Stamps.com: A Broken Stock And A Broken Business

Long investors should stay away from it because it is unlikely a quick turnaround story while short investors may have further gains as more bad news is expected in the near future.

Stamps.com's recent price drop may look like a buy-the-dip opportunity to a value investor if it is a case of market overreaction to a short term event.

The share price of Stamps.com (STMP) dropped like a rock after its announcement of ending its exclusive shipping partnership with USPS, United States Postal Service, in order to pursue other private carriers. Stamps.com CEO Ken McBride claimed that the shifting market environment of the shipping and logistics industry was the main driver for the decision to break away from USPS, which in McBride's prediction, would become less and less competitive in facing powerful new entrants like Amazon (AMZN). In doing so, Stamps.com guided its revenue down by 5% and halved its earnings guidance in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The immediate negative reaction from the market is understandable. However, could such a drastic strategic shift be justifiable for the sake of its long term prospect? Could this be a great buy-the-dip opportunity for a value-oriented investor because it might be a simple case of market overreaction to a short term event? After all, Stamps.com has been an impressive growth company for the last few years. Unfortunately, this may not be a case of a quick rebound. Instead, it is likely a slow spiral down toward a smaller existence, if not irrelevance.

In this article, I will explain why there are some flaws in Stamps.com's business model that leave me less optimistic about a potential speedy recovery and why I believe Stamps.com will likely be a much smaller company if it survives.

Revenue Concentration

It turns out that Stamps.com disproportionally relies on revenue sharing with USPS as its main profit driver. Such revenue concentration put it at risk of further significant revenue and profit guide down, a major risk that an investor can not simply ignore.

Stamps.com, in essence, is a software company offering shipping and logistics as a service. It is an attractive high margin business (78% gross margin and 28% profit margin), except for one flaw, it doesn't control any of the shipping/logistics infrastructures that underpin its service. This is made worse by the fact that it heavily relies on one single partner USPS for revenue.

Stamps.com's heavy reliance on USPS can be a blessing but also a curse. With the exclusive partnership, Stamps.com, along with its subsidiary Endicia, was one of the very few companies that had benefited from having such privilege, making the business lucrative with a high barrier of entry (a desirable moat). However, on the flip side, such a concentration of power on one single partner makes the entire business vulnerable to relationship changes and this was what just happened. Stamps.com's revenue is mainly driven by two sources: software subscription fees and revenue sharing with shipping partners, either in the form of commission or a spread between the price it charges to customers and the price it pays to the partnering carriers. Prior to the announcement, it was unclear on how much of the company's profitability relied on the revenue sharing with USPS because they were all lumped together in one revenue category, Mailing and Shipping Business. It is now clear that the revenue sharing with USPS has disproportionally contributed to at least half of Stamps.com profit, and this is not all.

During the most recent earnings call, CEO Ken McBride pointed out to the analysts that only the commission portion of the revenue under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands were impacted by the discontinuing of the USPS partnership, and other revenue sharing arrangements with other USPS third-party resellers through its other brands (ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, and ShipStation) were intact. This may be good news for now. However, with USPS being in progress of reviewing its reseller program, there is always the risk of USPS canceling these other reseller agreements, making this portion of the profit contribution at risk as well. We don't know how big of an impact this could be. However, because these brands that Stamps.com acquired since 2014 have contributed significantly to its revenue and profit growth, one can reasonably expect the impact could be substantial. For example, McBride mentioned on the earnings call that "the volume in that product [ShippingEasy] is almost exclusively USPS. So that organization even though it's multi-carrier really focuses on driving USPS volume."

Hence, there is a fair chance that Stamps.com may need to further guide down its earnings significantly if any of the third-party resellers it currently works with loses the reseller status or is forced to stop revenue sharing with Stamps.com. This may leave Stamps.com with just the subscription revenue. Even that is at risk (more on that later).

Disrupted Business Model

There are a few warning signs that Stamps.com's business model is being disrupted, making it a vulnerable business with a poor future growth prospect.

The first warning sign is a buying binge that Stamps.com started since 2014, scooping up competitors one by one, with a total of 5 acquisitions, including ShipStation, ShipWorks, Endicia, ShippingEasy, and MetaPack. As a long term growth investor, I am fine when a company uses acquisition as a means to boost organic growth by acquiring unique technologies, intellectual properties, and talents. However, when a company buying up competitors with similar technologies and business models, it is a sign that the company is simply buying revenue to engineer growth and that the market is saturated with limited organic growth potential. That is not attractive to a growth investor and it is typically a precursor of something worse to come, industry disruption.

The second warning sign is an alarm that came directly from the management. During the earnings call, CEO Ken McBride spent a substantial amount time to describe the rapidly changing landscape in the shipping and logistics industry and the competitive threats posed by private carriers, especially from the powerful newcomer Amazon, to the business of USPS. Clearly, the industry is being disrupted but unfortunately, Stamps.com is not the disrupter, but a part of the Disrupted.

