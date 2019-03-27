SPY: Setting Up For A Fall?

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gained 20.1% since December 26th, 2018. But investor warning signs continue to develop which suggest that the time is ripe to start taking profits. In the first two months of 2019, downside revisions have become apparent in the consensus estimates for first-quarter earnings, and this could make it difficult for SPY to generate fresh upside momentum in the quarters ahead. Furthermore, recent inversions in the yield spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month T-bill have given rise to growing speculation that the U.S. economy is on the verge of a recession that capable of eroding bullish sentiment amongst investors. These combined factors suggest that the latest moves higher in SPY might be setting up weak-handed bulls for disappointing annual performances in 2019.

(Source: ETF.com)

After strong growth in corporate earnings during the final quarter of 2018, estimates for the first-quarter of this year have reversed sharply and actually turned negative. These changes within the analyst consensus have displayed the market’s deepest downside revisions for EPS since the first-quarter of 2016. The most drastic revisions have become present in the energy, materials, and technology sectors, which represent 32.63% of the total holdings in SPY.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Interestingly, the impact of these revisions has not been reflected in the market’s positioning activity with respect to the ETF. In the last week alone, SPY has benefited from inflows of $3,960.7 million. Over the last month, those figures are slightly less optimistic ($2,891.8 million) but SPY remains at the top of its category averages in both cases. Much more troublesome are the longer-term flow trends, as the fund has been negatively impacted by outflows of $9,813.6 million over the last 52 weeks. This puts the fund near the bottom end of its category averages, and this negative trend leaves SPY vulnerable as it trades near extended valuations.

(Source: FactSet)

Divergences between earnings projections and valuation trends in SPY have already reached extremes. Negative EPS revisions for companies in the S&P 500 have grown steadily since the start of 2019. But SPY inflows have accelerated during this period, and the ETF is trading less than 5% below its September 2018 record highs. Major questions exist here, and it is not clear that the market can sustain these trends for much longer.

(Source: Author)

One important component of SPY that exemplifies these negative earnings revision trends is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which represents 1.54% of the fund valuation. Johnson & Johnson’s net income for the fourth-quarter posted at $3.04 billion, up significantly from the $10.7 billion loss during the fourth-quarter of the prior year. But those losses were primarily generated by special items and amortization expenses, so the improved performances are not as strong as they appear on the surface.

Net sales came in at $20.4 billion (higher by 1%) and better than the consensus expectations of $20.2 billion. However, weaker guidance has opened the possibility for coming disappointments, as Johnson & Johnson expects to see earnings of $8.50-$8.65 per share for the full-year in 2019. This creates an EPS midpoint that is below prior analyst estimates. The company’s expectations for revenue ($81.2 billion) are also lower than the $82.69 billion in revenues projected previously. As a result, Johnson & Johnson’s record of 21-straight quarterly earnings beats could be in jeopardy. The stock has steadily traveled higher since the start of 2019, but JNJ is also approaching a strong double top resistance zone that could stall (or stop) further advances. Given Johnson & Johnson’s status as a traditional market bellwether in both the consumer and healthcare sectors, declines in JNJ could weigh heavily on SPY.

The market’s deteriorating outlook for earnings has also been exacerbated by recent inversions in the yield curve. When short-dated bond yields elevate to levels above longer-dated bond yields, it suggests that investor concerns about future economic growth are prevalent. Increasing demand for the safety of long-dated Treasurys and weakness in long-term rates is often a strong indicator of a future bear-market outcome. The last time this occurred was in 2007 (just one year prior to the global financial crisis) and an inversion in the yield curve has come before each U.S. recession that has developed since 1960.

Since yield spread inversions have become visible across maturities, these events cannot be ignored as isolated anomalies. But investors seem to have ignored these events as they continue buying the SPDR 500 Trust at high valuations. As a result, SPY has gained 20.1% since December 2018 and the fund is trading less than 5% below its September 2018 record highs. Negative earnings revisions confirm the deteriorating outlook for stocks, and bond markets have issued warning signals that indicate a possible recession in its early stages. The effect of these combined factors could end the current bull rally and send SPY on a fall after reaching these recent highs.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.