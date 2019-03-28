Up 58% Year To Date, It's Time To Sell Coca-Cola Consolidated

I purchased a small position in Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) for my IMF portfolio I track here at Seeking Alpha back in 2016 for $132/share.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (hereafter COKE), for those unfamiliar, is a U.S. bottling and distribution company for the namesake Coca-Cola (KO). Coca-Cola also retains a 27% ownership in COKE stock, giving it significant financial interest in the success of its bottling partner. COKE is the largest U.S. Coca-Cola bottler and derives 88% of its revenues from Coca-Cola products, though it also does distribution for some other companies such as Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

The company serves a population of 66 million Americans primarily in the East Central part of the country, with primary distribution regions including the Carolinas, the Mid-Atlantic, and Ohio. In 2015, the company reached a major deal as part of Coca-Cola's system transformation that roughly doubled the population that it served.

At the time (May 2016), I saw COKE stock as pricey but saw a new distribution deal as a game-changer, writing:

It's still aggressively priced on trailing earnings, but as the new deal moves into earnings, this valuation will become solidly supported. I've wanted shares ever since that deal was announced last fall, and now - with the fizz gone - it's finally reaching a buyable point.

For reference sake, here is COKE stock's chart since that deal was announced:

Shares doubled in 2015 on the deal, got halved in 2016 for whatever reason, doubled again in 2017 as sales picked up, and then got halved again in 2018 as earnings failed to pick up as much as expected even as revenues indeed surged. To keep the volatility going, shares have now doubled again over the past year. Already, the stock is up 58% year to date.

Crazy Volatility For Unremarkable Results

A look at the latest quarterly report shows how ridiculous the volatility has been in light of rather unremarkable operating results. For Q4 2018 versus the same quarter in 2017, physical case volumes sold dropped by 0.4%. Net sales rose by less than 2%. Gross margin stayed dead flat at 33.5%. Net income moved from $12.3 million to $12.8 million, a 3% move.

For the full year, case volume rose a more impressive 5%, but gross margin declined from 35.1% to 33.6%, likely negating most of the positive impact from higher sales. There are one-off items that distort 2018's income and EPS numbers. However, for 2017, the company earned $10.35 per share. 2018 earnings, excluding negative items, wouldn't be significantly higher than that given the modest sales increase and significant decline in gross margin.

Thus, at a $280 stock price, COKE stock is now selling for 27x trailing earnings. That's a rather crazy price for such a staid business as beverage bottling. The owner of the trademark, Coca-Cola, gets most of the economic benefits from sales, not the bottler. Logically, if bottling were a great business, Coca-Cola would have held onto their bottlers rather than making them independent companies.

There is good reason why bottlers struggle to make strong economic returns. As you can see, the company's operating margin has always been quite low, and has only gone lower in recent years:

For one, they have only a few key customers - Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) alone make up 30% of COKE's sales. A limited number of end customers tends to lower pricing power. Additionally, when you're only making a few pennies on every dollar of revenue, input costs play a huge role in marginal profitability. Thus, fuel price swings, labor costs, sugar costs, and so on can have an outsized impact on results.

Coca-Cola, on the other hand, historically has run a ~25% operating margin in recent years. It's actually managed to increase that to 30% over the past year. This ensures that Coca-Cola has much more stable operating results and cash flows, as a few short-term adverse swings in business results won't cause the company to lose most of its profitability.

On a more high-level basis, COKE stock will also struggle because sales of soft drinks have been struggling for years now. While Coca-Cola is diversifying its product lineup with many healthier beverages, it will still be an uphill climb to grow unit volumes going forward. That naturally limits upside for its North American bottling partners as well.

Valuation: Overpriced Versus Its Parent

In a rather amazing contrast, while COKE is at 27x earnings, parent Coca-Cola - KO - is at an estimated 22x forward earnings. Coca-Cola should be worth a sizable premium to its bottlers due to owning the trademarks, having way more international scale, and having a better balance sheet.

COKE has $1.1 billion in long-term debt against just $14 million in cash. Its market cap is now up to $2.6 billion, but at times last year, the market cap was under $1.5 billion, showing just how much debt there is here against the equity. Put another way, in 2017, COKE earned $102 million in operating income and paid out fully $42 million of that in interest charges on its debt load. This is a capital-intensive business with some significant leverage.

On top of all that, COKE pays a tiny dividend of less than 0.4% at the current share price. That's probably smart to keep the dividend tiny, given said debt load. But it's a rather meager offering in comparison to KO stock. I'm usually in favor of looking for smaller-cap stocks rather than mega-cap household names, but in this case, Coca-Cola looks vastly superior to its bottler, Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Why Has COKE Stock Gone Up So Much?

