Homebuilding Stocks - It's Getting Uglier

Building permits and housing starts have rolled over and are likely to put a lot of pressure on first quarter homebuilding new orders and earnings.

It does not give me any joy writing yet another monthly homebuilding outlook with a negative title. But there we are, leading homebuilding indicators continue to weaken, and my growth slowing case is getting stronger every single month. That said, in this article, I will tell you why homebuilding stocks should be avoided and why we should expect a lot of pressure on first quarter homebuilding earnings and new orders.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is, therefore, the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Source: BONE Structure

What's New? The Slowdown Continues

There are a few indicators that I review every single month because they tend to predict the housing market so well. Readers who have followed me over the past few months/years know that these indicators are so-called 'leading indicators'. In articles like these, I review the monthly NAHB housing market index, which measures single family housing conditions. Building permits are a good indicator of homebuilding new orders as filing a permit is one of the first things a homebuilder/future homeowner does. Lastly, I look at housing starts. This indicator is much more volatile because even smaller projects are considered to be a 'housing start'. Nonetheless, even this indicator shows the bigger trend very accurately.

Two of these indicators can be seen below. The NAHB housing market index was unchanged in March at 62 points. This is 11.4% down from March of 2018, which marks the fifth consecutive months of double-digit contraction. I think it was an appropriate decision to give the current downtrend a red background in the graph below because it looks like we are facing much more than a simple short-term dip, like we saw at the end of 2015, for example.

Building permits came in at 1,296 thousand units on a seasonally adjusted annual rate. This is below expectations of 1,300 thousand units and 2.0% lower on a year-on-year basis. 4 of the past 5 months showed negative growth. Also, note that building permits are starting to roll over, which more than likely means we are going to see lower building permits going forward as NAHB sentiment is still implying a further slowdown.

And, because the NAHB housing market index is an even better indicator for single family building permits, I think it is no surprise that the 1-unit housing market is showing worrisome signals. Permits in this segment are down 7.3% in March after contracting 5.6% in February. The past 5 months have all been negative with increasing momentum to the downside.

And, speaking of contraction, the volatile housing starts graph shows that growth slowing is getting ugly. The past 5 months have all been negative with March 'growth' coming in at -9.9%.

With all of this in mind, let's discuss the reason I am writing this article. Homebuilding stocks are obviously not going to like the current trend. With building permits being down and further expected downside, I think first quarter earnings might come in quite slow. There are not a lot of reasons to be bullish right now, except if you disagree with everything I have mentioned so far. Then, it could be an interesting buying opportunity.

Before I go any further, note that University of Michigan consumer confidence is also continuing to roll over as 4 of the past 5 months had negative growth. This does make sense as a weaker US consumer makes it nearly impossible for the housing market to start a recovery.

Source: University of Michigan

Anyhow, below, we see the comparison between the year-on-year performance of building permits and the ITB homebuilding ETF. What we see is that the performance of both indicators is negative. Homebuilders are currently down 11% year on year after being down 31% in December. That's exactly why I did not short homebuilders as investors started to buy this year due to expectations that were way too low. At this point, we see that a further building permits/NAHB sentiment decline would mean further downside for homebuilders as investors fully priced in low single-digit contraction.

Meanwhile, we also see that the ITB ETF is battling a technical resistance since mid-February. The index went up without any major problems until mid-February but has struggled to soar to new highs since then.

Source: FINVIZ

The big picture is clear. The housing market is slowing down. At this point, we clearly see that peak growth is turning into growth slowing. Building permits are perfectly following NAHB sentiment, which is indicating further downside. On top of that, we are already dealing with both housing starts and 1-unit building permits being in a very bad shape. This is without a doubt going to impact homebuilding earnings in the first quarter. I am therefore staying away from ITB as this ETF is the best tool to track companies that are solely focused on the completion of building projects. This also means that I am going to advise traders to buy this ETF once growth bottoms as it does not require investors to completely analyze single building stocks. It also erases single-stock risk. Unfortunately, we are not at a point where homebuilders are likely to bottom, and I doubt that this will be the case next month.

All things considered, traders should stay away from homebuilders for the time being. I do not think we are going to regret staying on the sidelines for a bit longer.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.