With their 20 years partnership, Stamps.com and USPS are joined at the hip. When one is disrupted, so is the other. In anticipation of the disruption, Stamps.com management broke the tie with USPS so they could focus on a multi-carrier shipping solution as the new business model. This makes sense to a certain extent, except that the new business model will have worse economics and business dynamics than the old one.

In Stamps.com's partnership with USPS, Stamps.com added value by providing shipping software solutions that USPS couldn't provide itself. Stamps.com's value proposition made sense at the time as both parties needed each other and the customers also benefited from such a partnership. Stamps.com was compensated by both the subscription fees from the end customers and the revenue sharing from USPS, making it a very profitable business.

In the new multi-carrier solution model, it may not work out the same way even though Stamps.com will likely pursue a similar financial arrangement. First of all, not all the major private carriers are as motivated as USPS to work with Stamps.com. They have all developed their own software solutions that are offered to their customers for free, as CEO Ken McBride repeatedly emphasized on the earnings call.

Secondly, Stamps.com is not the only one in town offering a multi-carrier shipping solution. Many major eCommerce platforms are also beginning to develop or already offering their own shipping solutions to merchants on their platforms.

For example, Shopify (SHOP), one of the major eCommerce platforms, is now offering its own integrated shipping solution in partnership with UPS (UPS), DHL, USPS and Canada Post. Such integrated service, which includes negotiated competitive rates with each carrier at no extra cost to the merchants on its platform, rendering Stamps.com's similar solution, e.g. its ShipStation brand has a shipping app on Shopify, much less attractive to these merchants.

Such new market dynamics is making Stamps.com's multi-carrier shipping solution less valuable to both the customers and the carriers. The intensified competition will likely push Stamps.com's price for subscription down in order to attract customers while at the same time the more powerful negotiating position of the carriers will force Stamps.com to enter into less favorable revenue-sharing agreements, comparing to the one it had with USPS, negatively affecting its future profit margin.

Worst of all, Stamps.com is actually vulnerable to losing its existing customers to the other carriers. As a recourse to compensate the lost revenue from USPS, CEO Ken McBride mentioned on the earnings call that Stamps.com will begin to charge 3% volume-based fees to its large shippers. Imagine how those customers will respond to such a sudden price hike. It will be natural for them to look for better alternatives, making them the prime targets for the other carriers to woo their business. These carriers will smell blood and will try to take stamps.com's customers, which of course will hurt its subscription revenue.

There was a bright spot in Stamps.com's brand portfolio. It is the MetaPack business that mainly operates in Europe, a fragmented market with hundreds of local carriers. The multi-carrier shipping solution is more valuable in a fragmented market like Europe and less so in a market like the U.S. that is dominated by a few large national players. MetaPack is fairly well established in Europe with a full suite of software that the customers may appreciate, making it a bright spot. Stamps.com may have to lean heavily on this part of its brand portfolio for future growth.

Conflict of Interest

Despite the original intention of its partnership with USPS, which was to help USPS fight the competition from the private carriers and stay relevant in the modern era, Stamps.com is in reality in the business to compete with USPS. This conflict of interest has been in the plain sight as Stamps.com put it bluntly on its 10K.

We compete with all of the alternate ways that consumers and businesses may access the services of the USPS, including retail mailing and shipping locations, USPS online products, USPS software solutions, traditional postage meters, and other USPS-approved PC Postage products.

I can only imagine USPS wouldn't appreciate such a competitive position from Stamps.com. I believe this is a case of the wrong incentives driving the wrong behaviors, the simple behavioral economics at work. The lucrative nature of the revenue sharing program has been driving the profit-maximizing nature of a corporation, incentivizing it to do everything it can to direct sales volume towards channels with the highest financial rewards, even it may mean cannibalizing USPS's other business. A 2017 Washington Post article attempted to articulate such conflict. Here are a few quick quotes.

The massive volume handled by these companies [ShipStation, ShipWorks and ­ShippingEasy] allowed Stamps.com’s subsidiaries to bundle the shipments of many smaller retailers so that their packages were eligible for the same discounts that many within the industry thought were available only to larger shippers. Additionally, industry rivals expressed frustration that Stamps.com used the lure of its postage discounts to win customers away from them — including customers who already were using the Postal Service for most of their shipping. In the process, the amount paid to the Postal Service declined by the amount of the discount while the profit to Stamps.com grew.

Unfortunately, the downside of doing this, hurting a major business partner's vital business interest, makes maintaining a healthy and sustainable business relationship difficult. Eventually, it will come to an end when one party realize the agreement has been overwhelmingly benefiting the other party, instead of equally beneficial to both.

Alarmingly, a similar conflict of interest may potentially play out in the new multi-carrier business model. In such a model, Stamps.com adds value by acting as a neutral party to present the best shipping options to its customers and hence help its customers to optimize their shipping expenses. However, by pursuing a revenue-sharing arrangement with some carriers, Stamps.com risks losing that neutral position by being bias toward a carrier that offers the best financial incentive to Stamps.com but may not be the best option for its customers, and thus putting its customers' best interest at jeopardy. There is already a sign of this. During the earnings call, management stressed a point that they could drive their sales efforts to a certain carrier if it was financially beneficial to Stamps.com to do so. Here is a quote from president Kyle Huebner.