I believe one reason why COKE stock has gone up so much is index funds. Particularly in the small-cap realm, we've seen numerous stocks which appear to be driven by passive money flows. Looking at the top holders of COKE stock, most of them are passive money:

The top four are passive fund managers, while FIL and FMR and entities related to Fidelity and are likely a mix of active and passively managed monies. Additionally, State Street and Northern Trust, which round out the list, are also index fund managers. This grouping alone indicates that ~30% of all COKE stock shares are owned by passive investment funds.

Additionally, it appears that all the individual top fund holders are passive rather than actively managed:

COKE stock trades minuscule volume - something on the order of just 30,000 shares per day. Even on Tuesday, when the stock shot up 7% to new all-time highs, it traded just 60,000 shares. Year to date, it has traded less than 1.8 million shares in total. The company has almost 10 million shares outstanding. This means that with just 18% of the stock turning over since the start of the year, the stock price has advanced nearly 60%. That's an incredible statistic. There is no honest price discovery here. This appears to simply be a low-volume stock going up endlessly as blind index money and momentum traders keep pounding a nearly non-existent ask.

That's all fine and well. If index investors want to overpay for stock, they have every right to do so. But as more and more of the market is indexed, these sorts of discrepancies will grow wider and wider. Index investors have gotten a free lunch riding the coattails of active investors who put in the work to price stocks. But at some point, when active investors give up the game, the indexes run amok - and something like COKE stock is a good example of what we'll be seeing more of in coming years as this inefficient indexing market force only grows stronger.

Finally, I should note a theory that fellow SA author Timberwolf Equity Research threw out on Twitter. It's rather speculative, and I'd like to think markets are more rational than this, but you never know:

Risks To Shorting COKE Stock

I think it's an easy decision to sell COKE stock if you own it now. That said, it's a more interesting question as to whether to short-sell it or not. The stock does offer a lot of appealing characteristics as an outright short candidate.

For one, short % of float is just 1.5%, which is rather low for a stock chart that has gone up exponentially like this. Interactive Brokers currently has 300,000 shares of borrow available at 0.9%, and both the borrow availability and low lending rate have been consistent over the past year. This is not a crowded short position at the moment.

And given COKE stock's past behavior, it seems fairly likely that the stock will revert strongly back toward the mean once this upward momentum breaks. Still, I haven't shorted COKE stock yet for a couple of reasons.

For one, I'm bullish on the market as a whole - my call has been that the S&P is going to 3,000. That dates back to last December. If I'm right on that, the last sort of thing I want to short at this very moment is a stock with surging momentum that is primarily owned by small-cap index funds. Small-caps tend to be high beta and react faster than the market as a whole; if the market is going to keep going up, then COKE stock will have more passive bids to give it strength in coming weeks.

Additionally, the very low float and trading volume concerns me. It's easier for either a fund buyer or momentum traders to drive this sort of stock way up in the short term, as it doesn't take much buying activity to move the stock. There's no catalyst here other than excessive valuation to make COKE stock drop in the near term, and thus, it is quite risky to short a parabolic chart unless you don't mind sitting through some pain in the near term. This is a stock I have on my watchlist for potentially shorting, but I'd want to see weakness in the broader market first. Once people start selling their small-cap index funds, the never-ending passive money bid to buy COKE stock will turn into a steady stream of sell orders.

COKE Stock Conclusion

Regardless of why exactly COKE stock has run up 58% so far this year and 125% off the 52-week low, this sort of thing is unlikely to end well. Whether it is a mistake, indexing run amok, or simply investors getting overly excited for some other unknown reason, the value of a stodgy, near no-organic-growth bottling business doesn't change this quickly.

Between 2010 and 2014, before COKE doubled the size of its business with its new distribution regions, the stock traded between a 13x and 25x P/E ratio, with the average running around 18x. Since then, the numbers have been messy due to the integration of the new regions, making comparisons difficult. Now, however, the company has fully integrated its new sales areas, so the P/E ratio should settle down again. I'd argue that COKE stock should move back toward 18x earnings, though you can make a case for something closer to 20x if you wish, as the company has acquired more scale and valuations in general have gone up since the 2010-14 time period.

In any case, with earnings power of around $10-12/share, I see a fair valuation of around $200 share using an 18x-20x P/E multiple on those earnings. It's worth remembering that COKE stock traded at $200/share just two months ago. Given the generally poor operating economics of the business and the high amount of debt on the balance sheet, it's unlikely that the company will be able to sustain an elevated P/E ratio for an extended period of time.

As a result, I expect COKE stock to go flat in coming quarters. I sold my shares at $256 (prematurely as it would turn out), but I have little doubt that they will be available again below that price later this year.

