly between the upper and lower rails.

From a technical perspective, I would say that Accenture is well above average. According to IBD’s Relative Strength rating, the stock is in the top quartile in terms of price performance over the past year. The stock has tracked the overall market pretty closely, but there has been a slight outperformance since the first of the year.

The Sentiment Toward Accenture Is The Epitome Of Average

The best way to describe the sentiment toward Accenture is “average.” There are 29 analysts following the stock. Of those 29 analysts, 16 have the stock rated as a “buy,” 12 have it rated as a “hold,” and one has it rated as a “sell.” If you are familiar with my articles, you know that most stocks with decent fundamentals have between 65% and 75% of total ratings fall in the buy category. In this case, only 55% of analysts have the stock rated as a buy, so that is a little below average.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.63. There are 5.3 million shares sold short and that is up from 5.1 million shares at the end of February when the ratio was at 3.01. This means that the number of shares sold short went up, but the short interest ratio fell due to an increase in the average daily trading volume. Either way, both the 2.63 and 3.01 readings are in the average range.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise at this point, but the put/call ratio is currently at 0.67 and that is in the average range as well. There are 14,485 puts open and 21,572 calls open at this time. The ratio was up near the 1.0 mark back in December when the company announced earnings last, so the ratio has fallen over the last few months.

My Overall Take On Accenture

With above-average fundamentals, above-average technical performance, and average sentiment readings - I look for Accenture to move up and down with the market. I don’t see much of an opportunity for a short-term trade around earnings. As I mentioned earlier, the company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters. But that hasn’t always led to the stock moving higher.

Looking specifically at the last two earnings reports, back in September, the stock moved up for a few days after the report, but then fell in October. But that was when the market was selling off in October. The stock fell for a few days after the earnings report in December and that was in the midst of the selloff in the overall market. The stock turned higher after the Christmas selloff, but that is what the market did as well.

I certainly wouldn’t rate the stock as a sell, but it is hard to rate the stock as a buy with average to slightly above average in most categories. The company is solid and I don’t expect any big surprises from the earnings report.

Accenture is the type of stock that you don’t mind having in your portfolio, but I would prefer to buy it at a better entry price. If it were to move down close to the lower rail or the 104-week moving average, I would consider buying it. Right now, the stock is above the “median” on the chart and the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory.

I like the company, I just don’t think this is the most optimum time to buy the stock.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.