So, to the extent that we decide that a certain carrier has a better solution in a certain segment or that it's financially beneficial for us to drive in other carrier's solutions and products. We can take a 100 people and we can change their commission plan and drive them to drive another carrier tomorrow.

In doing so, Stamps.com may sacrifice the best interest of its customers and erode the foundation of customer trust. Such a potential conflict of interest will likely act as a time bomb in a business model. One day, it may ignite and damage the business in the form of customer defection.

As a long term growth investor, I am not a fan of management focusing on maximizing short term profit even at the cost of its most important stakeholders, damaging the company long term interest as a result. This leads me to my next concern.

Questionable Management Behaviors

When a company is going through a tough time, it is paramountly important to have a competent and honest management team to steer the company out of troubled water into the calmer sea. Unfortunately, Stamps.com's management team does not inspire strong confidence from me.

Stamps.com disrupted its own business model in anticipation of a potential disruption. This may sound heroic but it is borderline being reckless to me. If management believes the multi-carrier solution will be the future, why not take time to build up such a solution and to cultivate the critical new partnerships until they are ready to replace the USPS business? After all, the company has already acquired several brands with the multi-carrier model in the past few years. They could have taken the necessary time to do just that, including setting up a new partnership with Amazon, through these brands while still maintaining a productive relationship with USPS under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands, of which the exclusivity with USPS applied. Yet, the management chose to draw a line in the sand with USPS and took a "take it or leave it" grandstand position when they didn't yet have enough negotiating leverage, risking a major source of revenue stream.

The company's recent 10K filing clearly spelled out the risk and consequence of losing the USPS revenue sharing arrangement and the unlikely prospect of having a replacement in 2019.

The discontinuation of certain financial compensation arrangements with the USPS will have an adverse effect on our revenues and operating results, unless we are successful in replacing the lost revenue and profit with similar compensation from the USPS or other potential partners, of which there is no assurance. As we previously disclosed, our recent negotiations with the USPS resulted in the discontinuation of the aforementioned arrangements. As a result, and as previously disclosed, our revenue and operating results will be adversely affected unless we are successful in timely replacing the lost revenue with similar compensation from the USPS or other potential partners. We do not expect any material replacement of such revenues to occur during the 2019 fiscal year. Further, there is no assurance as to when, if or to what extent we may ultimately succeed in implementing mitigating strategies, all of which carry negotiation and execution risks. Unless and until we replace these lost revenues and associated profit margins, our operating results in 2019 and beyond may be materially less than in 2018.

Clearly, the management hadn't found any material replacement of the lost USPS revenue when they walked away from USPS, nor have we heard any announcement of a potential partnership with Amazon. It baffles me that the management was so eager to kill the cash cow while a viable alternative was nowhere in sight.

Why did they end the relationship so abruptly like there was no choice? Or, could it be possible that the management was actually given no choice by USPS instead of the heroic walkout that the management portrayed on the earnings call?

Already, some experts have questioned Stamps.com's characterization of the breakup with USPS. According to this Yahoo Finance article, Gordon Glazer, a consultant and an expert on the USPS shipping business suggested USPS was the party to drive the reform, and ultimately the ending of, the reseller program arrangement with Stamps.com.

[USPS] seemed ready to either end, or at the very least, demand substantive reforms to the reseller program, which was originally structured to protect and strengthen USPS' parcel share but had "morphed out of control."

The entire episode leaves me with a lot of unanswered questions.

Not to mention the announcement of the retirement of Stamps.com's president on the same day when the news of losing the USPS deal came as a bombshell. The management team seems to be ready to jump ship rather than to steer the ship to safety.

As an investor, all these questionable behaviors from the management team give me a hard pause.

Conclusion

I was hoping that Stamps.com could be a buy-the-dip opportunity. Instead, I come out from my research less confident about the company's future. Stamps.com's future is very uncertain with a high revenue concentration risk, a disrupted business model, a potential conflict of interest, and questionable management behaviors. I expect more bad news will come out and more management shake-ups are also likely.

It is therefore unlikely to be a quick turnaround story given its now shaky business fundamentals. Stamps.com's management was right in setting an expectation of at least a 5 years recovery period if it even happens.

There is a chance that the company can still survive with a business model focusing on a multi-carrier shipping solution, especially in the Europe and international markets. However, it will likely be a smaller operation with a thinner profit margin.

If you are a long investor, you may want to stay away from Stamps.com for now until all the dirty laundries are aired and the management shake-up is complete with a clear path to recovery. On the flip side, there could be more downside opportunities for a short investor as a result of all the discussions above.

In the end, I've learned a few warning signs to look for when analyzing future potential investment ideas. Before investing into a business, make sure to check if there is 1) a major revenue concentration, 2) any engineered growth through binge acquisitions, 3) industry disruption by an emerging powerful force, 4) any potential conflict of interest or wrong incentives in the business model, and finally, 5) any questionable management behaviors. As for investing in Stamps.com, I have other better places to put my capital that offer better risk/reward balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.