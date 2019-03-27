Ruhnn Holding Seeks Downsized U.S. IPO

RUHN has posted sharply slowing revenue growth in the past twelve months, so the IPO is underwhelming.

The firm matches key opinion leaders with brands in China.

Ruhnn Holding has filed to raise $125 million in a U.S. IPO, down from an original estimate of $200 million.

Quick Take

Ruhnn Holding (RUHN) intends to raise $125 million in a U.S. IPO of ADSs, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides brands with access to its online ecommerce network of key opinion leaders.

RUHN has recently posted sharply slowing topline revenue growth which is especially problematic given its favorable relationship with major Internet site Taobao.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Ruhnn was founded to assist companies in finding and managing product ambassadors, or key opinion leaders [KOLs] to enhance their brand resonance among potential customers.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chairman Feng Min, who was previously general manager at Hangzhou Hedi Xiongjia Technology Company.

Company CEO is co-founder Sun Lei, who was also previously at Hangzhou Hedi Xiongjia Technology Company.

Below is a video about a key opinion leader managed by Ruhnn:

Source: Ruhnn

Senior management holds a total of 50.96% of company stock pre-IPO. Alibaba (BABA) is a significant investor in the company, with an 8.56% stake.

Customer/User Acquisition

Ruhnn has developed extensive partnerships with both online and offline players in what it calls the ‘new retail industry’ that enable it to integrate ‘online, offline, supply chain and data’ that ‘replace traditional sales and marketing channels and enable two-way communication between businesses and consumers.

The firm is partially backed by Alibaba through its Taobao business, but management only generally refers to the relationship and Taobao website, to which it refers its fan base for purchasing products.

The graphic below shows Ruhnn’s view of the new ecosystem and the dark blue arrows represent the various forms of business activity the firm operates and generates revenue from:

Source: Ruhnn F-1 Statement

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To FY Q3 2018 18% FYE March 31, 2018 15% FYE March 31, 2017 17%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per KOL (Key Opinion Leader) has been decreasing as the firm has scaled operations, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per KOL Period ARPC/U Variance To FY Q3 2018 $1,102,000 -33.6% March 31, 2018 $1,660,482

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 report by Messe Muenchen citing the Internet portal Business of Fashion, the market for KOLs ‘is estimated to be worth over 18 billion dollars.’

KOLs were initially used by luxury and fashion brands who featured existing celebrities as spokespersons.

More recently, KOLs have employed all manner of individuals who brands believe will present their products in the appropriate light via online and offline activities.

Management says it faces competition primarily from other direct competitors in the China KOL ecommerce sector. It believes it can compete effectively due to its first-mover and fan-base size advantages as well as the breadth of its selling and marketing capabilities.

Financial Performance

RUHN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue growth but at a sharply decelerating growth rate

Increased gross profit, at a decelerating rate of growth

Relatively stable gross margin

Fluctuating negative EBITDA

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To FY Q3 2018 $124,526,000 9.4% FYE March 31 2018 $137,820,000 57.4% FYE March 31 2017 $87,560,909 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To FY Q3 2018 $41,640,000 5.1% FYE March 31 2018 $44,243,000 37.3% FYE March 31 2017 $32,223,333 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To FY Q3 2018 33.44% FYE March 31 2018 32.10% FYE March 31 2017 36.80% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To FY Q3 2018 -$6,903,000 -5.5% FYE March 31 2018 -$10,523,000 -7.6% FYE March 31 2017 -$3,306,818 -3.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To FY Q3 2018 $6,652,433 FYE March 31 2018 -$4,010,572 FYE March 31 2017 -$36,444,191

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $22.8 million in cash and $123.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($4.5 million).

IPO Details

RUHN intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds in an IPO from the sale of 10 million ADSs representing Class A shares at a midpoint price of $12.50 per ADS.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which are senior management, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for senior management to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.1%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

40% for identifying additional monetization channels and pursuing strategic investments in our industry; 30% for identifying and cultivating KOLs; 20% for investing in technology, AI solutions and big data analytics; and the balance of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,033,931,648 Enterprise Value $1,011,166,648 Price / Sales 6.96 EV / Revenue 6.81 EV / EBITDA -65.12 Earnings Per Share -$0.21 Total Debt To Equity -5.35 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.09% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $12.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$4,516,366 Revenue Growth Rate 9.42%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 2, 2019.

