Looking For A Cash Flowing Gold Producer? Consider Evolution Mining

With the permits to expand the Cowal operations in hand, Evolution will be boosting the throughput by 10% before considering an additional 10% throughput increase.

Introduction

Most North American gold mining companies are still struggling to be profitable or at least be free cash flow positive, so sometimes gold investors need to look outside of North America in their quest to find cash flowing gold producers that actually generate enough money to continue to expand their production profile. Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) (OTC:EVMNY) ticks those boxes as the company’s low-cost gold production enables it to continue to strengthen its balance sheet which comes in quite handy to fund its pipeline and perhaps pursue external growth opportunities.

Evolution Mining is an Australian company and its liquidity is much better ‘Down Under’ where it’s trading with EVN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Australia is 7.6 million shares per day, and its current market capitalization is A$6.4B. As the company reports its financial results in Australian Dollar, I will use that currency as base currency throughout the article.

A strong operating performance results in a strong financial performance

The financial year of most Australian companies ends in June which means Evolution Mining’s most recent set of operating and financial performance metrics was solely focusing on the first half of its financial year. It produced a total amount of 382,000 ounces of gold in the first half of the year at an all-in sustaining cost of just A$928/oz (which works out to be approximately US$672/oz), confirming the miner’s position as one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world.

The gold production was a bit lower than in the comparable period of the preceding financial year, but this 6% decrease was mitigated by a 5% increase in the gold price (expressed in Australian Dollar), and the total revenue fell by just 3% to A$756M. The cost of sales also increased a bit, and this caused Evolution’s EBITDA to fall by approximately 10% to A$360M.

That’s not something to really worry about, as this means Evolution is still converting roughly half of its revenue into EBITDA, and that’s quite impressive for a mining company. Evolution’s pre-tax income was a healthy A$132M, and the bottom line shows a net income of A$91M, or A$0.0537 per share (as Evolution has a share count of approximately 1.7 billion shares).

And not only is Evolution Mining profitable, it’s also generating a lot of free cash flow. Unfortunately, Evolution hasn’t provided a more detailed breakdown of the operating cash flow (it doesn’t mention if there was a contribution of working capital changes), but the reported operating cash flow was A$267M. After adding A$23M in tax payments back to the equation (Evolution paid more taxes than it was due over the first half of the financial year as it made a final payment to cover the tax bill for FY 2018), the adjusted operating cash flow was A$290M.

On the other hand, the total capex was just A$170M, indicating the free cash flow result was A$120M. But keep in mind the A$170M capex also includes ‘expansion’ capex. After reading through the breakdowns of every mine operated by Evolution Mining, it looks like the total sustaining capex was just A$58M (with an additional A$92M spent on ‘major capex’). An additional A$20M remained unaccounted for on the mine level, but this could be explained by capitalized exploration expenses.

That’s important. Because if I’d add the A$92M in growth capex back to the equation, the adjusted sustaining capex in the first half of the financial year would be roughly A$210M, or A$0.12 per share. Nothing to sneeze at, that’s for sure.

The Cowalt expansion study is ready – what’s next?

So, Evolution is pretty much printing cash at a rate of in excess of A$1M per day, and although it has been spending approximately 40% of that on expanding the existing projects to keep the production profile unchanged over the next few years (see the next image), Evolution is also thinking about its future.

As you can see, the sustaining capex in the current financial year is estimated to be just A$135M (on the higher end of the guidance), and this means Evolution will be spending between A$47M and A$77M in capex in the second half of the year while it may spend up to an additional A$110M on ‘major project capital’.

A part of the expansion capex will be spent at the Cowal mine where Evolution recently got the approval to increase the production rate from 7.5 million tonnes per year to 9.8 million tonnes per year, which should make Cowal a consistent 300,000 oz per annum producer. Evolution is currently investing in an additional crushing circuit to boost the throughput to 8.7 million tonnes per year for a relatively low investment of just A$25-30M. Considering Evolution expects the expansion to reduce the operating cost per tonne by A$1.25-1.75/tonne, the payback period of the expansion should be less than three years. Evolution also expects the all-in sustaining cost to drop by A$10/oz in FY 2021, so increasing the throughput at Cowal makes a lot of sense on so many levels.

Evolution Mining is also awaiting the results of a feasibility study to further increase the throughput of the plant to the permitted 9.8 million tonnes per year which should unlock additional economies of scale. This additional expansion shouldn’t be much more expensive than the current expansion, and whether or not Evolution goes ahead will depend on A) its exploration success to replenish the resources and reserves at Cowal, and B) the additional economies of scale based on a cost saving per tonne of throughput.

Investment thesis

When mining companies in North America are struggling to be cash flow positive, it could make sense to look across the borders and I think Evolution Mining definitely does deserve a closer look as it is combining strong production results with an excellent cash flow performance and an attractive dividend policy (it paid a A$0.075/share dividend over FY 2018 for a dividend yield of approximately 2%).

The only issue I see is that Evolution will have to step up its exploration efforts to beef up its resources and mine life. Four of the six mines have an official mine life of 5-8 years so it would be good to see the company spend even more on exploration just to make sure the mines can keep going for a little bit longer.

